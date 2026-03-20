In this Melbet guide, we review the different features, bonuses, casino section, sportsbook, and other features.

Melbet Key Features

Welcome Bonus: 200% up to ₦480,000 for sports, 150% + 100 free spins for casino

200% up to ₦480,000 for sports, 150% + 100 free spins for casino Sports Betting: 30+ sports including football, basketball, tennis, plus live, virtual & eSports

30+ sports including football, basketball, tennis, plus live, virtual & eSports Casino Games: Slots, table & card games, live dealer, Aviator, and jackpot titles

Slots, table & card games, live dealer, Aviator, and jackpot titles E-sports: CS:GO, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, Call of Duty, Crossfire

CS:GO, Dota 2, LoL, Valorant, Call of Duty, Crossfire Special Features: Odds Boost, Cash Out, Bet Builder, Multi Bet of the Day, Live Streaming

Odds Boost, Cash Out, Bet Builder, Multi Bet of the Day, Live Streaming Payment Methods: Bank transfer, Opay, PalmPay, Paystack, Flutterwave, cards, USSD; deposits ₦100–₦32,000,000

Bank transfer, Opay, PalmPay, Paystack, Flutterwave, cards, USSD; deposits ₦100–₦32,000,000 Accessibility: Desktop, mobile web, Android & iOS apps

Desktop, mobile web, Android & iOS apps Customer Support: 24/7 via live chat, email, Telegram

24/7 via live chat, email, Telegram Legal in Nigeria: ✅ Licensed by Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority

Melbet Bonus

At Melbet, new and active players are eligible to claim different bonus offers. These bonuses include a welcome sports bonus, a welcome casino offer, and other recurring promotions for active players.

Melbet Sports Welcome Bonus

New sports bettors who complete the registration process using the Melbet promo codeMELGOALNG and deposit at least ₦2,000 can claim a welcome bonus of 200% of their first deposit up to ₦480,000.

This bonus has a 10x wagering requirement and 7 days validity period. Note that only the accumulator bets with at least 3 events and each selection has minimum odds of 1.50 contribute to the wagering requirement.

Casino Welcome Bonus at Melbet

Once you complete the account registration process at Melbet, you can decide to claim the Casino Welcome Bonus. This offer lets you claim a 150% bonus up to ₦300,000 on your first deposit. It also comes with an additional 100 free spins on the Gates of Olympus slot.

All you need to do is deposit ₦2,000. Note that the maximum amount you can win with this bonus is ₦150,000. You must meet the wagering requirements before withdrawing any potential returns.

Crash Sunday

Active casino players at Melbet can claim a special Sunday bonus. They may receive 20% of their deposits up to ₦50,000. The bonus can be used on games like Crasher, Rocketon, CashShow, Crash, and Aviator.

Lucky Friday

This bonus is for active sports bettors on the platform. Those who can deposit ₦3,850 in any of their first three deposits on Friday can claim a 30% bonus up to ₦78,000.

Melbet Registration: Is It Easy to Register?

The registration process at Melbet is quite straightforward and once you understand the steps, you can finish it within a few minutes. Here are the steps to creating an account at Melbet:

Visit the Melbet website and open the Registration page Provide your phone number, create a password, and select your country and state Enter a valid Promo Code Enter the captcha code, and check the Terms and Conditions box Click “Register” to complete the registration process

Ensure you only visit the official Melbet registration page so you don’t end up on a fraudulent site trying to steal your data.

Melbet Sports Section Overview

Melbet is home to a comprehensive sports betting section, and like most betting platforms in Nigeria, the main focus is on Football games. However, it features events and provides odds on other sports, including

Tennis

Handball

Vollyball

Basketball

Table Tennis

Boxing

Rugby

Ice Hockey

Futsal

American Football

Each sport have different leagues you can follow and place bets on live and upcoming events. Aside from betting on regular sports, there are also eSports and virtual sports betting options.

E-sport Options with Melbet

At the sports betting section, when you navigate to the Esports tab, you’ll find different games and tournaments to bet on. These games include Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, Cal of Duty, Crossfire, and Honor of Kings. You can bet on matchups happening in 3 hours, 6 hours, 24 hours, and even 3 days. There is also coverage for live events, giving you real-time odds to bet on as the match proceeds.

Virtual Sports with Melbet

The platform also offers simulated events for faster payouts. If you don’t want to wait for a full match before your bets are completed, you can always navigate to the Virtual Sport section to place bets on algorithm-based matchups. Choose the Virtual tournament or league you want and make your selections. Note that these games don’t have any ties to the real world, and the results are completely random.

Melbet Casino Section Overview

Although the platform focuses more on sports betting, it does have a standard casino gaming section. Here, there are different types of games, including slots, Aviator, table & card titles, and live casino games.

Aviator Focus

At Melbet, Aviator is one of the main games you’ll find if you visit the Casino section. This game offers simple mechanics where you set your bet and cash out before the plane crashes. You can also use the Auto option to set your bet and cash-out prizes automatically for each round. Once the multiplier you set hits, the system automatically cashes the bet regardless of what happens next. This game is good for players who want instant payouts, but can also lead to huge losses in a matter of seconds.

Jackpot - How Does it Work?

Melbet features many jackpot games from different providers. So, if you’re looking to try your luck for a big win, you can always check out the different jackpot titles available on the platform. Although there is no dedicated Jackpot section, you can simply use the search bar to find all the jackpot games available. Some of the most popular jackpot games we found on Melbet are 777 Jackpot Diamond Hold and Win, Halloween Jackpot, Monkey Jackpot, Golden Wheel Jackpot, and The Midnight Jackpot.

Discover all the special features of Melbet

While reviewing Melbet, we found different special features that improve the overall betting experience on the platform. Here, we cover the various special features on the platform and break them down to help you understand each one.

Live Betting & Live Streaming

There is a live betting section for players who want to bet on events as they happen. So, if you missed your bet before the game kicks off, you can navigate to the Live Betting section to still place the bet while the match is ongoing. There’s also a live streaming feature for live bettors to follow the game. Simply toggle the TV icon to see which matches are available for live streaming. Then, you can pick one and start watching. Ensure your device is connected to a strong internet connection to avoid lags and breaks.

Cash Out & Bet Builder

After placing your accumulator bets, if some legs already hit and you have doubts about the remaining games, you can simply use the cashout feature to take part of your potential returns. That way, you save yourself from the potential of losing your entire stake. There’s also a Bet Builder feature for players who want to focus on one event but still bet on multiple markets without splitting their stakes. Once you open the game you want to bet on, click on the Bet Builder tab to get started.

Multi Bet of the Day

The platform also features a Multi Bet Of The Day promotion with boosted odds, which provides a series of accumulators with higher odds than regular picks. You can see this option under the Super Promotions tab and select the accumulator you want to bet on. You can also edit the bet and add your picks as well.

Melbet App

Let’s delve into some details on the app.

Melbet app: available devices & usability review

The Melbet mobile app is available on Android and iOS devices. Players can easily visit their respective mobile stores to download and install on their smartphones. The Melbet app has a slick, modern interface with its sections properly labelled, allowing players to navigate to where they want. The top and bottom menu items make it easy to find the section you want and offer a clear view of the platform. Casino players can click on the “Casino” tab in the sidebar menu to access the lobby. Meanwhile, the sports section is the main page. But to find it from the casino lobby, you can scroll down to the sports section in the sidebar menu as well. Overall, the Melbet app is impressive and works well on modern smartphones.

Operation System Android/Apk iOs Compatibility Yes Yes Software Version 1.1.6 File Size 25.8 MB 104.6 MB Download Link CM to provide CM to provide

Data Free Features & Details

Melbet also has a free data feature that allows players to place upcoming or live bets without using their mobile data. Note that this feature is only available to GLO mobile network users. Note that you must have a positive data balance to access the free data site from the Melbet homepage, and when you’re on the site, your data will not be used. Also, accessing the free data Melbet mobile site directly from the URL can be done without data, as long as you’re connected to a GLO mobile network.

How to Place Bets With Melbet

To place bets, you can follow these steps after your Melbet login on the website or your Melbet app login:

Click on either the Pre-Match or Live tab Select the sport you want to bet on, and scroll to the league or tournament Click on the game you want to wager on Select a betting market, and click the corresponding odds for your picks Enter the amount you want to bet Click the “Place Bet” button

Note that odds can change while you want to place your bets. So, to avoid any friction, you can check the Agree to Odds Changes box before placing your bets.

Payment Methods with Melbet

Here’s a breakdown of all methods:

Payment methods Min/Max Melbet Deposit Min/Max Melbet Withdrawal Opay ₦250 - ₦5,000,000 - PalmPay ₦250 - ₦1,000,000 - Flutterwave ₦250 - ₦500,000 ₦1,000 - ₦25,000,000 Paystack ₦250 - ₦250,000 ₦1,000 - ₦1,000,000 Bank Transfer ₦100 - ₦32,000,000 - Cash ₦100 - ₦1,000,000 - Bank Card ₦500 - ₦2,000,000 - USSD ₦250 - ₦5,000,000 -

What Measures Ensure Security at Melbet?

Melbet Nigeria is owned and operated by Otrada Hospitality Limited, a company that operates under the Sports Betting and Casino license number LSLGA/OP/OSB/MBO21222. This license was issued by the Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority, giving the gambling platform the chance to provide legal casino gaming and sports betting opportunities to players in Nigeria.

Melbet Customer Service

The platform has a properly structured customer support. So, whenever players have a question or want to drop a complaint, they can contact the support team through different channels, including email, live chat, or Telegram. But while testing the Melbet betting site, we noticed that the Live Chat feature is only available to players who have registered and are logged in to their accounts. However, once we initiated a conversation, the support agent was fast, effective, and provided straightforward answers to our queries. On one occasion, we asked about the KYC verification and got that it is possible to verify your account with your NIN slip if you don’t have the card or other IDs.

Our Expert Opinion

Author Name: Paul Udor

What are the pros and cons of this operator?

While I reviewed Melbet, I found that it has many impressive features and would recommend it to bettors. However, there are also some aspects that are lacking that could be better, especially if it wants to compete with top platforms. This table highlights the pros and cons of this operator.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Impressive mobile app interface High bonus wagering requirement and short validity period Free Data feature for placing bets without using your mobile data The live streaming feature is limited Effective customer service available 24/7 Multiple deposit payment methods and instant withdrawal options

What does Melbet stand out for in the market?

Melbet stands out for its Free Data promotion that enables bettors place bets without using their mobile network data. So, if you’re a GLO user and running low on data, you can easily place bets on pre-match and live events through the Free Data site without worry.

Why should a new player sign up with Melbet?

A new player should sign up with Melbet because of its welcome bonus. It is a good way to increase their initial deposit and have extra funds to play with. And the good thing is that there are other offers they can enjoy after claiming the welcome bonus.

FAQs

Still in doubt? We cover the most common questions below.

Which country owns Melbet?

Melbet is owned by an India company. Its main headquarters is in India as well.

Does Melbet work in Nigeria?

Yes, Melbet works without restriction in Nigeria. Players from the country can register, complete the Melbet deposit process, claim the welcome bonus, place bets on games, and withdraw their potential winnings.

How to use the Melbet welcome bonus?

To use the Melbet welcome bonus, you have to select it while placing your bet.

Is the Melbet affiliate legit?

Yes, you may potentially obtain extra returns by creating an affiliate account. With this program, you can possibly obtain up to 50% in commission by inviting others to play on the Melbet online betting site.

How can I withdraw money from Melbet?

To withdraw money from Melbet, simply click on the profile icon and select Withdrawal from the menu item. Then choose the payment method you want to use, select your bank from the Bank List, enter your account number and amount, and click Withdraw to complete the process.

What is the minimum bet on Melbet?

The minimum bet allowed on Melbet is ₦10.

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