BetKing Review August 2024 in Nigeria

In this review, we will explore BetKing, providing vital insights for bettors interested in joining this platform.

Pros and Cons

From our findings, we’ve discovered that the betting site has its pros and cons. We’ve highlighted some of them below.

Pros Cons Responsive and Efficient Mobile App Limited Live Streaming on Some Sports Wide Range of Sports Availability of Live Betting and Streaming

Is BetKing Legit and Reliable in Nigeria?

BetKing is a well-established platform in Nigeria owned by SV Gaming Limited. The bookie began operations in 2018 and has licenses from the Lagos State Lotteries Board, Anambra State Gaming Company, the Osun State Government, and the National Lotteries Board. As such, bettors can consider the platform safe and reliable.

BetKing Betting Offers and Promotions

BetKing extends numerous engaging promotions to enhance users’ betting experience. Below, we break down some of the key bonuses available on the platform:

Flexi Cut

This feature allows bettors to include a selection of games within an accumulator bet and decide which games to omit if necessary. Enable the flexi cut option on your betslip, select the number of games to exclude, and place your bet.

Free Bet Club

Existing customers can earn up to ₦10,000 weekly in free bets, provided they meet the platform-specific conditions. Players can only use these free bets on designated games.

Welcome Bonus: Bet and Get Over ₦1M in Free Bets

New customers who register from the 12th of June 2024 can indulge in over ₦1,000,000 worth of Free Bets. Wager on your favourite sports while maximizing your winnings. This offer is available exclusively to new users and applies to both Sportsbook and Virtual Bets.

With a minimum stake of ₦500 and a maximum stake of ₦36,000, you can enjoy 10% daily rewards when you place bets with two or more selections. Join us today and start winning big. Terms and conditions apply.

ACCA Bonus

This promotion can add up to 300% to your accumulator bets. A minimum of five selections at odds of 1.35 each can yield a bonus that increases with the number of bets, up to a maximum of 40.

Royal Cash Back

Loyal customers placing at least ₦3 million in bets over 30 days qualify for 10% monthly cashback. The tiers are:

₦3 to ₦5 million - get a 10% cashback of up to ₦50,000

₦5 to ₦10 million - get a 10% cashback of up to ₦100,000

Over ₦10 million - get a 10% cashback of up to ₦200,000

Pick11

Predicting the outcome of 11 games correctly can win you the ₦5,000,000 jackpot. Correctly predicting 10 or 9 games wins ₦250,000 and ₦50,000 respectively.

Fantasy Mix

Bet on fantasy match outcomes, where results are determined based on real-life scores. It’s another way to diversify your betting activities.

King Maker Jackpot

Win up to ₦1,000,000 by betting on virtual scheduled football leagues. The more you play selected virtual football games, the higher your chances of being selected.

Sports Betting Markets Available on BetKing

BetKing boasts a vast array of sports, with over 30 categories and 500 betting markets. Football, basketball, cycling, tennis, and other top sports are available. Bettors have access to top leagues such as the English Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and NBA.

The common betting markets include:

Over/Under

Total Goals

European Handicap

Asian Handicap

Correct Score

First/Last Goal

Odd/Even

GG/NG (Both Teams to Score/Not Score)

Win To Nil

Draw No Bet

Both pre-match and live betting options are available for most sports.

Streaming and Live Betting on BetKing

BetKing offers ample live betting options, enabling wagers on ongoing games. The "Live" section highlights all live games with features such as visualisers, timelines, and statistics to aid bettors.

BetKing Special Features

BetKing offers several special features that enhance your betting journey.

Virtual Sports

Virtual sports, generated by computer simulations, include football leagues like the Kings League and dog racing events. The results are unpredictable and fast-paced due to the Random Number Generator (RNG).

BetKing Mobile App

The BetKing mobile app is available on iOS and Android platforms. It offers seamless navigation, easy fund transactions, and access to customer support, mirroring the features available on the website.

BetKing User Experience and Usability

BetKing’s user experience across its mobile app, mobile site, and desktop version is fluid and user-friendly. Features are consistent across platforms, making navigating and switching devices easy.

Odds and Lines on BetKing

BetKing provides competitive odds, often standing out among top bookmakers. A dedicated section on the website and app offers detailed information on the odds.

BetKing – Payment Options

BetKing supports various transparent deposit and withdrawal methods, including debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and USSD. The minimum deposit is ₦100, while the maximum withdrawal goes up to ₦9,999,999. Note that some transactions may incur fees, so checking with your preferred payment method is important.

Payment Methods Types Visa Bank Cards Mastercard Bank Cards Verve Bank Cards GTB USSD USSD Monify – Pay with USSD USSD Palmpay e-wallet Opay e-wallet Perfect Money e-wallet SticPay e-wallet Flutterwave Bank transfer Monify Bank transfer Paystack Bank transfer Bank Deposits – Flutterwave Bank transfer Bank Deposits – Paystack Bank transfer Monify – Pay with phone Mobile payments Monify – Pay with transfer Mobile payments Flutterwave USSD Internet banking Nigeria Instant Bank Payment Internet banking

How to Contact BetKing Customer Care

BetKing’s customer care is accessible via the following methods:

Live chat (text)

Email

Request a callback

Phone

Contact form

Support is available 24/7, with limited FAQs on the website. Reaching out to the support team directly is recommended for comprehensive assistance.

BetKing Review: Our Verdict

BetKing is a premier bookmaker with a wide array of games and bonuses. It’s legally licensed and offers a user-friendly platform. Competitive odds, numerous betting markets, and efficient customer care make it appealing. However, an expansion in eSports and live betting options could further enhance the experience.

BetKing Key Information and Quick Facts

Key Information Availability Licensed in Nigeria Yes BetKing Bonus Exclusive Code KINGMAX BetKing Bonus ₦1MIL in Free Bets Other Promotions Yes Mobile App Yes: iOS & Android Live Betting Yes Live Streaming Yes Maximum bonus stake ₦36,000 Maximum withdrawal No maximum Odds comparison with other bookmakers Outstanding User Experience Top-notch

BetKing Review FAQ

Who owns BetKing?

BetKing is operated by S V Gaming Limited, a recognised gaming operator in Nigeria.

What is the maximum winning on BetKing?

There’s no limit to winnings on BetKing, but the maximum payout at present is ₦9,999,999.

When did BetKing start in Nigeria?

BetKing began operations in 2018. The bookie is open to bettors aged 18 years and above.

Can I have more than one BetKing account?

No, the betting site doesn’t allow owning more than one account. This is because you’ll need to verify your identity after creating an account. If you’re detected to own two accounts, the betting site might block both accounts.

Is BetKing safe?

BetKing is certainly safe. The platform is licensed by multiple gaming regulatory bodies, ensuring a secure betting environment.

Where is BetKing licensed?

The platform is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board, Anambra State Gaming Company, Osun State Government, and the National Lotteries Board.

Is live streaming available at BetKing?

Yes, live streaming is available, though not for all games. Games that include live streaming have a camera icon displayed.