Man City vs West Ham Predictions and Betting Tips: City to take the title

Our football betting expert offers his Man City vs West Ham predictions and betting tips ahead of their huge Premier League clash this Sunday.

It’s advantage Manchester City heading into the final round of Premier League games, with the champions a win away from retaining their title. David Moyes takes charge of West Ham for the final time in this trip, with the Hammers unlikely to cause too many problems for the hosts.

Man City vs West Ham Betting Tips

Man City to win and both teams to score @ +120 with bet365

Rodri to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Man City to win 5-1 @ +1300 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

City to secure fifth final-day title

Manchester City fans should be used to holding their nerve on the final day, as the club have previously won the title in the last game on four occasions. City are as short as 1/12 to repeat the trick, with the Hammers 7/1 to avoid defeat and open the door for Arsenal.

The Hammers have lost seven of their last nine away games, so they’re likely to struggle against a City side who have won their final eight league games to lead the way. The Citizens should face little drama against a West Ham side who have conceded first in 13 of their 18 away games this season.

However, the Hammers have scored in 14 of those trips and they can breach CIty’s backline on Sunday. City have won their last three at home in the league despite conceding, so back West Ham to score in a defeat.

Man City vs West Ham Tip 1: Man City to win and both teams to score @ +120 with bet365

Rodri to step up again

Spanish midfielder Rodri remains City’s man for the big occasion and the midfielder could step up with another vital goal. His presence at the base of the midfield is crucial, but his goals have also helped City to the title.

Rodri scored in home and away draws with Chelsea, while he hit an 88th-minute winner against Sheffield United in August. The Spaniard has seven goals for the campaign overall, with four of them coming at the Etihad.

Rodri scored the goal which ended City’s wait for the Champions League and he could net another important strike this weekend.

Man City vs West Ham Tip 2: Rodri to score anytime @ +240 with bet365

Moyes’ men could be blown away again

West Ham have conceded five goals in each of their last two on the road, losing 5-2 at Crystal Palace and 5-0 at Chelsea. City have scored at least four goals in five of their last eight league games and they could cause Moyes’ successful West Ham reign to end on a sour note with another thumping.

City have conceded exactly once in their last four home league wins, scoring 17 goals across those matches. Back them to add to that run with a convincing 5-1 victory at 18/1.

Man City vs West Ham Tip 3: Man City to win 5-1 @ +1300 with bet365