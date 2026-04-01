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Best Betting Sites in Nigeria - April 2026

Top 3 Betting Sites in Nigeria

🥇 Bet9ja: The leading local bookmaker, built around football and trusted by millions of Nigerian bettors.

The leading local bookmaker, built around football and trusted by millions of Nigerian bettors. 🥈 1xBet: Top choice for big bonuses and one of the widest ranges of betting markets.

Top choice for big bonuses and one of the widest ranges of betting markets. 🥉 Betano: A fast-growing operator with a modern platform and competitive offers.

Top Betting Sites in Nigeria – Bonuses & Turnover Requirements April 2026

Bet9ja

Who doesn't know Bet9ja? Bet9ja is a leading bookmaker that offers top-notch online betting services in Nigeria. It provides attractive odds that compete with not only local brands but also international bookmakers. The platform offers an excellent live-streaming service to follow your favourite events as they happen.

KEY POINTS DESCRIPTION Welcome Bonus Register and place a bet to get ₦2500 free bet with Bet9ja promo code Casino Features With over 770 games in the casino section, including the Aviator game, there's plenty to explore. Platform Accessibility Desktop, Mobile app and data free mode. Payment Methods OPay, PalmPay, Monnify, AstroPay, CoralPay, FETS, KoraPay Collections, Vedeez, 9PSB, Quickteller, Flutterwave, BudPay, Unity USSD, Squad, Pocket App, and various banks including First Bank, Polaris Bank, Fidelity Bank, Optimus Bank, FCMB, GT Bank, Providus Bank, Wema Bank, and Firstmonie are some of the available financial services and p.latforms

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

To enhance the betting experience, Bet9ja should offer a bigger welcome bonus to new users and provide more promotions for regular players. The live chat support also needs improvement for quicker assistance.



🔥 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Large betting markets daily Not many promotions Competitive odds Solid live-streaming service Cash out available

Learn more about what Bet9ja offers on our detailed Bet9ja review page.

1xBet

1xBet features an exceptional sportsbook where you can explore many betting markets daily. It includes local, regional and international events and competitions across numerous sports with some of the best odds available.

KEY ASPECTS DESCRIPTION Sport Welcome Offer 300% up to ₦1200000 with 1xBet promo code Casino features With over 1000 casino games, including Aviator, new players can enjoy an exciting welcome offer. Odds Most competitive Odds of the market. Payment methods Visa, Mastercard, Verve, Visa QR, OPay, PalmPay, Perfect Money, Jeton, SticPay, Piastrix, Monnify, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, CashtoCode, Jeton Cash, Quickteller, Paystack (all Nigerian banks), Flutterwave bank deposits (supports all Nigerian banks), BudPay, Nigerian Instant Bank Payment, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Binance Coin, Tron, Solana, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple, and many other coins are among the various payment methods and financial platforms available.

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

1xBet should enhance mobile site usability and provide live streaming for popular fixtures.

🔥 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Exclusive Welcome Bonus for Goal readers Live streaming not available on top fixtures Many promotions for regular players Platform's UX could be improved Diverse betting options and fast payouts

Check out our 1xBet review to explore everything the bookmaker provides.

Betano

Betano is the best betting site in Nigeria when it comes to user interface and site design.

KEY ASPECTS DESCRIPTION Welcome Bonus Welcome bonus up to ₦200,000 with Betano promo code Platform Accessibility The platform is user-friendly, intuitive, and easy to navigate, making for a remarkable gaming experience. Virtual Sport & fantasy It offers a comprehensive library of virtual games across different sports, such as football, basketball, car racing, horse racing, tennis, and more.

Betano NG also provides an engaging fantasy league where you can win impressive prizes in tournaments. The site has a robust casino library and a variety of casino and sports promotions. Payment Methods Mastercard, Visa, Verve, Flutterwave, and Paystack, both of which support all Nigerian banks, as well as OPay, PalmPay, and Monnify, are available as payment options.

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

This bookmaker should facilitate easier access to customer support, especially via live chat.

🔥Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent platform's UX Slightly unresponsive customer support on live chat Engaging promotions for existing players Great odds on all betting markets

For more details on the bookmaker's features, read our Betano review page.

MSport

MSport is a well-known sportsbook operating in Nigeria and several other African markets. The platform offers a wide range of betting options, competitive odds, and a smooth mobile experience for bettors who want to wager on their favourite sports. Football is the main focus, but players can also explore virtual sports and other betting markets.

New users can currently take advantage of a welcome offer of up to ₦500,000 free bonus. The bonus is provided through sports vouchers that can be used on qualifying bets, giving players a chance to explore the platform before wagering with their own funds.

KEY POINTS DESCRIPTION Welcome Offer Up to ₦500,000 free bonus for new players. Casino Features MSport offers several casino-style games including Superkick and other instant betting games, giving players additional entertainment beyond traditional sports betting. Odds Competitive odds across major football leagues and popular sporting events, with regular markets available for pre-match and live betting. Payment Methods OPay, Bank Cards, Kuda, PalmPay, GTBank, TENN and other local Nigerian banking options for fast deposits and withdrawals.

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

MSport provides a reliable betting platform and attractive bonuses for new users. However, most of the promotions are heavily focused on football betting. Expanding bonuses and promotions to cover more sports markets would improve the experience for bettors interested in basketball, tennis, and other sports.

🔥 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Generous ₦500,000 welcome offer Promotions mainly focused on football Competitive odds on major football leagues Limited bonuses for other sports User-friendly mobile app Virtual betting options available Fast deposits and withdrawals

22Bet

22Bet is a betting platform featuring numerous sports for all sports fans in Nigeria, but also slots games for casino players.

KEY ASPECTS DESCRIPTION Welcome Bonus Get a 100% bonus up to ₦207,500 with 22Bet promo code Platform Accessibility The user interface is sleek, responsive and smooth, allowing for full exploration of the site. Casino features 22Bet has an excellent live-streaming service. It boasts an impressive casino section with over 4,500 games, including many compelling slots, table games, crash games, and live dealer titles. It also features 22Games, which are specially curated games for your ultimate enjoyment. Payment Methods Mastercard, Visa, Verve, GTB USSD, Flutterwave USSD, OPay, PalmPay, and Paystack are available as payment options, with Flutterwave and Paystack supporting all bank deposits.

🔥What Could Be Improved?

22Bet should increase odds to enhance the overall experience for punters.

🔥Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Top-notch security Not competitive with Odds Impressive sports range Great combination of sports and casino welcome offers

Read our detailed 22Bet review for everything you need to know.

BetKing

BetKing ranks among the top betting sites in Nigeria. BetKing shops are widespread across the country, making it a popular choice among bettors. The site offers enticing odds on all sports fixtures. In terms of sports, you can bet on numerous sports at BetKing.

KEY ASPECTS DESCRIPTION Sport Welcome Bonus Get ₦100 in Free Bets + 10 Flights on Aviator with BetKing promo code Platform Accessibility The operator is available not only through local shops but also via the website and mobile app, ensuring an exciting online betting experience. Casino Features With over 1000 casino games, including Aviator, new players can enjoy an exciting welcome offer. Payment Methods Verve, Mastercard, Visa, Interswitch, Quickteller, OPay, and Paystack are available as payment options. Additionally, Paydirect bank branch services (all banks), banks instant deposit (all banks), Zenith Bank, GTBank, USSD, and Quickteller ATM deposit are also supported

🔥What Could Be Improved?

BetKing should offer new players a welcome bonus, similar to other leading bookmakers in Nigeria. In should also enhance the live streaming feature, especially for popular games.

🔥Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Competitive odds on sports fixtures Small casino compared to other sites Local platform Virtual and esports products

Want to know more? Check out our full review of BetKing's features.

BetWinner

BetWinner is a popular betting platform in Nigeria, offering a broad selection of sports markets, competitive odds, and an extensive casino section. It provides a smooth onboarding experience and multiple local payment options for quick deposits and withdrawals.

KEY ASPECTS DESCRIPTION Sport Welcome Offer 200% first deposit bonus up to ₦130,000 with BetWinner promo code Casino features 800+ games including Aviator Odds Competitive odds across pre-match and live betting Payment methods Bank Cards, E-wallets, Internet Banking, USSD, Bank Transfer (16 total)

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

BetWinner could streamline parts of the platform to improve overall ease of use.

🔥 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Wide coverage with 50+ sports Interface may feel crowded for beginners Generous 200% welcome bonus Fast registration and reliable payouts Live betting & live streaming available

Ready to join? Visit our BetWinner registration guide to see how to sign up quickly and easily.

Melbet

Melbet is a licensed Nigerian bookmaker offering a wide range of sports markets, competitive odds, and an appealing welcome bonus. Ideal for football and accumulator bettors, it combines a modern platform with a comprehensive sportsbook and casino games.

KEY POINTS DESCRIPTION Welcome Bonus 200% up to ₦480,000 for new users with Melbet promo code Bonus Code MELGOALNG (valid for April 2026) Platform Accessibility Desktop, Mobile App, and Mobile-friendly website Sports & Casino Covers football, basketball, tennis, virtual sports, and an engaging casino section Payment Methods OPay, PalmPay, Flutterwave, Bank Cards, and all major Nigerian banks Wagering Requirements 10× bonus via accumulator bets; each accumulator must include at least 3 events, each with odds 1.5+

🔥 What Could Be Improved?

Melbet could expand its live streaming coverage and improve customer support for quicker assistance.

🔥 Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Generous 200% welcome bonus Limited live streaming Wide coverage of football and other sports Customer support could be faster User-friendly interface

Explore Melbet in detail in our full review.

Operator of the Week: BetKing

BetKing has been named Operator of the Week for its remarkable impact on Nigeria's betting scene. Since its establishment in 2018 by SV Gaming Limited, BetKing has distinguished itself with a wide array of sports betting, virtual sports, and casino games. Its competitive odds and robust odds provider ensure an engaging wagering experience. The platform excels in functionality with features like a live game tracker and detailed statistics page. It also supports convenient transactions through multiple deposit methods and offers 24/7 customer support. With its secure licensing and unique features such as FootballGo, BetKing is a top-tier choice for Nigerian bettors.

How do we select the Best Betting Sites

How we work:

🔥 Only licensed betting operators in Nigeria

🔥 We created accounts to analyze various aspects of the platforms

🔥 We test each feature

🔥 We verify offers availability

🔥 We rate each bookmaker

Here are the criteria we considered when selecting the best betting sites in Nigeria.

✅ Easy Registration

Top sites make it quick and simple to sign up. We ensure the process takes just a few minutes and runs smoothly, even for first-time users.

✅ Welcome Bonuses and Promotions

We look for attractive welcome bonuses like deposit matches, free bets, and cashback. We also verify ongoing offers for existing users. It’s important to check the terms and wagering requirements before claiming.

✅ Sports and Markets

A great betting site covers a wide range of sports, including football, basketball, tennis, and eSports. You should find popular markets like Match Winner, Over/Under, and Both Teams to Score. We regularly check the variety and update our recommendations.

✅ Live Betting and Streaming

Live betting allows you to place bets while the action is happening. Some platforms also offer live streaming for select games, along with live stats to help you make smarter choices.

✅ Competitive Odds

Better odds mean better payouts. We compare platforms to find those with the most competitive odds so you can get the most value for your bets.

✅ Mobile App

A high-quality mobile app makes betting more convenient. We test the apps for Android and iOS, check their features, and review feedback from real users. Some apps also offer data-saving modes and notifications for promotions.

✅ Payment Options

We prefer sites that support local payment methods like bank transfers, debit cards, e-wallets, mobile money, and crypto. Easy deposits and withdrawals are essential for a good user experience.

✅ Customer Support

Reliable support is key. We check if sites offer live chat, email, phone help, and even support through platforms like WhatsApp and Twitter to assist you whenever needed.

Online Betting in Nigeria

Betting has grown globally and has become especially popular among Nigerian youth, with many preferring online platforms. The National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) is the main body that regulates betting in Nigeria, and platforms operating legally must be licensed by the NLRC. This regulation ensures that bettors aged 18 and above are protected. It also guarantees that platforms provide secure payment options and good customer service, giving users a safer and better overall experience.

Bookmakers in Nigeria by Category

Every betting site has something unique to offer, from great bonuses to user-friendly apps and popular sports markets. To make your choice easier, we've grouped the best Nigerian bookmakers by what they’re best known for.

Top Football Betting Sites in Nigeria

Site Key Features Football Coverage Betting Options Odds Bet9ja Leading online bookmaker in Nigeria NPFL, EPL, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Conference League Pre-match & In-play betting Competitive odds with regular promotions 1xBet Extensive sports coverage, especially football Tons of football betting markets daily Pre-match & In-play betting Highest odds in the market BetKing Popular both online and offline, vast network of betting shops Local & international football leagues Pre-match, In-play, Virtual football High odds, especially on local events

Football betting is one of the most popular activities for punters, especially on top leagues like the Premier League, which offer plenty of betting options and attractive odds for fans.

Comparison of Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

Below is a table showing the number of sports and the live streaming feature for each bookmaker. Live streaming is one of the most important features for bettors, and 1xBet stands out as one of the top options for variety.



Bookmaker Number of Sports Live Streaming 1xBet 60 ✅ 22Bet 50 ✅ BetWinner 80 ✅ Bet9ja 30 ✅ Betking 28 ✅ Betway 30 ✅ Betano 30 ✅ LiveScoreBet 30 ✅ BC.Game 80 ✅ Mozzartbet 15 ✅ Wazobet 20 ✅ Accessbet 20 ✅ Paripesa 35 ✅ Melbet 40 ✅

Nigerian vs. International Betting Sites

🔥 Why a local one?

Choosing a local Nigerian bookmaker comes with the advantage of understanding local preferences and cultural nuances. They provide customer support tailored to the Nigerian market and often offer payment methods that are convenient for local users, making them highly accessible for Nigerian bettors.

🔥 Why an international one?

International bookmakers, on the other hand, offer a wider range of betting options and access to the global market. They usually use advanced technology and strong security measures, ensuring a comprehensive and safe betting experience. Betway, for example, is one of the most trusted international platforms for Nigerian players.

Leading local platforms:

Bet9ja

BetKing

AccessBet

Melbet

Leading international platforms :

1xBet

Betway

22bet

BetWinner

Mozzartbet

Betano

Best Live Betting & Streaming in Nigeria

Bet9ja 🇳🇬 – Live stream top football matches with dynamic in-play odds.

🇳🇬 – Live stream top football matches with dynamic in-play odds. 1xBet 💰 – HD live streaming for 60+ sports with live stats.

💰 – HD live streaming for 60+ sports with live stats. Betano 📱 – Smooth interface with excellent live betting coverage.

📱 – Smooth interface with excellent live betting coverage. BC.Game 💎 – Live casino and games streaming with fast updates.

💎 – Live casino and games streaming with fast updates. Melbet ⚡ – Live betting on a wide variety of sports with smooth accumulator options.

– Live betting on a wide variety of sports with smooth accumulator options. 22Bet 🎲 – Stream global sports events and bet live.

🎲 – Stream global sports events and bet live. Campeonbet 🎰 – Live betting for key matches with simple navigation.

🎰 – Live betting for key matches with simple navigation. BetKing ⚡ – Live betting on Nigerian leagues with quick cash-outs.

⚡ – Live betting on Nigerian leagues with quick cash-outs. Betway 💵 – Reliable live streaming and stats for football and esports.

💵 – Reliable live streaming and stats for football and esports. LiveScoreBet ⚡ – Focused on live action with smooth odds updates.

⚡ – Focused on live action with smooth odds updates. MozzartBet 💰 – Live casino and Aviator streaming for real-time play.

💰 – Live casino and Aviator streaming for real-time play. BetWinner 🔥 – Live betting & streaming across 50+ sports.

🔥 – Live betting & streaming across 50+ sports. Wazobet ⚡ – Beginner-friendly live betting with simple platform.

⚡ – Beginner-friendly live betting with simple platform. AccessBet 🎯 – Streams selected live games for new users.

🎯 – Streams selected live games for new users. Paripesa 💯 – Live AFCON coverage and fast in-play betting.

🎁 What Are the Best Betting Sites with a Welcome Bonus?

As mentioned, top bookmakers offer rewards to new customers for signing up. The variety of bonuses and the ease of claiming them make these platforms especially attractive.

Below is our list of the best betting sites with a welcome bonus:

Bet9ja ⚽ – ₦2,500 free bet on your first registration.

1xBet 🎁 – 300% welcome bonus up to ₦1,200,000 for new users.

Betano 🚀 – Up to ₦200,000 bonus plus 100 free spins for new players.

BC.Game 🎮 – 280% up to ₦5,550,175 + 20 free bets for crypto and casino enthusiasts.

Melbet 💥 – 200% bonus up to ₦480,000 for new users.

– 200% bonus up to ₦480,000 for new users. 22Bet 🏆 – 100% bonus up to ₦207,500 for sports and casino betting.

Campeonbet 🥇 – 200% bonus + 50 free spins for new accounts.

BetKing 👑 – ₦100 in Free Bets + 10 Free Flights on Aviator.

Betway 🎯 – ₦100,000 free bets daily for new and returning users.

LiveScoreBet 📊 – 100% deposit match up to ₦100,000.

MozzartBet 🎰 – Up to 500 Aviator free bets + ₦50,000 free bets.

BetWinner 💸 – 200% bonus up to ₦130,000 on first deposit.

Wazobet 💹 – 110% first bonus up to ₦55,000 for new users.

AccessBet 🏦 – 300% welcome bonus up to ₦10,000.

Paripesa 🥅 – 130% first deposit bonus up to ₦230,000

Our Final Tip: Be a Responsible Gambler!

Our listed bookmakers advocate for responsible gambling.

The editorial team of Goal.com strongly advises that you bet responsibly, keeping a strict budget, avoiding chasing losses, and treating gambling as a form of entertainment, not a way to make money. Ensure gambling activities are isolated from essential funds and consider regular breaks to avoid compulsive betting behavior.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Paul Udor

Which bookmaker would you suggest to a football fan?

Football fans should consider Bet9ja because the platform offers a wide range of football match coverage. Players can find popular leagues across Europe, competitions in Asia, tournaments in Africa, and more. The site also offers some of the best and highest odds among Nigerian betting sites, and there are more than enough betting markets to explore when you join Bet9ja.

Which bookmaker would you suggest to a casino player?

Betano is a good gambling platform for casino players. Unlike most betting sites in Nigeria, it has a comprehensive casino section. It also has an impressive welcome offer exclusive to casino games. Players can claim this bonus to play casino games for a chance to win real money.

Which operator has the best product overall?

1xBet has the best product overall. If you’re looking for the most comprehensive betting platform to join, 1xBet is a good option. The platform has the best betting features, covers a wide range of sports markets, offers betting on hundreds of sports, and many more.

FAQs

+ What are the best betting sites in Nigeria? The best betting sites in Nigeria include Bet9ja, 1xBet, BetKing, Betano, Betway, and 22Bet, known for their wide sports offerings, competitive odds, secure payments, and attractive bonuses. + What is the most trusted betting site? 1xBet is one of the most trusted betting sites in Nigeria, thanks to its wide sports coverage, secure platform, and fast payouts. + Which bet site is the best in Nigeria? Bet9ja stands out as the best betting site in Nigeria, offering extensive football coverage, competitive odds, and a user-friendly platform. + Is online betting legal in Nigeria? Yes, online betting is legal in Nigeria. However, you can only sign up with betting sites that are licensed and regulated by bodies such as the National Lottery Regulatory Commission. + Which betting sites have aviator games? All the bookmakers of our selection have an Aviator section in their platform.

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