Our football betting expert offers his Leeds United vs Southampton predictions and betting tips ahead of their Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Leeds and Southampton meet at Wembley this morning, with the winner of the clash set to earn the third and final promotion spot from the Championship.

Leeds United vs Southampton Betting Tips

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

Leeds United to win and both teams to score @ +320 with BetMGM

Crysencio Summerville to score and Leeds United to win @ +360 with BetMGM

Leeds United to be winning at half-time and full-time @ +250 with BetMGM

The Whites Bounce Back to the Top Flight

Leeds stumbled through the latter stage of the regular season and just missed out on automatic promotion to Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

However, after drawing 0-0 in the playoff semi-final first leg, Leeds blew Norwich City away 4-0 in the second leg. They looked unplayable throughout and will be full of confidence heading into the playoff final.

If Leeds play like they did against Norwich, it will be extremely difficult for any team to stop them.

Led by Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter, and Crysencio Summerville, the Yorkshire side are stacked with talent, featuring the likes of Daniel James off the bench in recent weeks

Southampton did beat Leeds at Elland Road on the final day of the season, but that looked to be well behind The Whites as they hit top form to progress to Wembley.

Manager Daniel Farke has already gained promotion from the championship twice with Norwich in 2018-19 and 2020-21. If he emerges victorious on Sunday, he will become only the third manager to gain promotion to the Premier League three times.

While this game could very well go either way, it’s hard to look past Leeds in this one, especially after they failed to gain automatic promotion.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 1: Leeds United to win and both teams to score @ +320 with BetMGM

Leeds Star to Shine

After moving to the club in 2020, Crysencio Summerville has experienced a breakout year for Leeds United this season.

The Dutch striker has 21 goals to his name in all competitions and has scored his fair share of highlight-worthy goals this season.

He added to his tally with a goal last time out against Norwich City, before being substituted in the 75th minute.

The 22-year-old is Leeds’ top goalscorer and could very well be the man to produce that bit of magic on the big stage.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 2: Crysencio Summerville to score and Leeds United to win @ +360 with BetMGM

A Statement Made Early

In the last three Championship Play-Off Finals there have been first-half goals, and it could be the case in this one too.

Against Norwich, Leeds started the game with ferocious energy, went ahead within 10 minutes, and never looked back, a feat that they will be hoping to achieve again at Wembley.

Over half of The Whites’ 85 goals this season have come in the first half (45), so they have a knack for scoring early and setting the tone.

This, combined with their consistent form shown throughout the season, is why we’re backing them to be comfortable throughout today.

Leeds United vs Southampton Tip 3: Leeds United to be winning at half-time and full-time @ +250 with BetMGM