22bet Review 2024 in Nigeria: Our Expert Rating

Our comprehensive 22Bet review gives you all the necessary details about the bookmaker in 2024.

Keep yourself informed about the promotions, sports, betting odds, distinctive features, mobile applications, live betting, and streaming services available on 22Bet Nigeria.

Advantages and Disadvantages of 22bet

Before deciding to engage with any betting platform, it's essential to weigh its pros and cons. We've conducted a thorough analysis of 22bet and summarized the key benefits and drawbacks in the table below.

Legitimacy and Reliability of 22bet in Nigeria

22Bet Nigeria operates under the larger global 22Bet umbrella. Established in 2017, 22Bet Nigeria is managed by Arcadia Hospitality Limited and licensed by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Oyo State Gaming Board. The bookmaker ensures customer data protection in compliance with the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR).

Betting Offers & Free Bets at 22bet

This part of the review focuses on the various promotions available at 22bet for both new and existing customers.

Friday Reload Sportsbook: 100% Up to ₦170,000

Nigerian bettors can enjoy a 100% bonus of up to ₦170,000 when they deposit ₦1,700 or more on Fridays. The bonus carries a 3x wagering requirement, with bets involving at least three events. A minimum of 3 of your selected picks per accumulator bet must have odds of 1.40 or higher. Note that you must wager your bonus amount within 24 hours of receiving it, or you forfeit the offer.

Accumulator Saver Bonus: 100% Up to ₦170,000

Players can claim their stake back up to ₦170,000 when one of their games in an accumulator bet loses. The offer is available for accumulator bets of seven or more events, each with minimum odds of 1.70. The betting site will credit you with a free bet.

Accumulator of the Day: 10% Enhanced Odds

22bet offers accumulators with increased odds on pre-selected fixtures. If these pre-match or live bets win, you earn a 10% boost on the odds.

Sports and Betting Markets on 22bet

Our review identifies over 43 sports events and more than 1,500 daily betting markets available on 22bet. Popular sports include:

Football

Tennis

Basketball

MMA

Cricket

Boxing

Horse racing

Nigerian bettors particularly favour football, making betting on the NPFL, UEFA Champions League, EPL, La Liga, FA Cup, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and others easy. African leagues like the Ghana Premier League and CAF Champions League are also available.

Common betting markets include:

1×2

Double Chance

Both Teams To Score

Asian Handicap

Over/Under

Totals

🎮 eSports Betting Markets on 22bet

22bet excels in esports betting with a varied portfolio of popular games like:

Dota 2

Counter-Strike

StarCraft II

Call of Duty

League of Legends

Valorant

Rainbow Six

Top competitions like the European Pro League, The International, and IEM Katowice are available. This section of the betting site also boasts of diverse betting markets, including 1×2, Total Maps, and Correct Score.

✅ Odds & Betting Lines on 22bet

22bet offers some of the most competitive odds in the Nigerian betting industry. Whether you prefer decimal, fractional, American, Hong Kong, Indonesian, or Malaysian odds, 22bet allows you to choose your preference, making betting efficient and flexible.

⚡ Special Features on 22bet

Beyond traditional betting, 22bet offers a range of features such as virtual sports, crash games, TV games, and casino titles. We elaborate on some of these features below.

Virtual Sports

22bet provides an extensive virtual sports library from top providers like Leap Gaming and DS Virtual Gaming. You'll find virtual football, basketball, greyhound racing, and more.

22Games

This section includes TV games and casino titles, allowing you to enjoy a variety of games irrespective of your budget. Many of these games are luck-based, making them accessible for all players.

Live Betting and Streaming on 22bet

Not all platforms provide both live betting and streaming, but 22bet does. You can watch and bet on games live and receive push notifications via the app. Players can also follow matches through graphical representations if live viewing isn't available.

22bet Mobile App

Available for both Android and iOS, the 22bet app enhances your betting experience with a user-friendly interface. It supports quick registration & logins, comprehensive filters, and a smooth live-streaming experience.

Payment Methods & Withdrawal Options at 22bet

22bet offers a variety of deposit and withdrawal methods listed below:

Payment Methods Types Visa Debit card Mastercard Debit card Verve Debit card GTB USSD USSD Paystack Internet banking OPay Internet banking GT Bank Internet banking Flutterwave wallet e-wallet UBA Bank transfer Zenith Bank Bank transfer First Bank Bank transfer

Minimum deposits start at ₦250, with varying maximums depending on the method. Withdrawals start at ₦550, and processing times range from 24 hours to 5 days.

User Experience on the 22bet Platform

The 22bet website is accessible on both desktop and mobile and it is user-friendly and easy to navigate. From depositing funds to live streaming, the platform ensures a seamless user experience. Customer support is available via live chat, phone, email, and a contact form.

Contacting 22bet Customer Support

If you ever have any issues using the betting site, the bookie has a number of customer support options. Some of them include:

Live chat

Phone

Email

Contact form

Final Thoughts on 22bet

22bet stands as a top-tier betting site in Nigeria, boasting extensive sports coverage, competitive odds, various promotions, and a well-designed mobile app. Whether you prefer betting on desktop or mobile, 22bet caters to all your needs.

Quick Facts About 22bet

Key Information Availability Licensed in Nigeria Yes Bonus Code MAXNG Welcome Bonus Up to ₦207,500 Mobile App Yes: iOS & Android Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Maximum Deposit Varies by method Maximum Withdrawal Varies by method Payout Time 24 hours to 5 days Odds Comparison Outstanding

FAQ About 22bet in Nigeria

Who owns 22bet?

Arcadia Hospitality Limited owns and operates 22bet Nigeria under the license from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Oyo State Gaming Board.

Is 22bet reliable?

Absolutely! 22bet holds multiple licenses from national and state regulators and is authorised by the Corporate Affairs Commission.

When was 22bet launched in Nigeria?

22bet started in Nigeria in 2017 and has gained significant popularity since.

Is 22bet licensed in Nigeria?

Yes, 22bet holds licenses from both the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Oyo State Gaming Board.