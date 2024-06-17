Euro 2024 Top Goalscorer Odds: Mbappe Leads Golden Boot Market

Our soccer betting expert offers an early look at the Euro 2024 Golden Boot odds with all of the big names at the top of the market.

England and France are at the forefront of the outright market for glory at Euro 2024 and it is therefore no surprise to see star players Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe vying for favouritism in the Golden Boot odds list.

Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds

Player Odds Kylian Mbappe +450 Harry Kane +600 Cristiano Ronaldo +1100 Romelu Lukaku +1200 Jude Bellingham +1200 All other players +1400 or above

Euro 2024 Top Scorer Odds: Favourites Analysed

Kylian Mbappe @ +450

Kylian Mbappe has topped the Ligue 1 goalscoring charts for the last six seasons and, having scored nine goals for France in eight qualifiers, it is understandable why he heads the top goalscorer market.

The striker became only the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final at Qatar 2022 and, at 25, he looks to be at the peak of his powers.

He scored 162 goals in 178 games for Paris St-Germain and will be confident of significantly improving his tally of 46 goals in 77 appearances for the national team.

Mbappe should be fully focused on Euro 2024 having agreed a free transfer switch to long-term suitors Real Madrid.

Harry Kane @ +600

Harry Kane couldn’t win the Bundesliga in his first season at Bayern Munich, but he scored 44 goals in 45 games and will be desperate to continue that form for Euro 2020 runners-up England.

The former Tottenham striker is England's record goalscorer with 63 goals in 90 appearances and he won the Golden Boot at the World Cup six years ago.

Kane scored eight goals in the Three Lions’ qualifying campaign and four goals at Euro 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo @ +1100

International soccer's greatest goalscorer is back for his 11th major tournament and Cristiano Ronaldo is still hungry after the 39-year-old won the Euro 2020 prize with five goals.

He has scored 14 goals at the Euros and 128 times in 206 games for Portugal, for whom he will be playing under new boss Roberto Martinez this summer.

A total of 47 goals in 45 games for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia suggests Ronaldo is far from finished and it would be foolish to rule out the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Romelu Lukaku @ +1200

Many will remember Romelu Lukakau from his West Brom and Everton days when the Belgian was a commanding force in the box.

Since then, struggles have befallen him, but at the age of just 30, he could still make a meaningful impact for his nation.

He would become the first Belgian ever to earn this accolade, and with the service that Kevin De Bruyne provides, there may be no better chance for him.

KDB will hopefully have gotten his eye in, playing with Erling Haaland for two seasons now, another big CF-style striker, and should be able to transfer this onto Lukaku well.

Equally, they have managed to pull one of the easiest groups possible facing Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine, all games that give him strong opportunities to find the net multiple times.

He could be leading the race heading into the knockout stages, at which point the cash out could pay a pretty penny, even if he may not be destined to take the whole thing.

A fast start would be needed for Lukaku, but considering Belgium's opposition and the service he will receive from De Bruyne, he looks a decent option at +1400.

Jude Bellingham @ +1200

Jude Bellingham is fifth in the top-goalscorer betting despite the fact that the 20-year-old did not score in England’s qualifying campaign and has netted just three times in 29 international appearances.

However, his performances for Real Madrid have caught the eye this season and he should be involved much more in the final third if he is utilized in a more attacking role by Gareth Southgate.

He scored 19 goals in 27 league appearances for Los Blancos, while he also bagged 10 goals in his first 10 matches for the Spanish champions, so he could build on that success.

How Does Euro 2024 Top Scorer/Golden Boot Betting Work?

Top scorer betting, also known as Golden Boot betting, is really quite simple, with players simply betting on the player to score the most goals throughout the whole tournament.

The player that finishes the tournament with the most goals wins the Golden Boot, with those that have bet on this player seeing their bet settled as a winner.

If two players are tied for goals at the end of the tournament, the player with the most assists is awarded the trophy.

If they are still tied on both metrics, then the player to have played the least amount of minutes is the winner.

