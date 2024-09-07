Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buffalo Bills versus Cardinals NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The 2024 NFL Week 1 action continues in full swing as the Arizona Cardinals square off against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Though the Bills may have undergone some changes compared to recent years, their mission remains unchanged: winning the Super Bowl. They'll start their campaign against a youthful Cardinals squad eager to make a statement.

A mere two years following an impressive 11-win season, Arizona endured their second consecutive four-win campaign in Jonathan Gannon's debut as head coach.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Arizona Cardinals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York. That translates to 6:00 pm BST in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills have slipped down the rankings among Super Bowl contenders after back-to-back seasons ending in disappointment and the departure of some key players. Gone are wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who led the team in both yards and touchdowns last year. Josh Allen now faces perhaps the most limited receiving corps he’s had in Buffalo, but his experience and poise should still help him navigate the situation. These adjustments might result in an increased workload for running back James Cook, who rushed for 1,122 yards in his sophomore season.

As usual, the Bills' defense is expected to carry a significant load, just as they did last year when they allowed only 18.3 points per game, ranking fourth in the league. Most of their starters from last season are back, though injuries plagued them a year ago.

Safety Damar Hamlin steps into the spotlight, set for his first start since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in January 2023. He appeared sparingly in five games last season. Additionally, second-year linebacker Dorian Williams steps up to fill the shoes of All-Pro Matt Milano, who tore his bicep during training camp and could miss the entire season.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive tackle Physically unable to perform Knee D. Evans Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck J. Solomon Defensive end Out Oblique T. Clayton Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Smoot Defensive end Injured Reserve Undisclosed

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Cardinals endured another tough season, finishing 4-13, but they’re looking to turn things around. Kyler Murray is set to lead a revamped offense, aiming to make an impact. Last season, in limited appearances, he threw for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions. James Conner was the workhorse in the backfield, carrying the ball 208 times for 1,040 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile, tight end Trey McBride was a reliable target, hauling in 81 receptions for 825 yards and three scores.

Offensive rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is set to make his highly anticipated NFL debut after dominating at Ohio State. Facing a Buffalo defense in transition, Harrison is expected to play a key role in the matchup. Defensively, improvement is crucial. Dennis Gardeck led the pass rush with six sacks, while Kyzir White notched 90 tackles before a triceps injury sidelined him. Jalen Thompson was the standout in the secondary, picking off four passes.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. O'Donnell Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed C. Moore Wide receiver Questionable Knee - ACL D. Robinson Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Calf T. Jones Running back Questionable Shoulder E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive lineman Injured Reserve Ankle T. Reiman Tight end Questionable Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed J. Woods Linebacker Questionable Abdomen P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive end Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed X. Weaver Wide receiver Out Oblique J. Blount Safety Questionable Back A. Hamilton Cornerback Out Groin

