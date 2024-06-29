England vs Slovakia Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions can find their roar

Our soccer betting expert offers his three best England vs Slovakia predictions and betting tips for their Euro 2024 last-16 clash on Sunday.

England have been getting pelters following three abject group-stage displays but the Three Lions are fancied to roar into the knockout stages with a performance aimed at silencing some of their critics.

England vs Slovakia Betting Tips

● England to win & under 2.5 goals @ +187 with bet365

● Tie at half-time @ +120 with bet365

● Harry Kane first goalscorer @ +275 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Improvement expected from England

The criticism has come thick and fast for England and manager Gareth Southgate following three turgid displays at Euro 2024 but they are in the knockout stage after topping their group and have landed in the better half of the draw.

That's not a bad position to be in and they are warm favorites to see off a Slovakia side who will just be delighted to have got this far.

The Three Lions are heavy favorites for victory in Gelsenkirchen, the scene of the best performance of their three so far in Germany.

England beat Serbia 1-0 at the venue in their opening contest and another low-scoring Three Lions win looks the best bet, as Southgate's men have remained solid at the back despite their struggles further up the pitch.

They have never lost to Slovakia in six meetings and that is unlikely to change this weekend, with an England win in a match featuring under three goals looking the best bet.

That has been the outcome in two of their last three meetings with the Sokoli who are likely to sit back and try to frustrate England for as long as possible.

Slovakia were fortunate to beat Belgium in their opening fixture at the finals and they followed that up with a loss to Ukraine, who have been eliminated, and a draw with Romania, and it is hard to see them upsetting the odds on Sunday.

England vs Slovakia Tip 1: England to win & under 2.5 goals @ +187 with bet365

Three Lions may need to be patient

Slovakia will do their best to stay in the game for as long as possible and they are likely to defend in numbers as a result.

England's struggles in attack have been plain for all to see in Germany but a group of world-class quality should be able to click at some point but they may need to be patient in Gelsenkirchen.

Three of England's last four matches have been all-square at the break and that looks a decent bet for this fixture, with Slovakia unlikely to force matters as they try to hold the Three Lions at bay.

England vs Slovakia Tip 2: Tie at half-time @ +120 with bet365

Kane to come out fighting

Harry Kane has taken his fair share of criticism in the last week or so but he has shown time and time again that he is a big-game player, so backing him to lead from the front with the opening goal in Gelsenkirchen looks a solid option.

Kane has scored just once in the tournament but he will be determined to silence the doubters and a tight game may need a set-piece or stroke of luck to open things up and Kane can be the man to strike.

He is a threat in the air and he will be on penalty duty for England so backing him to bag the first - and maybe only - goal looks the way to.

England vs Slovakia Tip 3: Harry Kane first goalscorer @ +275 with bet365