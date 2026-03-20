What is the Melbet Promo Code?

The Melbet promo code is MELGOALNG, and players can use it to claim the 200% first-deposit bonus up to ₦480,000. This bonus code is only open to bettors who have yet to register on the platform.

Melbet Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description 200% up to ₦480,000 Wagering Requirements 10x Minimum Deposit ₦2,000 Melbet Promo Code MELGOALNG

How to Use the Melbet Promo Code?

Using the Melbet promo code is quick and easy. Just follow these steps:

Go to the Melbet website or app: Open the site or app and click on the Register button. Fill in your details: Enter your information, such as your phone number, state, and password. Add the promo code: Type the promo code in the Promo Code box before finishing registration. Complete registration: Solve the captcha, tick the required boxes, and click Register. Make a deposit: Deposit at least ₦2,000 to qualify for the bonus. Activate your bonus: Go to the “Offers” section in your account and activate your bonus.

Note that after completing the Melbet registration process and depositing, you need to activate the bonus in the “Offers” section of your profile.

Exclusive Welcome Offer Start with MelBet and use the promo code MELGOALNG to get a welcome bonus and enjoy more from your first bets. Get the Welcome Bonus

What Other Offers is Melbet Offering?

Aside from the Melbet welcome offer, there are other promotions that players can claim with or without a bonus code. At the promotions page, there are a few advertised offerings we highlight in this section. Take a quick look at these offers to learn more about these bonuses.

Bonus Bonus Description Promo code Lucky Friday 30% up to ₦78,000 MELGOALNG Multibet Bonus Up to 35% odds boost MELGOALNG Multibet Cashback Up to 20% refund on losses MELGOALNG Crash Sunday 20% up to ₦50,000 MELGOALNG

Lucky Friday

Start the weekend with a bonus offer from Melbet. Simply deposit at least ₦3,850 on your first three deposits every Friday to be eligible for the 30% bonus up to ₦78,000. This bonus can be activated within 24 hours after making your first deposit in the “Offers” section under the “Sports” category.

Note that the bonus must be used within 24 hours, or you risk losing the offer and all potential returns you may have obtained through the offer. The wagering requirement for the bonus is 15x, and only multi-bets with at least 3 events and minimum odds of 1.5 each contribute to the wagering requirement.

Multibet Bonus

Increase your potential payout with Melbet’s Multibet Bonus. Place multibets from ₦2,230 on either the Sports, Live, or Esports section to be eligible. The minimum threshold for this bonus is:

A betslip with at least three events

A minimum oods of 1.4 per selection

Select the “Multibet bonus” option in your betslip

The higher the number of events in your betslip, the higher the percentage you’ll receive, broken down as follows:

3 events give you 5%

4 events give you 7%

5 events give you 10%

6 events give you 15%

7 events give you 20%

8 events give you 25%

9 events give you 30%

10 events give you 35%

Note that if one event is cancelled or postponed, the bonus is given based on the remaining events as long as they are more than three.

Multibet Cashback

If your multibet lost, you can get a refund from Melbet thanks to the Multibet Cashback offer. This bonus gives you the chance to claim up to 20% refund. As a registered member of Melbet, you can place multibets starting from ₦2,230 on Sports, Esports, and Live games. To qualify, you must meet the following thresholds.

You should have at least three events in your betslip The minimum odds for each event must be 1.5 or higher You should select the “Multibet Cashback” option in your betslip

Just like the multibet bonus, the cashback percentage depends on the number of events in your betslip.

Number of Events Cashback Percentage 3 events 5% 4 events 7% 5 events 10% 6 events 12% 7 events 14% 8 events 16% 9 events 18% 10+ events 20%

Postponed or canceled events affect the percentage calculated. For example, if your betslip contains 10 or more events and two events didn’t happen, the bonus is only given on the remaining 8 events.

Crash Sunday

On Sunday, there is a special bonus you can claim by depositing at least ₦1,000. This bonus lets you receive 20% of your deposit up to ₦50,000. Simply ensure that you deposit on Sunday and follow the wagering requirements.

After claiming it, you must use the bonus within 24 hours on games such as Crasher, Rocketon, Crash, CashShow, and Aviator. To turn the bonus funds into withdrawable cash, you must wager it 35 times within 24 hours. Note that you cannot receive more than ₦50,000 in your real money balance with this bonus offer.

Our Expert Opinion

Author name: Paul Udor

What do you think about the Melbet bonus?

While reviewing the Melbet bonus, I was impressed by the relatively high bonus value. However, beneath the surface, the bonus has some clauses that might not make it suitable for certain players. One of them is the 10x wagering requirement and 7-day validity period. For a sports betting bonus, this is a pretty high wagering requirement and short validity period.

For example, if you claim ₦10,000 in bonus funds, you need to meet a ₦100,000 turnover value within 7 days. Meaning if you’re wagering ₦1,000 per betslip, you must wager it 100 times without fail on multibets with at least 3 selection of odds no less than 1.5 within 7 days. Realistically, this can be a difficult task, especially for punters who are still finding their feet.

What do you like about Melbet?

While completing the Melbet review, I liked that Melbet has promotions for existing players. Active players on the site can easily claim recurring bonuses every week. The Friday and Sunday bonuses stand out the most for me as they reward active deposits during the weekends. Although one works for sports betting and the other for casino gaming, they are still impressive bonuses that could improve your overall gameplay on the platform. All you need to do is to follow the instructions and meet the minimum limits to be eligible. Be sure to activate the bonus within 24 hours after meeting the minimum requirements.

To which type of player would you suggest Melbet?

I would suggest Melbet to players who want the best of casino gaming and sports betting opportunities. This is because Melbet has different promotions for casino players and sports bettors to claim. So, you can easily claim the sports betting offers when want and switch to the casino offers when you feel like playing casino games.

Pros Cons Up to ₦480,000 in bonus cash value Bonus wagering requirement is relatively high Other promotions available for active players The promo code is only available to new players Access to a comprehensive sportsbook section and casino lobby. Downloadable mobile app

Why is my Melbet Promo Code Not Working?

There are a few reasons the promo code for Melbet bonus might not be working. To help you resolve this issue, here are some common issues some players face and simple ways to fix them.

The Code Was Entered Incorrectly

One of the most common reason for the code not working is that players enter it incorrectly. A small typo, extra space, or wrong capitalization can cause the code to fail.

How to fix it:

Copy the code instead of typing it manually

Ensure there are no extra spaces or other copy-paste errors

Paste it into the appropriate promo code field

You Already Have a Funded Account

Another one is if you’re trying to use the Melbet promo code for registration on an account that already has activities. Note that this bonus is only open to newly registered players.

How to fix it:

Ensure you enter the code during the sign up process

You might need to check other promotions if you already have an active account

The Code is Restricted in Your Country

Some codes are limited to certain countries, and in this case, only Nigerian bettor can use the Melbet promo code today and claim the bonus.

How to fix it:

Don’t bother using the code if you’re not in Nigeria

Check for other promo codes that work in your region

Other Conditions Weren’t Met

There are other conditions you must meet before you can claim the bonus even if you use the promo code properly. Therefore, you must check that you’ve met these conditions after using the Melbet casino promo code.

How to fix it:

Deposit at least ₦2,000 to meet the minimum deposit limit

Activate the bonus in the “Offers” section of the “Sports” category

How to Contact Melbet Customer Service?

Players who encounter issues while playing at Melbet can always contact the support team through different channels. On the platform, there is a live chat feature that’s available 24/7. You can simply open the chat and start a conversation. In addition to that, the platform also has an email support option. You can reach out to the team by sending an email through the official address (info@Melbet.ng). Note that, the support team responds faster when you use the live chat. So, if you want instant response, use this feature. The site also offers a Telegram support option for extra support.

Customer Service Channel Availability Live Chat 24/7 Email 24/7 Telegram 247

FAQs

Still in doubt? We’ve gathered users’ most commonly asked questions below and answered them.

What is the free Melbet referral code?

The Melbet promo code is MELGOALNG. Use the special code to claim the bonus while creating your account.

How much bonus can I get with the Melbet promo code in March 2026?

With this promo code, you can receive 200% of your first deposit up to ₦480,000 in March 2026.

Is there a minimum deposit requirement to activate the Melbet promo code?

Yes, there is a minimum amount you must deposit to meet the requirement and claim the bonus. The minimum deposit limit is ₦2,000.

Are there any wagering requirements associated with the Melbet bonus?

Yes, there is a wagering requirement, and in the case of the first deposit bonus, the requirement is 10x.

What games or sports can I use the Melbet bonus for?

You can use the bonus to place bets on various sporting events. Ensure your betslip includes three or more events to contribute to the wagering requirement.

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