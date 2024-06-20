Best Copa América Betting Apps: Top Copa América Mobile Sportsbook Ranked

Our betting expert breaks down the best Copa América betting apps to use when betting on Copa América via your mobile or tablet this summer.

These are our picks for the best mobile apps for betting on the Copa América. All have been extensively tested, offer every market you could want, and have the best bonus bet offers going in June 2024.

Best Copa América Betting Apps Ranked

bet365

bet365 is one of the biggest online gambling companies in the world, with almost 25 years of experience to its name. With so many successful tournaments completed in that time, it’s no surprise that bet365 is the best app to use to bet on the Copa América in 2024.

The bet365 app itself is perfectly polished and easy to use, with the deep catalog of markets well laid out making it easy to find what you want to bet on. The app is lightening fast, too, which is especially important for betting in-play on games from the Copa América.

What makes bet365 stand out as a whole are the two welcome offers available when you download the app and sign up. You can choose from between a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or $150 in bonus bets.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net offer is perfect for placing a large, one off bet, such as who will win the Copa América. If you prefer placing smaller wagers across a wide range of markets, then the $150 in bonus bets is a great way to help you get started.

For example, you could use the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net on a bet like the Group A Straight Forecast, where tournament favorites Argentina to top the group with Chile to come second is +140.

A $1,000 bet on this market would pay out $2,400. If a bet like this hits it’s a great win, and if it misses then there is still the knockout phase of the Copa América to use the bonus bets you’ll be compensated with on.

With a fantastically designed app, huge selection of markets, and choice of sign up offers that compliment any play style, bet365 is the best betting app for the Copa América.

BetMGM

There are few companies as synonymous with gaming in America as MGM. The company is one of the biggest casino owners in the country, and with the legalization of online sports betting has poured all of that experience into the groundbreaking BetMGM app.

The BetMGM app itself is one of the best designed on the market today. It has a clean and clear layout, making it easy to find the exact market you want. The app runs quickly, too, ensuring you can place in-play bets without having your odds slip.

Every Copa América market you could want is available on BetMGM, with regular daily specials promoted on the app’s home screen as well. This is alongside the full catalog of other sports and special events available to bet on.

There is also a great choice of welcome offers at BetMGM for the Copa América. If you want to make a large, one off bet, then there is a first bet insurance of up to $1,500. Alternatively, you can give your bankroll a boost with a 20% deposit match in bonus bets of up to $1,600.

A good use of the first bet insurance would be on a market like the Group B Dual Forecast, where group favorites Mexico and Ecuador to both qualify is +105. A $1,500 bet here would return $3,075, while if it misses you have the knockout phase to use your bonus bets on.

With so much experience, one of the best designed apps available, and a great choice of welcome offers for the Copa América, BetMGM is a top choice to use to bet on the tournament.

Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics is one of the biggest sports merchandise companies in the world, and its success is based on knowing what fans want. This relationship with sports fans is what has made the Fanatics Sportsbook such a success since its launch in 2023.

Everything at Fanatics Sportsbook runs through its mobile betting app, with no traditional desktop site alternative. This means the quality of the app is all important, and Fanatics haven’t disappointed. The Fanatics Sportsbook app is a great choice for the Copa América.

It’s easy to navigate and superfast processing bet requests, meaning you won’t miss out on the action. The dark background allows for beautiful splashes of color too, highlighting the important information you need and showcasing any Copa América special bets.

When you sign up at Fanatics Sportsbook for the Copa América, you can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets. There is a ten-day window after you create your account, where your first bet of the day of up to $100 is matched towards your bonus bets total.

There are daily games in the Copa América between the 20th June and 2nd July, a span of 13 days. With games coming thick and fast, it would be easy to place a qualifying daily bet during this window and leave a nice bonus bet bankroll for the later stages of the tournament.

With a welcome offer perfectly tailored for tournament betting and a quality dedicated sports betting app, Fanatics is a great choice to be your betting app for the Copa América.

FanDuel

While FanDuel may have started life as a fantasy sports betting platform, it has stayed at the cutting edge of the market and become a leader in the world of online gambling. The FanDuel Sportsbook app perfectly reflects this evolution, and is perfect for the Copa América.

Everything is easy to navigate in the FanDuel app, making it simple to find your Copa América market, no matter how niche it is. The app is fast and responsive, too, meaning you can cut out the frustration of a laggy app when you try to make a parlay.

FanDuel also puts a special emphasis on streaming and video content, both in the app itself and via the companion FanDuel TV service. This provides a host of extra content to help you find the early trends during the Copa América and sports betting in general.

There’s a welcome offer of $150 in bonus bets when you download the FanDuel app and sign up. The only condition is that the bonus is unlocked after you place a winning bet of at least $5. However, with so many markets available, it’s easy to find a heavy favorite to back.

For example, a $5 Double Chance bet on Argentina and Draw in the opening game would only return $5.36, a profit of $0.36. These returns don’t matter, though, as the bet is incredibly likely to win, and in turn would unlock your $150 in bonus bets to use on the rest of the tournament.

FanDuel offers a great range of online gaming services, and the FanDuel Sportsbook app is no different. It is worth serious consideration to be your betting app for the Copa América.

DraftKings

DraftKings is one of the best known brands in sports betting. After starting as a fantasy sports provider, DraftKings has grown to offer a full range of services. This includes the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which customers have been using happily since 2018.

The app’s layout is easy to navigate, making it simple to find any Copa América market you could want. The distinctive design of white and green text on a dark background makes for surprisingly easy reading, too, while the speed makes it perfect for in-play betting.

There are regular promotions available at DraftKings, with the homepage of the app filled with boosted odds and special wagers. This means you’ll get regular special bets on the Copa América action throughout the tournament based on the daily action.

There’s also a generous sign-up offer when you join DraftKings via the app of a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,500. This is great to use on a large, one off bet such as who will win the Copa América, as you’ll get your stake up to $1,500 back as bonus bets if it misses.

Another tactic to use the $1,500 No Sweat First Bet from DraftKings at the Copa América would be on the Dual Forecast for Mexico and Ecuador to both qualify from Group B. With a line of +105, a winning $1,500 bet here would return $3,075. If it misses, there is still the knockout phase of the tournament to use your compensatory bonus bets on.

DraftKings is a sports betting leader for a reason, with fantastic promotions and a silky smooth app. It offers a great user experience and huge selection of markets, making DraftKings a leading pick to be your sportsbook for the Copa América.

What to Look for When Choosing a Sports Betting App

No matter which of the leading sports betting apps you choose for the Copa América, the most important thing is it’s one you feel comfortable and confident using.

When you’re picking your sports betting app, here are some things to keep in mind.

Design

The number one factor in picking out a sports betting app is the design. It’s important that the app you choose has a design which you find easy and intuitive to navigate.

This means that it’s easy to find the markets you want to bet on, manage multiple legs on your bet slip, and use bet building features. It also includes things such as making sure you can read the text clearly, and don’t find the special offer promotions distracting.

A huge amount of effort goes into making sports betting apps as fast and easy to use as possible, meaning all are laid out well. However, if you’re not entirely comfortable, it can be a good idea to check out another app to see if they have solved any issues you’re having.

Welcome Offers

All sports betting apps are eager to get you to try them out by offering generous welcome bonuses that you can use on the Copa América. The most common are bonus bets with no (or a low) wagering requirement, bet matches, or deposit matches.

You can also often get first bet insurance. This has a number of different names, such as a No Sweat First Bet or First Bet Safety Net, but all the offers are the same - if your first bet loses, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets.

Everyone will enjoy betting on the Copa América in different ways, and it’s good to find a welcome bonus that best fits how you like to play.

For example, first bet insurance would be best for a single large wager on the tournament winner, while bonus bets would be more suited to placing smaller wagers on multiple games.

You are also able to open accounts with multiple sports betting apps at once, meaning you can take advantage of multiple welcome offers to use on the Copa América.

Deposit/Withdrawal Methods

Your online sports betting app will accept multiple payment methods for you to add to your balance and withdraw your winnings. The most popular ones are debit or credit card, online banking, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, or check.

Some states have restrictions on what payment methods you can use, most commonly on credit cards. It’s always good to check local laws to ensure your preferred payment method is available.

No matter what payment method you use, most deposits appear in your account instantly. While many sites warn that withdrawals can take several days to process, it isn’t uncommon for your winnings to be with you within a few hours.

User Reviews

One of the best ways to find out about sports betting apps is to read the user reviews left on the Google Play Store or App Store. These reflect the experiences of real customers, and can give a great insight into what life is like using a particular betting app.

However, keep in mind that some users unhappy with their betting outcomes will turn to the reviews to vent their frustrations. If you see negative reviews, it’s a good idea to see if they were left because of rare but genuine issues with the app.

Live Betting Features

All sports betting apps now offer live betting, which is a hugely popular way to bet on sports. Live betting typically involves putting bets on in-game markets as the action unfolds, but you can also sometimes cash out bets you placed before the game.

However, not all live betting is the same.

If you want to live bet on the Copa América, make sure your sportsbook’s app supports it in the way you want. This means that the odds are competitive, the app is fast enough for you to place your bets as they appear, and you can cash out if you want.

Security

Online sports betting is one of the most highly regulated industries in the world, with all sports betting apps thoroughly tested and vetted as a part of their license to operate. They also work in sync with the security features on your phone, such as using biometric logins.

So long as you use a legal and licensed sports betting app for the Copa América, such as the ones listed here, you are guaranteed to be playing using safe and secure software.

If you want to feel extra confident that your sports betting app for the Copa América is secure, all betting apps freely publish their security features and license conditions. This means you can read their security measures yourself and ensure you’re comfortable with them.

How to Bet With Your Copa América Betting App

If the Copa América will be your first time mobile sports betting, or if it’s just been a while and you’d like a refresher, then you can follow this quick guide to find out how to get into the action.

Some of the most popular pre-tournament bets are on which team will win. Argentina are currently the favorites for the Copa América at +175, with Brazil at +220 and Uruguay at +550. You can also bet on who will win the prestigious Golden Boot, with Lionel Messi leading the pack at +300 and Vinicius Junior a close second at +430.

The games start on 20th June with Argentina taking on Canada, when you can bet on everything from the winner of the game to how many corner kicks a team will get. To do any of this, though, you’ll need to get set up with a mobile betting app.

Every mobile sports betting app follows the same processes despite being slightly different, meaning you can use this guide for your app of choice.

Download and install your mobile betting app from the Google Play Store or App Store, depending on your mobile device. Click the designated button to create your account. This involved filling in your information, validating your email, and adding a payment method. If your welcome offer requires a special promo code, you’ll be given a chance to enter it now. You’ll be directed to the cashier section of your account, where you can make your first deposit. If your welcome offer is a first deposit match, be mindful that the amount you deposit now is what will be matched, even if you make another deposit later on. You can now find your Copa América market that you want to make your first bet on. When you see the bet you want, you can tap it to add it to your bet slip. You can add as many bets to your slip as you want, either to sort through later or to create a parlay. If you’ve chosen a welcome bonus that includes first bet insurance, we recommend placing that bet first before going back to lay any additional wagers you want to make. When you have the bets you want on your bet slip, you can input your stake. The app will automatically show you your potential returns if your bets win. Once you’re happy you have the right bets and stakes, you can tap ‘Place bet’ to make your bets. There will be a My Bets section of your app where you can then keep track of your bets, including any cashout options you have. When your event is over, you can return to the My Bets section to check on your results. Most outcomes are processed instantly, though, with any winnings appearing in your account. If you’d like to withdraw your winnings, you can return to the cashier and request a withdrawal. Keep in mind that you are only able to withdraw your cash winnings, with any bonus bets you’ve earned needing to be wagered before you can withdraw their winnings.

Advantages of Betting With Your Copa América Betting App

There are a number of advantages to using sports betting app when betting on this summer’s Copa América.

Mobility

The absolute best thing about using a mobile betting app is that you can place your Copa América wagers from almost anywhere. So long as you are still within an area where mobile sports betting is legal, you can place your bets.

This means you don’t need to be stuck at home on your computer to bet on the action. Whether you’re at work, in between errands, or simply on the couch, you can use a mobile betting app to place your Copa América bets.

Exclusive Offers

Mobile betting apps will often have exclusive offers on the Copa América, which will not available if you log on via a traditional desktop site. These usually feature boosted odds or same game parlay specials, plus special picks from experts and former players.

It’s good to log in regularly to see if a Copa América game or market you’re interested in betting on has been picked for one of these regular exclusive offers. If it has, you can get much higher returns than normal.

Mobile Streaming

There’s nothing worse than betting on an event and then not being near a TV to watch the action unfold. However, thanks to mobile streaming, you’re able to watch many events live on your mobile betting app.

Not every event is streamed live, and so make sure to check your Copa América game is being streamed before relying on your betting app to watch.

There is also often extra video content available, where you can watch analysis from experts and former players to help inform you about the upcoming Copa América action.

Best Copa América Betting Apps FAQs

Where Can I Bet on the Copa América?

There is a big selection of mobile betting apps available to bet on the Copa América. While all modern mobile betting apps are made to a high standard, we think that bet365 is the best mobile betting app to bet on the Copa América, closely followed by BetMGM.

There are other betting apps available to bet on the Copa América if you prefer them, such as Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.

Can I Bet on the Copa América in the USA?

So long as you are in a state where online sports betting is legal, you will be able to use a mobile betting app to bet on the Copa América. With 38 states, plus the District of Columbia, having legal sports betting, there is a high chance you can legally bet on the Copa América.

If you are in a state where sports betting is legal, our recommended mobile betting app for the Copa América is bet365. The BetMGM app is a close second, while Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings are also all good picks to use to bet on the Copa América.

What Is the Most Trusted Sports Betting App to Bet on the Copa América?

All mobile betting apps must be approved and licensed by states to operate. In order to do this, they have to reach incredibly high criteria for safety, security and trustworthiness. This means you can trust any legal mobile betting app to bet on the Copa América.

Our pick for the best sports betting app for the Copa América, and therefore the most trusted, is bet365. We also highly recommend BetMGM, with Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel and DraftKings also great choices as trusted mobile betting apps for the Copa América.

Who Is the Favorite to Win the Copa América?

The favorites to win the Copa América are reigning champions Argentina. Following success at the 2021 tournament and 2022 World Cup, Argentina are +170 to win and claim a third successive major international trophy.

Brazil are the narrow second favorites at +220, with Uruguay third at +500. Among the other Copa América contenders are Mexico at +1200, Columbia at +1300, and hosts the USA at +1400.

When Is the Copa América?

The Copa América kicks off at 8pm ET on 20th June when reigning champions Argentina face Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Hosts the United States start their tournament on 23rd June. They will face Bolivia at 6pm ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The Copa América group stage runs until the 2nd July, with the knockout phase beginning on 4th July. The Copa América final is then on 14th July, and is being played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.