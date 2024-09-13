MLS Weekend Preview: Huge Rivalry Games Headline the Weekend’s Action

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for this weekend’s selection of MLS matchups.

The MLS is back with a full slate of games following the international break, and the best action is to be found in a pair of huge derby matches.

The first is the Hell is Real derby between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, before the action moves to the West Coast for El Trafico between LA Galaxy and LAFC.

There is also a huge match in the Western Conference playoff race between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake.

MLS Weekend Betting Tips

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: LA Galaxy @ +160 with bet365

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew: Columbus Crew @ +170 with bet365

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: Houston Dynamo @ -111 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Galaxy To Reign In El Trafico

The Los Angeles derby takes place on Saturday night, with playoff implications at the heart of the action as much as local pride.

LA Galaxy are currently six points clear at the top in the West, however second placed LAFC have two games in hand and could go top on goal difference if they win both.

Expect the Galaxy to win on Saturday to maintain their advantage, though.

LAFC are struggling for form, having won just once in their last five games. LA Galaxy, meanwhile, have picked up three wins in their last five.

They’ve also had the upper hand against their rivals in recent meetings. LA Galaxy have won the last three matches between the two teams, and six of the last eight.

Expect the Galaxy to come out on top and solidify their position at the top of the conference.

MLS Betting Tip 1: LA Galaxy @ +160 with bet365

Columbus to Triumph in Hell

There is another huge derby game taking place earlier on Saturday in Ohio, where FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew meet in the Hell Is Real game.

The derby is named after a famous local billboard between the two cities, and provides Columbus Crew with the chance to get their title defense back on track along with securing local bragging rights.

FC Cincinnati are above the Crew in the standings, but are in trouble. They’re missing key defenders Miles Robinson and Ian Murphy through suspension, and injuries to backups leave them with just six fit at the back.

They have also only won once in their last five games, a 4-1 victory over 13th placed Montreal.

Meanwhile, Columbus are finally starting to hit their stride. They are 2-2-1 through their last five games as they try to secure the second seed behind Inter Miami.

Columbus Crew might be the road team for this game, but they are in better form and with a healthier squad. Expect them to return home victorious.

MLS Betting Tip 2: Columbus Crew @ +170 with bet365

Houston To Cause Real Problems

While Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake is not a derby game, the amount at stake for the teams means it’ll be played with the same intensity.

Real are sat in 3rd in the Western Conference on 47 points, with a real chance of winning and securing the top seed.

Houston are down in 7th on 41 points, and a win here will be critical if they want to look towards how high they can climb rather than if they will make the playoffs at all.

Momentum seems to be in the Dynamo’s favor. They are in good form, 3-1-1 across their last five games, including a victory against conference challengers LAFC. They’re also playing at home with a mostly full squad, as the only absence is suspended defender Franco Escobar.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, are struggling. They’ve only picked up one win in their last five, going 1-3-1.

They also have a big worry over the fitness of star striker, and MLS Golden Boot contender, Cristian Arango.

He is set to be a game time decision for Real after limping off early against San Jose with a hamstring injury.

Real Salt Lake are set to have a tough game on the road against a well motivated and in form Houston side. If Arango is in anything other than top condition, their task will be absolutely impossible.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Houston Dynamo @ -111 with bet365