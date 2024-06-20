Denmark vs England Predictions and Betting Tips: Three Lions Can Damage the Danes

Our soccer betting expert offers his Denmark vs England predictions and betting tips ahead of their Euro 2024 clash at the Waldstadion, Frankfurt.

England got off to a strong start with a 1-0 success over Serbia and they will be hoping to seal a round of 16 berth by defeating Denmark.

The need for points is more urgent for the Danes, who are under pressure after being held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia on Sunday.

Denmark vs England Betting Tips

England to win and under 2.5 goals @ +240 with bet365

Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ +300 with bet365

England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to each have over 0.5 shots on target @ +750 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Desperate Danes could be outclassed

England have never won their opening two matches at a European Championship but they can create a piece of history by defeating Denmark.

The Three Lions’ 1-0 success over Serbia was solid rather than spectacular but it has put Gareth Southgate’s side in a strong position.

They coped well against a dangerous Serbia attack and will fancy their chances of another clean sheet against the Danes, who appear to be a team in decline.

Denmark were surprise semi-finalists at Euro 2020 but they have not won any of their last five games at major tournaments and were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Slovenia at the weekend.

The Nordic nation are under pressure to add at least another point against England but they could struggle to cope with the pre-tournament favorites, who look a solid +240 wager to win a contest featuring under 2.5 goals.

Denmark vs England Tip 1: England to win and under 2.5 goals @ +240 with bet365

Jude can justify the hype

Jude Bellingham popped up with a superb header against Serbia and he looks a probable match-winner against Denmark.

Opposing teams are well aware of the potential threat posed by the 20-year-old, who bagged 19 La Liga goals in his debut season for Real Madrid.

But he is a tough player to stop thanks to his strength, technical ability and the timing of his runs into the penalty area.

Bellingham has only scored four international goals but he could add to that tally in Leipzig.

Denmark vs England Tip 2: Jude Bellingham to score anytime @ +300 with bet365

English Duo to Test Denmark Goal

Gareth Southgate is rumored to be fielding an unchanged side from the narrow victory over Serbia.

This means that makeshift midfielder Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the nod again in the center of the park.

The Liverpool man put in an active 69 minutes last time out, recording 3 shots in the process. Over the course of the 2023-24 season as a whole, he averaged 1.6 shots per game.

Therefore, backing him in bet365's combo bet to have over 0.5 shots on target, along with the previously mentioned Jude Bellingham on their way to an England win, proves potential solid value.

Denmark vs England Tip 3: England to win, plus Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold to each have over 0.5 shots on target @ +750 with bet365