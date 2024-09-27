MLS Weekend Preview: Hudson River Derby Headlines Action

Our football betting expert names his picks and predictions for this weekend’s upcoming slate of MLS action.

The biggest match of the weekend is the Hudson River Derby, with the New York Red Bulls hosting New York City FC in the latest clash between the Big Apple’s two teams. With both teams fighting for a seed that will give them home field advantage in the playoffs, neither side can afford to lose.

Plus, there are huge games in the wild card race as teams make a late charge to reach the postseason.

MLS Weekend Betting Tips

New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Draw @ +260 with bet365

New England Revolution vs Nashville SC: Nashville to win @ +240 with bet365

Austin FC vs Real Salt Lake: Real Salt Lake to win @ +190

Honors Even on the Hudson

Both the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC are in the hunt for the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference, a spot that will guarantee them home field advantage during the first round of the playoffs.

Currently, the Red Bulls hold the position, but NYCFC are just three points behind them in 7th.

Unfortunately for their fans, neither team is playing like one with home field advantage on the line.

The New York Red Bulls have won just twice in their last fourteen games, and owe their high position in the conference thanks to their incredible record of drawing games.

So far this season, the Red Bulls have tied a league-leading fourteen games.

Meanwhile, NYCFC are in poor form as they try to chase down a higher playoff seed. They are winless through their last nine games, with their only points during this run coming from six draws.

With neither team playing well, expect both teams to provide yet another draw.

MLS Betting Tip 1: New York Red Bulls vs New York City FC: Draw @ +260 with bet365

Nashville Recovery to Continue

It looked like Nashville’s season was over after an eight game losing streak that lasted from June to September.

The team have turned it around, though, and have picked up two wins and a draw in their last three games. Nashville are now sat just three points away from a wild card spot and a place in the MLS Cup.

However, things haven’t gotten better for the New England Revolution. They’ve won just once in their last ten games, and are bottom of the Eastern Conference.

With Nashville charging and New England realistically, although not mathematically, eliminated from playoff contention, look for a road win here.

MLS Betting Tip 2: Nashville to win @ +240 with bet365

Arango Back for Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake’s season looked in trouble when injury and then suspension robbed them of star striker Cristian Arango. The Colombian is now back, though, and with his goals the team can look towards solidifying their position as 2nd seeds in the West.

Arango will be more motivated than ever to get on the scoresheet as well. Following his spell on the sidelines, he’s dropped down behind Christian Benteke to joint second in the race for the MLS Golden Boot.

Real also will be coming up against an Austin side who have watched their season slip away, with a run of three losses and a draw in their last four games ending any realistic hope of snatching a wild card spot.

Real Salt Lake will be motivated in the tight race for the 2nd seed in the West, where 2nd to 7th are covered by just five points, and powered by their returning star striker Arango. Look for them to pick up a road win here.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Real Salt Lake to win @ +190