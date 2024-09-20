MLS Weekend Preview: Tight Games at the Top Give Value

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for this huge weekend of MLS action.

The games are coming thick and fast as the MLS regular season draws to a close. After a full midweek slate on Wednesday, the teams face off again over the weekend.

There are tight battles in both conferences as the teams jostle for seeds that will give them home field advantage in the playoffs, while those on the outside looking in desperately try to claw back ground and claim a wildcard berth.

These tight games can offer fantastic value, though, as without an overwhelming favorite, you can get great odds on the teams most likely to come out on top.

MLS Weekend Betting Tips

New York Red Bulls vs Atlanta United: Draw @ +275 with bet365

Columbus Crew vs Orlando City SC: Columbus Crew Win to Nil @ +250 with bet365

Austin FC vs Houston Dynamo: Austin FC to win @ +170 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Stalemate in the Big Apple

Atlanta United are becoming one of the surprise teams during these last stages of the regular season. Currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, they’ve put together a good run of form as they chase a wildcard spot, and even held Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw last time out.

Overall, Atlanta are 2-2-1 through their last five games.

Meanwhile, things aren’t as rosy for the New York Red Bulls. They have incredibly won just twice in their last thirteen games.

However, NYRB still hold 5th in the East because they’ve been able to grind out an amazing amount of ties. They are joint-top for draws after having 13 games end with honors even.

With Atlanta performing well, but perhaps not at the level to pick up a road win in New York, and the home team’s incredible record for tying games, expect this to end in a stalemate too.

MLS Betting Tip 1: Draw @ +275 with bet365

Columbus D to Come Through

Columbus Crew and Orlando City SC sit in 3rd and 4th respectively in the East, and on the surface this should be a tight match.

After all, Orlando are in great form, and have won their past three games. Meanwhile, Columbus are 3-1-1 through their last five.

However, there is one key stat which swings this game massively in favor of the Crew: they simply do not concede many goals.

Columbus has the best defensive record in MLS, conceding just 28 times in 28 games. By comparison, Orlando have shipped 41 across their 29 games.

The Crew also have a much better attacking record, scoring 54 at an average of nearly two per game, with Orlando only netting 47 times.

This equals out to Columbus enjoying a huge +26 goal difference, while Orlando has a much more miserly 6.

Orlando are leaky at the back and lacking a prolific offense, while Columbus are water tight defensively and can put the goals away. Combine this with home advantage, and expect the Crew to win to nil.

MLS Betting Tip 2: Columbus Crew Win to Nil @ +250 with bet365

Austin To Continue To Frustrate

This all-Texas showdown between Austin FC and Houston Dynamo should, on paper at least, go Houston’s way.

They are performing better in the league, currently sat in 7th and looking at how high up the rankings they can climb. Austin, meanwhile, are in 10th, and still 4 points off a wildcard spot.

Houston are also in better form, picking up two wins, two draws, and only a single loss through their last five games. Austin have only managed a single win in their past five, and have lost two of their last three games.

However, all season long, Austin have been a thorn in Houston’s side. They won 1-0 on the road in the first meeting between the two clubs, and repeated the scoreline at home in May.

Austin clearly have the measure of Houston this season. Combine this with playing at home again on Saturday night, and they stand an excellent chance of cleanly sweeping Houston.

MLS Betting Tip 3: Austin FC to win @ +170 with bet365