1xBet Review 2024 in Nigeria: Our Expert Ratings

✔️ Advantages ❌ Disadvantages Attractive odds Absence of Partial Cash Out Generous Welcome Bonus No “Same Game Multi” feature Apps available for Android & iOS

🟢 Is 1xBet Trustworthy in Nigeria?

Operating since 2007, 1xBet is a legitimate international gambling operator. The Nigerian branch, managed by Beaufortbet Nigeria Limited, received its license from Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission in 2019. Our research confirms that 1xBet adheres to Nigerian gambling regulations.

✉️ 1xBet Bonus Offers & Free Bets

1xBet provides many promotions tailored for new and existing sports betting customers. These offers aim to enhance your gambling experience. Below, we outline the main promotions available to Nigerian players.

Accumulator of the Day: Extra 10% Odds

Daily accumulator bets are enhanced with a 10% odds boost if your bet wins. Pre-match and live bets qualify for this offer, but advanced bets do not.

X2 Wednesday Promotion: 100% up to €300 (₦524,500)

Punters can receive a 100% bonus of up to €300 (₦524,500) every Wednesday. This offer is available to those who claimed the Lucky Friday bonus the previous week and have placed at least five bets on the preceding Monday and Tuesday.

Terms for wagering the bonus include a 3x rollover on accumulator bets with at least three selections. At least 3 events in each accumulator should have odds of 1.40 or higher. You must meet this requirement within 24 hours of receiving your bonus.

Sports Cashback: Up to $500 (₦802,750)

Loyal bettors can get up to $500 (₦802,750) in cashback on 20 lost bets, provided they wager at least $2 (₦3211) each time. Specific bet types like TOTO, chain, and system are excluded.

Advancebet Offer

Players can receive advance bets with unsettled stakes still in their accounts. The credited amount appears in the "Available Advancebet" section and can be used on live or upcoming events within 48 hours.

TOTO Predictions: Up to 7,000 Bonus Points

Correctly predict daily TOTO draws to win between 100 to 7,000 bonus points. To qualify, you must predict the outcome of 8 to 12 fixtures and wager at least ₦3663.84 on 2.00 odds or higher.

⚽ Sports Betting Markets at 1xBet

1xBet offers an extensive selection of over 30 sports, featuring more than 1,000 daily betting markets. Popular sports include:

Football

Basketbal

Rugby

Cricket

Ice Hockey

Tennis

American Footbal

Baseball

Volleyball

Golf

Football fans have access to top leagues like the Nigeria Professional Football League, English Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League, and more. Basketball enthusiasts can bet on the NBA, EuroCup, FIBA Champions League, and others.

A wide range of betting options is available for each event, such as:

Match Result (1X2)

Both Teams to Score

Total Goals (O/U)

Asian Handicap

Double Chance

Win to Nil

Correct Score

BTTS and Match Winner

Players can place bets before the match starts or opt for live betting if they miss the kick-off.

🎮 eSports at 1xBet

Despite the emphasis on traditional sports, 1xBet excels in eSports betting, presenting games like:

CS:GO

Dota 2

League of Legends

King of Glory

Rainbow Six

StarCraft II

Valorant

Wild Rift

Coverage includes major leagues and championships, such as CS:GO ESL Masters (Spain) and Dota 2 Champions League. Detailed performance statistics and multiple betting options, such as Over/Under, 1×2, Correct Score, Total Maps, and Handicap Rounds, are available. The good part is that customers can livestream most eSports matches on the platform.

✅ 1xBet Odds

Competitive odds are crucial for attracting bettors, and 1xBet excels in this area. Their odds often surpass those of most other Nigerian bookmakers, ensuring more potential winnings.

⚡ Special Features of 1xBet

In addition to sports and eSports, 1xBet offers additional features such as virtual sports, online and live casinos, crash games, and TV games. These options allow you to diversify your betting activities.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports offer simulated versions of real events powered by RNGs. Options include virtual football, basketball, horse racing, car racing, tennis, and baseball. Key leagues, such as the Euro Cup and English League, are also featured.

📺 Live Betting and Streaming

1xBet shines in live betting, offering competitive in-play odds and over 30,000 events monthly. The site’s interface, accessible on both desktop and mobile, makes live betting easy. Live-streaming options cover football, tennis, basketball, eSports, and more. However, you must fund your account to watch your favourite games.

The only shortcoming of the 1xBet sports section is the lack of a Partial Cash Out feature; only full cash-outs are available.

📱 1xBet Mobile App

The 1xBet app, available for both Android and iOS users, offers seamless navigation and customisation. All site features, including live betting, promotions, and streaming, are accessible. You can fund your account, receive payouts, and chat with customer support, all on the go.

💳 Payment Methods & Withdrawals

After registration, various local and international payment methods become available. Here are some recommended options:

Banking Methods Types Visa Bank cards Mastercard Bank cards Verve Bank cards GTB USSD USSD Monify – Pay with USSD USSD Palmpay E-wallet Opay E-wallet Perfect Money E-wallet SticPay E-wallet Flutterwave Bank transfer Monnify Bank transfer Paystack Bank transfer Bank Deposits – Flutterwave Bank transfer Bank Deposits – Paystack Bank transfer Monify – Pay with phone Mobile Payments Monify – Pay with transfer Mobile Payments Flutterwave USSD Internet banking Nigeria Instant Bank Payment Internet banking

Additionally, 40 cryptocurrencies are supported. Withdrawal times range from instant to several hours, with crypto transactions being the quickest.

👍 User Experience at 1xBet

1xBet provides desktop, mobile web, and mobile app platforms. After using it for the first time, users will find the desktop version easy to use. Both mobile and app interfaces allow users to access sports, events, and betting markets quickly.

The "Favorites" and "History" tabs help bettors to manage their bets easily. However, we noticed that “Same Game” multi-bets and an “Edit Bet” feature are unavailable.

📞 Contacting 1xBet Customer Service

For any assistance, 1xBet offers several contact options:

Live chat

Email

Request a callback

Online call (app only)

Contact form

Customer support is available 24/7. Despite limited FAQs, contacting support remains the best option.

⭐ Final Verdict on 1xBet in Nigeria

1xBet delivers a comprehensive betting experience with an extensive range of sports, events, and markets. Live streaming and local payment options enhance the user experience. Although minor improvements are needed, the overall package is impressive.

Remember, new users can take advantage of a 300% welcome bonus of up to ₦291,200 with reasonable wagering terms.

📖 Key Information & Quick Facts

Key Information Availability Licensed in Nigeria Yes 1xbet Promo Code 1NGGOAL Exclusive Welcome Bonus ₦291,200 Mobile App Yes: iOS & Android Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Maximum Deposit No maximum Maximum Withdrawal No maximum Payout Time Instant; Up to 24 hours; varies by method User Experience Top-notch

❔ FAQ about 1xBet in Nigeria

Does 1xBet accept Nigerian players?

Yes, 1xBet is licensed by Nigeria’s National Lottery Regulatory Commission and welcomes Nigerian players aged 18 and above.

What is the highest payout on 1xBet?

There is no maximum payout limit. Depending on the payout method, withdrawals can reach N10,000,000 in a single transaction.

How can I close my account?

To close your account, either temporarily or permanently, contact customer support and provide the required information for deactivation.

Can I get a no-deposit bonus at 1xBet?

Yes, 1xBet occasionally offers free bets to eligible bettors. The betting site usually notifies users via the site or app.