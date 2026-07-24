Chateauroux Overview

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Messi Mbappe Haaland World Cup Golden boot 16:9

World Cup Golden Boot standings: History-making Mbappe tops Messi

The 2026 World Cup is over, and so is the race for the prestigious Golden Boot - the award given to the tournament's top scorer. With the expanded 48-nation tournament coming to a close, following a month of thrilling action in North America, which star has taken home the illustrious award? Here, GOAL lists the tournament's most prolific performers.

World CupArgentina
Spain v Cabo Verde: Group H - FIFA World Cup 2026

How have debutant teams performed at the FIFA World Cup?

Four nations made debuts at the 2026 World Cup, with Cape Verde, Curacao, Jordan and Uzbekistan gracing the grandest stage in international football for the first time. It was the tournament with the most newcomers since 2006 and Cape Verde achieved the feat of ending a 16-year wait for a debutant to reach the knockout stages, before succumbing to Lionel Messi's Argentina in a classic.

World CupCabo Verde
Winners losers World Cup group stage GFX

Winners & losers of the World Cup group stage

The group stage of the 2026 World Cup came to a dramatic conclusion on Saturday, as Austria scored a 96th-minute equaliser against Algeria to qualify for the knockout stage while simultaneously eliminating Iran, who had been set to progress as one of the tournament's third-placed finishers. Elsewhere, Lionel Messi came off the bench to help Argentina maintain their 100 percent winning record with a 3-1 victory over Jordan and, in doing so, the No.10 extended his record-breaking goals tally at the finals to 19.

Winners & LosersWorld Cup
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Standings

National 2 crestNational 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
2Bourges Foot 18 crestBourges Foot 1800000000
3Canet Roussillon crestCanet Roussillon00000000
4Chateauroux crestChateauroux00000000
5Etoile Frejus Saint-Raphael crestEtoile Frejus Saint-Raphael00000000
6FC Limonest Dardilly Saint-Didier crestFC Limonest Dardilly Saint-Didier00000000
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