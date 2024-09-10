England vs Finland Predictions and Betting Tips: England to Win Under Carsley Again

Our football betting expert offers his England vs Finland predictions and betting tips and predictions ahead of their Nations League clash.

England started their new era under Lee Carsley with a convincing 2-0 win over the Republic of Ireland thanks to goals from former Boys in Green players Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, and the momentum from that victory and performance could see them dominate Finland, particularly now they will be at Wembley.

England vs Finland Betting Tips

England to win and over 3.5 goals @ +135 with FanDuel

Harry Kane to score @ -175 with bet365

Declan Rice to have a shot on target @ +195 with FanDuel

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel and bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Three Lions likely to rack up the goals

Carsley seemed to get a tune out of plenty of players against Ireland as the likes of Grealish, Anthony Gordon and Trent Alexander-Arnold all looked rejuvenated under his leadership following a stale run under Gareth Southgate.

England’s interim boss may shuffle the pack for this clash, but the combination of his want to please the fans and his players’ desire to impress their manager could lead to another convincing success.

Finland were beaten 3-0 by Greece in their Nations League opener, a worrying sight given the victors of that clash had only managed to put two past minnows Malta in their previous outing.

A lack of defensive resilience was the Fins’ downfall in that defeat, and the fact they have shipped 13 goals in their last four away games - conceding two to Scotland and four to Wales in that run - suggests they could struggle to keep England’s elite attackers at bay at Wembley.

England vs Finland Tip 1: England to win and over 3.5 goals @ +135 with FanDuel

Wembley return can help Kane rediscover his shooting boots

England captain Harry Kane came under plenty of scrutiny over the summer due to his poor performances at Euro 2024 and his showing against Ireland was not much better.

However, he will be keen to impress on Tuesday as he will be making his 100th appearance for the Three Lions, with a return to Wembley the potential tonic to his woes in front of goal.

Kane has netted only three goals in his last nine England matches, but his record at the national side’s home ground is much better, netting seven in his last six Wembley appearances.

Odds of -175 for England’s all-time top goalscorer to find the net against a side as poor defensively as Finland are worth taking, even if he is not in his best form right now.

England vs Finland Tip 2: Harry Kane to score @ -175 with bet365

Arsenal man may offer a threat once again

Against Ireland, Rice was given license to roam forward by Carsley as Alexander-Arnold drifted infield from right-back and subsequently netted in Dublin.

The Arsenal man has taken a shot in each of his appearances for the Gunners this season and was a threat in the Euros too, managing three efforts in the final against Spain.

Finland will likely employ a low block at Wembley, meaning Rice could fire plenty of shots from the edge of the box and test the goalkeeper on at least one occasion on Tuesday.

England vs Finland Tip 3: Declan Rice to have a shot on target @ +195 with FanDuel