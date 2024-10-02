MLS Midweek Preview: Fight for the Playoffs Dominates Action

Our football betting expert offers his picks and predictions for Wednesday’s packed lineup of midweek matches.

There are only a few matchdays left in the MLS regular season, making every point all the more valuable.

Wednesday’s games are highlighted by Toronto trying to edge closer to an automatic playoff spot by taking advantage of a faltering New York Red Bulls side. Plus, there’s a clash between the best defense and offense in the league, and good value to be found with the last placed San Jose Earthquakes.

MLS Midweek Betting Tips

Toronto FC vs New York Red Bulls: Toronto to win @ +145 with bet365

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami: Double Chance Inter Miami/Draw @ -120 with bet365

San Jose Earthquakes vs FC Dallas: FC Dallas/Over 2.5 Goals @ +300 with FanDuel

All odds courtesy of bet365 and FanDuel, correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Toronto Ready to Pounce

The New York Red Bulls’ season hit red alert in their last game when they were unexpectedly demolished 5-1 by fierce rivals NYCFC. This leaves them with just two wins from their past 15 games and, while a league-leading 14 ties has kept them in 6th in the East, they can still fall into a wild card spot.

Toronto FC’s form hasn’t been much better, winning just one of their past five games, however this game is their last chance at getting a season defining result.

The team are in 8th place and a wild card spot with 37 points and two games to play. However, Toronto are tied with two other sides who have a game in hand, and everyone down to the New England Revolution in 14th has a chance of leapfrogging them.

To make matters worse, Toronto’s final game of the season is against the mighty Inter Miami.

This game represents Toronto FC’s best chance of securing three points before the end of the regular season and staking a claim for a wild card spot, and for that reason alone they’re worth backing.

It only sweetens things that they’re up against a New York Red Bulls side in free fall.

MLS Betting Tip 1: Toronto to win @ +145 with bet365

Best Defense vs Best Offense Clash

The most interesting match on Wednesday night is undoubtedly between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami. The Crew have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 31 goals in their 30 games played.

Meanwhile, MLS Cup favorites Inter Miami have the most dominant offense, scoring 69 times through their 31 matches.

To make things even more intense, these are the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams are showing signs of weakness heading into the homeward stretch, though. Inter Miami have only managed to tie their past three games, while the mighty Columbus defense is showing signs of leaks after conceding 11 goals in the past six games.

This recent defensive weakness will give Lionel Messi and his superstar teammates hope that they can break through.

Based on both teams’ recent form, the best value is to be found in a Double Chance bet covering an Inter Miami win and the draw.

MLS Betting Tip 2: Double Chance Inter Miami/Draw @ -120 with bet365

San Jose To Suffer High Scoring Defeat

The San Jose Earthquakes have had an MLS season to forget, picking up a league-worst 18 points so far and securing just two wins since May.

The main problem for the Earthquakes has been their defense, with the team conceding an incredible 72 goals at an average of 2.3 per game.

The Earthquakes are also suffering an injury crisis up front, with Jeremy Ebobisse their only fit striker. Unfortunately, he’s had an exceptionally poor season, scoring just five times in 23 starts.

Their opponents FC Dallas aren’t in fantastic form either, going 1-3-1 across the last five games, however still have more than enough going for them to comfortably beat San Jose.

The game should also feature plenty of goals, and not just because of San Jose’s poor defensive record. Both sides have found themselves in high scoring affairs recently, with four of each teams’ last five games finishing with over 2.5 goals scored.

MLS Betting Tip 3: FC Dallas/Over 2.5 Goals @ +300 with FanDuel