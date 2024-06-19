Germany vs Hungary Predictions and Betting Tips: Hosts to Build on Strong Start

Our soccer betting expert offers his three best Germany vs Hungary betting tips and predictions for Wednesday’s Euro 2024 Group A clash in Hamburg.

Germany recorded a statement victory on the opening night of Euro 2024 and they can follow that up by beating Hungary when the two teams meet at the Stuttgart Arena in Group A on Wednesday.

Hosts to Claim Another Emphatic Win

It was a near-perfect evening for Germany on the opening night of Euro 2024, as they thrashed a sorry Scotland 5-1, with five different players on the scoresheet.

The one blot on the copybook for Die Mannschaft was Antonio Rudiger's own goal and they have now kept just two clean-sheets across their last 15 games.

That will give Hungary hope of finding the net in Stuttgart as they look to bounce back from their opening 3-1 defeat to Switzerland.

The Magyars have scored in 12 matches in a row, a run that stretches back over a year, and have also netted in their last three meetings with Germany, including a 2-2 draw between the two sides at Euro 2020.

Hungary have the attacking quality to hurt this Germany side, but the hosts should have more than enough to come out on top.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 1: Germany to win and both teams to score @ +175 with bet365

Trio to Bombard Hungary Goal

Germany's attacking prowess shone through against Scotland, with wide men Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz both playing starring roles.

Both got on the scoresheet and look the biggest threats to do so again against Hungary.

While defensive midfielder Toni Kroos was unable to grab a goal or register a shot in the contest, he has averaged a shot per game in La Liga this season.

Therefore, a combo bet of the trio to register a shot on target each could very well be worth a flurry.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 2: Toni Kroos, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz to each have over 0.5 shots on target @ +450 with bet365

Fullkrug to Round Off the Scoring

Given the emphatic nature of their victory over Scotland, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is not expected to make any changes to his starting line-up against Hungary.

That means Borussia Dortmund forward Niclas Fullkrug will once again have to make do with a place on the bench, but just like he did on the opening night, he can come on and have a major say.

Fullkrug netted within five minutes of being introduced against the Scots and the 31-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 17 appearances for Germany despite starting just six games for his country.

A proven contributor from the bench, Fullkrug can underline his super-sub credentials once more against Hungary.

Germany vs Hungary Tip 3: Niclas Fullkrug to score anytime @ +137 with bet365