Chelsea v Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips: Don’t be duped into goals feast thinking

Our football betting expert offers his Chelsea v Bournemouth predictions and betting tips ahead of their last-day shootout at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have a place in Europe next season in their grasp and need a point from their final home game against Bournemouth to guarantee a top-six finish.

The incentive for Bournemouth is the possibility of ending up in the top half which would represent some achievement for a side well-backed for relegation last summer.

Chelsea v Bournemouth Betting Tips

Under 3.5 Goals @ +115 with bet365

Match 25+ Fouls @ +120 with bet365

Dango Ouattara Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ +138 with bet365

Back Bournemouth to help keep goals quota down

Chelsea need to win, not necessarily turn on the floodgates, but the prices suggest they will do both against Bournemouth on Sunday - and that might not be the case.

Over 2.5 goals at Stamford Bridge is a 2/7 shot, even over 3.5 is odds-on, with Chelsea 11/8 to win in a match featuring at least four goals.

Clearly Mauricio Pochettino’s side are finishing the campaign at a gallop and Bournemouth have lost their last two, but that doesn’t necessarily mean this is going to be a high-scoring hammering. Indeed, the value is arguably under 3.5 match goals at 6/5.

Of Bournemouth’s 37 league games this term, 21 have produced three goals or fewer, including each of their last four.

Chelsea have won four in a row and are going well but have no need to go hell for leather with sixth place in their grasp with a point. Bournemouth are written off as being in London to make up the numbers but professional pride should ensure they will do all they can to avoid being run over.

Chelsea v Bournemouth Tip 1: Under 3.5 Goals @ +115 with bet365

Bad boys shouldn't disappoint on final day

Anthony Taylor is the referee at the Bridge on Sunday when he can envisage a busier day than he might have bargained for on the final weekend.

The stakes are high enough for Chelsea to be fully committed and Bournemouth, notionally with nothing on the line, do have something of a reputation this term.

In the league table of most fouls committed, Bournemouth lead the way with 13.5 and Chelsea are not far behind at 11.9.

Bournemouth against Brentford last weekend was supposed to be a dead rubber and produced 28 fouls. This fixture has the ingredients to make up at least 25.

Chelsea v Bournemouth Tip 2: Match 25+ Fouls @ +120 with bet365

Dango unchained can cause Chelsea problems

Dango Ouattara managed three shots, one on target, in last week’s 2-1 home loss to Brentford and can hit the target at least once at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries, who have been exceptional over the second part of the season, will get opportunities against Chelsea's less-than-reliable defence.

The tricky winger averages almost a shot per game and is a fair price at 13/8 to have one on target.

Chelsea v Bournemouth Tip 3: Dango Ouattara Over 0.5 Shots on Target @ +138 with bet365