MLS Weekend Preview: Best Games Analyzed Ahead of the Weekend’s Action

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for this weekend’s selection of MLS matchups.

The USA might be in action on Saturday night as they face Canada in a friendly, but that hasn’t stopped the MLS from putting on a show as well.

There are six games taking place alongside the international fixture on Saturday night.

Although call-ups have kept a number of the top teams out of action, there is still amazing value to be found in the matches taking place.

MLS Weekend Betting Tips

Chicago Fire vs DC United: Christian Benteke Anytime Goalscorer @ +160

New York Red Bulls vs Sporting Kansas City: Sporting Kansas City Win @ +400

New England Revolution vs St Louis City: Over 3.5 Goals @ +175

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publication and subject to change.

Benteke to lead the way

Christian Benteke is the joint top scorer in the MLS so far this season, tied with Real Salt Lake’s Cristian Arango on 17 goals. However, he’s achieved this despite playing a game less than Arango, and is outperforming his 15.92 xG.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Fire are struggling defensively. They have conceded 48 goals across their 27 league games so far this season, including 8 in their last three matches alone.

While the odds for Benteke to be the first goalscorer are alluring at +500, it’s a safer bet to back him to net anytime against one of the leakiest defenses in the MLS.

MLS Betting Tip 1: Christian Benteke to score anytime @ +160 with bet365

Kansas City primed for the upset

Based on the league standings, this should be an easy New York Red Bulls win. They’re sat in 4th place in the East, with Sporting Kansas City down in a distant 12th in the West.

The form book, however, tells a different story.

The Red Bulls have been struggling, winning just one of their last seven games. Along with five ties, they also lost 2-0 last time out against the Philadelphia Union.

Kansas City, meanwhile, have been on a resurgence. They have won three of their last five games, drawing another and losing just once. This includes a 3-0 victory in their last game against the Orlando Magic, who are just five points behind New York in the East.

New York are the better team overall, but Kansas City are the hot hand with inflated odds thanks to their poor league position.

MLS Betting Tip 2: Sporting Kansas City win @ +400 with bet365

Goals galore in New England

Neither the New England Revolution nor St Louis City are having seasons to remember, with each team sat in 13th place in their respective divisions.

This is in large part due to them both conceding too many goals to get results. The Revolution have let in 49 across their 25 games played, with Kansas shipping 52 in 27 matches.

However, this leads to their games typically being high scoring affairs.

Three of New England’s last five games have gone over 3.5 goals, with three of Kansas City’s last six also hitting the benchmark.

Kansas City have also been impressive in front of goal. They’ve netted 44 times so far this year, a comparable amount to teams in playoff contention.

With both teams looking very weak at the back, and Kansas City having considerable goal scoring potential, look for this game to go over 3.5 goals as well.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Over 3.5 goals @ +175 with bet365