Copa America 2024 Top Goalscorer Odds: Messi the Favorite to Win Golden Boot

Goal offers the latest Copa America 2024 top goalscorer betting odds, with Messi & Vinicius Junior among the top names to win the Golden Boot award.

The 48th Copa America is fast approaching, with Lionel Messi being the sportsbooks' favorite to win the Golden Boot. A feat he achieved in the last edition of the tournament in 2021.

Copa America 2024 Top Goalscorer Odds: Latest Betting

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. Correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Player Odds (via BetMGM) Lionel Messi +300 Vinicius Junior +450 Darwin Nunez +600 Julian Alvarez +700 Rodrygo / Lautaro Martinez +800 All other players +1800 and above

Copa America 2024 Top Goalscorer Odds: Favorites Analyzed

Lionel Messi @ +300

The Argentine superstar won the Golden Boot in 2021, in a joint award with Colombia’s Luis Diaz. Both players scored four goals throughout the competition.

Messi has 13 Copa America goals throughout his career and needs just four more to equal record-holders Norberto Mendez and Zizinho.

Now playing in the MLS with Inter Miami, the 36-year-old has 14 goals in 15 matches so far this season.

He goes into the tournament off the back of two goals in his last two MLS games, against Atlanta United and St Louis City SC, respectively.

The legendary attacker has proven that he has plenty of goals left in him. With 740 club goals and 106 international goals to his name, Messi will be adding a great deal more by the time his career comes to a close.

Vinicius Junior @ +450

The Brazilian star finished the 2023-24 campaign as Real Madrid’s top goalscorer with 24 goals, edging out Jude Bellingham by a single goal.

That single goal came in the Champions League final, with Vinicius leading his side to a 15th championship win in the competition.

It was the 23-year-old’s most prolific season to date, and he has rapidly become one of the best-attacking players in the world. He, undoubtedly, will be Brazil’s biggest goalscoring threat in Copa America.

Vinicius has only scored three times for his country, in 29 appearances. In 2024, he has failed to register a goal in three attempts.

However, without Neymar in the side, the Real Madrid striker will be the star of the show and will be well-poised to add to his international goal tally.

Darwin Nunez @ +600

Nunez enters the Copa America in fine form after bagging a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Mexico in their final preparation game.

The 24-year-old has scored 11 times in 23 international appearances. Many expect him to add to that after scoring eight times in his last seven games for his country.

In his second Premier League season with Liverpool, Nunez topped his 15-goal debut campaign, by scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

Julian Alvarez @ +700

The ever-so-reliable Manchester City striker enters the competition off the back of 19 goals in all competitions at the domestic level.

This comes off the back of 17 goals in his first season with the Premier League champions.

Alvarez has scored 7 goals for Argentina, with all of those coming in 2022, which was the last time the 24-year-old scored for his country.

Despite his lack of scoring on the international stage, Alvarez will go into Copa America as a serious goalscoring threat and could light up at any time.

Rodrygo / Lautaro Martinez @ +800

Brazilian attacker, Rodrygo, comes in with outside odds to win the Golden Boot. The Real Madrid man scored 17 goals for his club this season and has scored five times in 22 games for his country, to date.

Lautaro Martinez has become one of Europe’s most prolific strikers in recent seasons. He has scored 129 times for Inter Milan since 2018 and heads into Copa America off the back of 27 goals in all competitions in 2023-24.