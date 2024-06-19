Our betting expert breaks down the best Copa América welcome offers and bonus bet offers ahead of the 2024 edition that gets underway on June 20.

Best Copa América Bonus Bets and Betting Offers

The 2024 Copa América starts on 20 June 2024, making now a great time to sign up to a sportsbook to get in on the action.

These are the best bonus bet offers on the market, and offer a range of ways for you to bolster your new account in time for the tournament.

Top 5 Copa América 2024 Bonus Bet Offers Ranked

bet365

You can’t argue with the fact that bet365 have the best bonus bet offers for new customers going into the Copa América. You get a choice between bonus bets or first bet insurance, meaning no matter how you like to play, you’ll get an offer you like.

When you sign up to bet365 for the Copa América and use promo code GOALMAX, you get a choice between a $1,000 first bet safety net, or $150 in bonus bets after wagering at least $5. The only other conditions are that your first deposit must be $10 or more, and your bonus must be used within seven days.

The offer to get the $150 in bonus bets for the Copa América at bet365 is simple: deposit at least $10, bet $5 or more as your first bet, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets credited to your account along with any winnings.

For the $1,000 first bet safety net, you’ll get your stake of up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses. If it wins, you’ll get all your returns like normal.

These two bonuses from bet365 for the Copa América give you the option of either making a single large bet with a big safety net, or having a great starting bonus bet balance to build your bankroll during the early stages of the tournament.

For example, you could use your first bet safety net on a pre-tournament bet on the Group A Straight Forecast of Argentina to finish first and Chile second. This has odds of +140, and a $1,000 bet would return $2,400 if it hit. If it misses, you’d still have $1,000 in bonus bets to use on the later stages of the tournament.

That versatility and generosity gives bet365 the best bonus bet offers for new players at the Copa América.

The bet365 welcome offers are available to players in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, VA.

*The bonus code GOALMAX can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

BetMGM

BetMGM are a true American sportsbook, and have been in business since online betting began to be legalized in 2018. They know what players want, and so it’s no surprise that BetMGM has a pair of great bonus bet offers for the Copa America.

The two welcome offers at BetMGM for the Copa America are a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600, or a first bet insurance of up to $1,500.

The 20% deposit match will give any starting bankroll a nice boost. For example, if you wanted to make a first deposit of $100, then this offer would give you $120 to start betting with. With a cap of $1,600, the sky is the limit for this offer.

To claim it, all you have to do is use promo code GOALNEWS1600 when creating your account and make a first deposit of over $10. Once you’ve got your 20% bonus, you’ll need to bet 10x the amount within 30 days to unlock the winnings from it.

A tournament like the Copa América is great for a welcome bonus like this. The wagering requirement is a little high, but is very achievable with so many games being played in quick succession.

To collect the first bet insurance, you’ll need to use the code GOALNEWS when creating your BetMGM account and make a deposit of at least $10. Your first bet is then protected.

This means that if your first bet at BetMGM misses, you’ll get your stake of up to $1,500 back in bonus bets. You’ll then have a week to use your bonus. If your bet hits, you’ll get your full returns like normal.

For example, you could use your $1,500 first bet insurance on the Group B Dual Forecast, where group favorites Mexico and Ecuador to both qualify is +105. A winning $1,500 bet here would return $3,075, while if it misses you can use your bonus bets on the knockout stage.

The range of offers for the Copa América at BetMGM mean that you’ll find the one that’s right for you to dive into the action with.

The bonus bet offers from BetMGM are available to players who live in one of the following states: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook are offering all new players the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This offer requires regular play, which makes it a great option if you are looking to bet regularly on the Copa América.

The Fanatics Sportsbook offer works like this: each day for ten days, you need to opt in and place a cash bet of up to $100. The value of this first daily cash bet is then added to your bonus amount, and at the end of the ten days that sum makes up your bonus amount.

This means if you make qualifying $100 bets each day for ten days, you’ll earn the full $1,000 bonus. Don’t feel you need to bet this much, though - whatever your first bet of the day after you opt in is, that is the amount that will be matched as your bonus.

There is daily action across the first 13 days of the Copa América, with 24 games being contested.

The action kicks off with Argentina vs Canada on July 20, and runs through to the double-header of Brazil vs Colombia and Costa Rica vs Paraguay on July 2. With so much early action, it’s easy to place your qualifying daily bet.

Another bonus of using Fanatics Sportsbook is that you can earn FanCash with each bet you make. While some special bets offer different rates, typically you’ll get 5% of your stakes back in FanCash. You can then use FanCash on any of the official merch available at Fanatics.

The Fanatics Sportsbook bonus isn’t for everyone, especially if you are an infrequent player. However, if you are looking to place regular bets on the Copa América, then the Fanatics Sportsbook offer of up to $1,000 in bonus bets is a great choice.

You can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MA, MI, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV.

FanDuel

The FanDuel offer for the Copa América is simple: place a bet of at least $5 and, if it wins, then you’ll get $150 in bonus bets alongside your regular winnings. Even better, if you live in MA or OH then this amount is boosted up to $300.

You’ll need to make a minimum first deposit of $10 to activate the offer, however the key here is making sure that your first bet wins in order to unlock the bonus bets. This means picking a heavy favorite without worrying about the returns.

For example, a Double Chance bet on Argentina and the Draw in the opening Copa América game is -1350. A $5 bet will only return $5.37, however such meager profit is worth it to unlock $150 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the tournament.

So long as you place your $5 bet smartly, the FanDuel offer is a great way to boost your starting bankroll for the Copa América. If you are in MA or OH, where the bonus is $300, this offer is a must.

You can get $150 in bonus bets with a winning bet of $5 or more at FanDuel in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IL, TN, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, VT, WV, WY.

DraftKings

If you sign up to DraftKings for the Copa America then you can get $150 in bonus bets just by placing a $5 wager. That’s it. There are no wagering requirements, the bet doesn’t even have to win. Simply place it, and you’ll get $150 in bonus bets.

You don’t need your qualifying $5 bet to be settled before you receive your bonus bets either. This gives you great freedom. For example, you could place it on the opening game of Argentina vs Canada, where a two leg parlay of Argentina to win and Over 1.5 Goals would return $7.56.

Alternatively, you could look more long term. A $5 bet on the USA to reach the final at +500 would return $30, which you could either withdraw or use to bet on the Copa América Final on July 14.

This bonus may not be as flashy as some of the others on offer, but starting off a major tournament with an easy-to-achieve $150 in bonus bets is a big advantage. This makes the DraftKings bonus bet offer a great choice for the Copa América.

You can claim the DraftKings welcome offer if you are in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WY, WV.

Types of Copa América Welcome Offers

There are three main types of welcome bonuses for the Copa América when you sign up at one of our recommended sportsbooks: bet and get, deposit match, and first bet insurance.

No one kind of welcome bonus is better than another, and when picking your Copa América bonus it’s a good idea to think about how you like to bet, and so which bonus is best suited to you. Here, you can find more information about the three main types of welcome bonuses.

Bet and Get

Bet and Get offers are the simplest welcome bonus, and are named after what you have to do - bet a certain amount and get bonus bets. Usually the amount you have to bet is incredibly low compared to how much you get in bonus bets.

For instance, bet365, DraftKings and FanDuel have welcome offers where you can get $150 in bonus bets with a $5 cash bet. For bet365 and DraftKings the bonus bets are rewarded automatically, while on FanDuel your bet has to win (so we recommend placing it on a heavy favorite).

In all three cases, the $150 in bonus bets represent a 3000% return on the $5 qualifying wager, giving excellent value and helping set up a bankroll for the Copa América.

Fanatics Sportsbook offers a similar welcome bonus, where your qualifying bet of up to $100 is matched each day over a ten-day period. This means if you bet $100 a day for ten days, you’ll get $1,000 in bonus bets.

No matter which Bet and Get offer you pick for the Copa América, remember that you cannot withdraw your bonus bets. You’ll need to wager them first, with your winnings paid out in cash you can then withdraw.

Deposit Match

If you pick a deposit match welcome bonus for the Copa América, then you’ll get a percentage of your first deposit with a sportsbook back as bonus bets.

Currently, only BetMGM has a deposit match available for the Copa América, where you can get 20% of your first deposit back as bonus bets. The bonus has quite a large wagering requirement, however is still great if you are looking to start with a large balance.

First Bet Insurance

First bet insurance has a couple of other names, such as a No Sweat First Bet or First Bet Safety Net, however, all of these offers work the same - if your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.

There is usually a high limit for how big your first stake can be, too. With BetMGM, you can get your first bet of up to $1,500 back as bonus bets. With bet365 it’s slightly lower, but still a sizeable $1,000.

There are a number of ways to use first bet insurance on the Copa América, but keep in mind that if your first bet does miss, you usually only have 7 days to use your bonus bets.

Copa América Offers for Existing Players

If you’re already a member of a sportsbook, and aren’t looking to sign up elsewhere to take advantage of a welcome bonus, you can still expect generous specials to be on offer. As an existing customer, you’re most likely to get early payouts, parlay bonuses, and boosted odds.

Early Payout

Early payout offers are great, because as soon as one team is ahead by a set number of goals, the bet is counted as a win no matter the final result. If you have a single bet it will be settled, while in a parlay the leg will be recorded as a win.

Currently, only bet365 has an early payout offer. This has a high threshold too at 5 goals, although this is still an achievable margin during the early stages of a tournament when teams can be mismatched.

Check back to see if any more early payout offers are announced, or if the threshold for the bet365 offer is lowered.

Sportsbook Early Payout Goal Ahead bet365 Yes 5 BetMGM No N/A Fanatics Sportsbook No N/A FanDuel No N/A DraftKings No N/A

Parlay Bonuses

A parlay is a type of wager where you combine multiple different bets - known as legs - into one single bet. The returns are much higher than betting on each leg individually, however for the bet to win all the legs must hit.

All of your legs can come from one Copa América game, known as a same game parlay, or you can pick outcomes from across multiple matches.

Parlays are a hugely popular and really fun way to bet on sport, which is why sportsbook offer bonuses on parlays. There are typically around 30%, meaning if you placed a parlay with $20 winnings that was eligible for a 30% bonus, you’d get $26 instead.

Sportsbook Parlay Bonus Typical Bonus bet365 Yes 30% BetMGM Yes 33% Fanatics Sportsbook No N/A FanDuel Yes 30% DraftKings No N/A

Bet Boosts

Bet boosts will be by far the most common offer available to existing sportsbook customers during the Copa América. All of our recommended sportsbooks already offer daily bet boosts, and they will no doubt offer them on the Copa América when the tournament begins.

A bet boost is simply where a sportsbook chooses bets whose odds it will push above market value. For example, a team may have normal odds of +120 to win, but the sportsbook will boost them to +200.

Sportsbooks always promote these bet boost well, and you’ll see them highlighted on your home screen. During the Copa América, expect to see bet boosts on markets such as who will win a game, which players will score, and how many cards will be shown.

Sportsbook Bet Boosts bet365 Yes BetMGM Yes Fanatics Sportsbook Yes FanDuel Yes DraftKings Yes

Copa América History: Previous Winners

The Copa América is the oldest continental soccer tournament in the world, having first been played more than 100 years ago in 1916. It has had different formats since then, and been played at different intervals, but the Copa América remains one of world football’s most storied competitions.

To put into perspective how old the Copa América is, the first World Cup wasn’t held until 1930. Other major continental international tournaments like the European Championships or Asia Cup were not founded until 1958, when the Copa América had already been contested 25 times.

Argentina and Uruguay are the two most successful teams to have played in the Copa América, with each country winning the tournament 15 times. Brazil have the third most titles with 9, last winning in 2019.

The Copa América has historically had an erratic schedule, but is now set to take place every four years. Whenever it is played, though, it gives the most passionate soccer fans in the world a chance to come together, compete, and rejoice in the game that they love.

Team Titles Year(s) Argentina 15 1921, 1925, 1927, 1929, 1937, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1947, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1991, 1993, 2021 Uruguay 15 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924, 1926, 1935, 1942, 1956, 1959, 1967, 1983, 1987, 1995, 2011 Brazil 9 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989, 1997, 1999, 2004, 2007, 2019 Paraguay 2 1953, 1979 Chile 2 2015, 2016 Peru 2 1939, 1975 Bolivia 1 1963 Colombia 1 2001

How to Claim Your Copa América Bonus Bet Offers

It’s easy to sign up to one of our recommended sportsbooks for the Copa América and claim your welcome bonus bet offer. Each sportsbook is a little different, as is each welcome offer, however all follow the same processes.

You can follow this quick guide to get started and collect your Copa América welcome bonus.

Go to your preferred sportsbook using one of the links above Select the ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Join’ option to start creating your account Fill in your personal information, payment details, and email address If your welcome offer requires a promo code, you’ll be prompted to enter it now Finish up creating your account and validate your email address With everything done, you’ll be taken to the cashier to make your first deposit. If your welcome offer has a minimum first deposit make sure to deposit at least that amount You can now place your first bet. Make sure this bet triggers your welcome offer, whether it’s $5 to unlock $150 in bonus bets or a larger one to take advantage of $1,500 first bet insurance. If you’re unsure, you can double-check the terms and conditions. Once your bet is settled, any bonus you’ve earned will be credited to your account Keep in mind that you cannot withdraw bonus bets directly. You have to wager them, with winnings then paid out in cash you can withdraw. You typically have seven days to use your bonus, but check your offer’s terms and conditions

Copa América Bonus Bet & Betting Offers FAQs:

What Bonuses Are There for the Copa América?

You can get the best bonus bet offers for the Copa América when you sign up at a new sportsbook. You can expect to get bonus bets, first bet insurance, or a deposit match as a welcome offer when sign up.

If you sign up to bet365 for the Copa América, you can choose from between a First Bet Safety Net of up to $1,000, or $150 in bonus bets after wagering just $5. Meanwhile, at BetMGM you can get a 20% deposit match or $1,500 first bet insurance.

You can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets for the Copa América if you join Fanatics Sportsbook, while both DraftKings and FanDuel are offering $150 in bonus bets.

If you’re already a member of a sportsbook, you can expect to find special parlays, bet boosts, and early payouts available during the Copa América.

Who Has the Best Bonuses to Bet on the Copa América?

We think that bet365 has the best bonuses for the Copa América. It is offering new players a choice of $150 in bonus bets after a wager of only $5, or a First Bet Safety Net of up to $1,000. This choice of promo offers will suit any play style.

Plus, existing bet365 customers are well looked after for the Copa América. There are bet boosts, parlay bonuses, and the only early payout currently offered on the market.

All the sportsbooks recommended here are gearing up for a great Copa América with generous bonus offers, but we still feel that bet365 has slightly better deals than the rest.

When Does the Copa América Start?

The first game at the 2024 Copa América kicks off at 8pm ET on June 20 as the reigning champions Argentina open their title defense against Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The United States are hosting the Copa América, and play their first game against Bolivia on June 23 at 6pm ET in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The Copa América group stage runs until the July 2, with the knockout round of the competition starting on July 4. The Copa América Final is being held on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

Who Are the Favorites for the Copa América?

Argentina are the favorites to win the 2024 Copa América at +170. After winning the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup, they are the favorites to win the tournament for a record 16th time.

The second picks for the Copa América are Brazil at +220, with Uruguay the third favorites at +500. The other major contenders are Mexico at +1200, Columbia at +1300, and hosts the USA at +1400.

Can I Bet Online on the Copa América in the USA?

Yes, you can bet on the Copa América in America, so long as you are in a state where online sports betting is legal. With sports betting legal in 38 states plus the District of Columbia, there is a high chance that online betting is legal where you are.

The most important thing is to bet on the Copa América using a legal and licensed sportsbook. All the sportsbooks listed here are fully regulated, meaning that - so long as they are available where you live - you can use them in confidence.