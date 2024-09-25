US Open Cup Final Preview: Underdogs with Chance to Salvage Season

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for this Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup Final.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will be awarded on Wednesday night, when Los Angeles FC host Sporting Kansas City in the final.

Both teams’ MLS standings suggest that this should be a good opportunity for LAFC to add another title to their young record, however their recent form is awful, and the club are in free fall down the table.

This can open the door for Sporting Kansas City to redeem their wasted MLS season with U.S. Open Cup glory.

U.S. Open Cup Final Betting Tips

Jake Davis to be shown a card @ +175 with bet365

William Agada to score anytime @ +290 with FanDuel

Corner Match Up: Sporting Kansas City @ +275 with bet365

Sporting Kansas City to win @ +500 with bet365

All odds courtesy of bet365, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Davis' Poor Discipline to Continue

Sporting Kansas City defender Jake Davis has one of the worst disciplinary records in the MLS, collecting ten yellow cards and a red through his 25 games played.

After a spell of good behavior in late-summer, Davis has begun picking up cards again. He received a yellow then red against Red Bull New York, and when he was back from suspension promptly collected another yellow against Minnesota.

With Kansas needing to fight hard to get something out of this season, expect Davis to pick up another card in the battle.

U.S. Open Cup Final Betting Tip 1: Jake Davis to be shown a card @ +175 with bet365

Agada Best Goalscorer Value

While LAFC might have the marquee players up front, such as Denis Bouanga, Carlos Vela, and Olivier Giroud, there is little value to be found in backing them to get on the scoresheet.

All are in negative odds, while LAFC have found it hard to net as a team. Across their last five games, they’ve only scored four times.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, have been in a good run of goal scoring form, netting eight times through their last five matches.

The driving force behind this upturn has been the form of striker William Agada, who has four goals in his last six games.

These include a goal in a Player of the Match performance against St Louis City, and a brace during 4-3 win over FC Dallas.

With the LAFC defense giving up 10 goals in their last five games, back Kansas’s hot striker Agada to net in the final.

U.S. Open Cup Final Betting Tip 2: William Agada to score anytime @ +290 with FanDuel

Kansas Corner the Market

While LAFC may be the better team on paper, there is one area where they are utterly dominated by Kansas: corners.

LAFC have won just ten corners in their last three games. Meanwhile, Sporting Kansas City have won 33.

With Over 9.5 Corners offering poor returns at just -150, the best way to get value from this statistical mismatch is by backing Kansas City in the Corner Match Up.

This market lets you bet on who you think will have more corners in the game, LAFC or Kansas. While this market carries the extra risk of a tie, Kansas have been so dominant in winning corners - and LAFC so poor - it’s worth the risk.

U.S. Open Cup Final Betting Tip 3: Corner Match Up: Sporting Kansas City @ +275 with bet365

Kansas Prime to Spring Upset

There is no denying that Kansas have had a terrible regular season in the MLS. They are already eliminated from playoff contention, and sit 12th in their conference. Meanwhile, LAFC are 4th and in the heart of the fight.

However, LAFC are in serious trouble.

The team is winless through its last five games. It has been outscored ten goals to four during that time, and has resorted to re-signing club legend Carlos Vela to try and turn fortunes around.

Meanwhile, Kansas have gone 2-1-2 through their last five games, outsourcing their opponents eight to six, and have a chance here to redeem themselves from their dreadful season.

Make no mistake, Kansas are the underdogs and should be treated as such. However, at +500, they are being seriously underestimated.

U.S. Open Cup Final Betting Tip 4: Sporting Kansas City to win @ +500 with bet365