Luton vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips: Dyche’s stars to leave Luton on the brink

Our football betting expert offers his Luton vs Everton predictions and betting tips for their Premier League showdown on Friday night.

Kenilworth Road will be rocking as Luton strive to get a victory that will massively boost their prospects of staying in the top flight.

Luton vs Everton Betting Tips

Everton to win @ +155 with bet365

Idrissa Gueye 1+ Shots on Target @ +200 with bet365

Carlton Morris 2+ Fouls @ +125 with bet365

Toffees to continue turnaround by seeing off struggling Hatters

A month ago this fixture had all the makings of a six-pointer but Everton’s belated winning burst has changed the relegation landscape entirely.

Sean Dyche’s men now head for Kenilworth Road with their top-flight status secure following four wins in their last five, with all of those victories coming without conceding a goal.

While they can relax, this is a pressure-cooker night for Luton, who need to win - but that’s something they have forgotten how to do.

They may be winning plaudits for their gallantry, but they’d swap the praise for points right now as they nosedive back towards the Championship.

It’s one win in 14 in the league with 10 losses over that period and for all their guts and hustle, they are getting found out.

They have a favourable run-in on paper - it’s West Ham away and Fulham at home after this - but there is nothing in the form column to suggest they can be trusted. For a revived Everton, however, they can enjoy the occasion without pressure and continue their upturn with a win.

Luton vs Everton Tip 1: Everton to win @ +155 with bet365

Gueye’s Bees’ beauty marks your card

Idrissa Gueye was Everton’s hero last weekend with the only goal of the game against Brentford.

It was the goal that secured Everton’s top-flight status for another season and capped another fine performance from the veteran Senegal midfielder.

Gueye has now scored two in his last three games, has three for the term and is averaging 1.1 shots an outing, not bad for a player notionally an anchor man but clearly with more strings to his bow.

He’s 19/10 to have at least one shot on target, a bet that copped on each of his last three starts.

Luton vs Everton Tip 2: Idrissa Gueye 1+ Shots on Target @ +200 with bet365

Morris’ physical approach can raise foul count

Carlton Morris has shone this season with 10 goals, doubtless more than many envisaged for the 28-year-old journeyman.

He has led the Luton line with real strength and he will be in for a proper battle against Everton’s solid defensive ranks.

It’s a battle which screams fouls - for and against - with Morris a fair shout at 5/4 to commit at least two fouls as he gets involved in tussles with James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Luton vs Everton Tip 3: Carlton Morris 2+ Fouls @ +125 with bet365