Argentina vs Canada Predictions and Betting Tips: A Routine Win for Messi and Co

Our soccer betting expert offers his Argentina vs Canada predictions and betting tips ahead of their Copa America 2024 opener in Georgia.

Tournament favorites Argentina get their Copa America 2024 campaign underway on Wednesday as they take on Canada, who held France to a tie in their last contest.

Argentina vs Canada Predictions and Betting Tips

Argentina to win, plus Lionel Messi to score anytime and register over 0.5 assists @ +450 with bet365

Argentina to win, plus Enzo Fernandez to have over 0.5 shots on target and over 0.5 tackles @ +300 with bet365

Moise Bombito to receive a booking @ +120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365 and are correct at the time of publishing. However, they are subject to change.

Another Messi Masterclass

Lionel Messi heads into Copa America from a two-goal showing in Argentina’s 4-1 win over Guatemala in their final warm-up game.

The Argentine superstar has scored 14 goals in 15 games for Inter Miami this season, in all competitions, and scored in his final two MLS appearances before joining the national team.

Argentina have only lost once since their World Cup triumph in December 2022 and are currently riding a five-game winning streak.

Following a 2-0 loss to the USA in the Concacaf Nations League Final in June 2023, Canada have tied against the likes of Guatemala and Guadeloupe, and lost to Jamaica and the Netherlands. The latter in devastating fashion, 4-0.

This was before securing a solid goalless tie against France in their last game. It’s fair to say that it’s been a mixed 12 months for the Canadians.

It’ll be another tough night for Canada in the Copa America opener, and there’s no doubt that Lionel Messi will be at the center of the action working his magic.

Enzo at the Heart of the Battle

Enzo Fernandez is set to lead the midfield battle for Argentina. One that should see him get plenty of the ball and be at the heart of everything on the field.

Backing the 23-year-old to have over 0.5 shots on target and over 0.5 tackles, alongside an Argentina victory, appears to be good value.

Even more so as Fernandez averaged 2 tackles per game through the 2023-24 season for Chelsea, and attempted an average of 1.7 shots.

A Tough Night for Canadian Defense

The last time Argentina and Canada met was in an international friendly back in May 2010 when Argentina ran out 5-0 winners. This was the only time the two sides have previously gone head-to-head.

Many are expecting a similar walkover win for Argentina this time out, marking what could be a miserable night for the Canadian defense.

It could be a case of desperation and the bookings could ramp up throughout the night, with Canada center back Moise Bombito hotly tipped to receive a card.

