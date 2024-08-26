Betano Nigeria Review 2024: Our Expert Rating

Dive into our deep Betano review to explore this renowned online betting platform. Betano Nigeria is known for its extensive betting markets.

Betano Advantages & Drawbacks

We aim to guide you in selecting the top bookmakers in Nigeria. Below, we've compiled the key benefits and limitations of betting with Betano. Review them to make an informed decision.

✔️ Advantages ❌ Drawbacks Wide variety of betting markets with competitive odds Android app not available on Play Store Exceptional user interface Limited deposit & withdrawal methods High maximum withdrawal limit Restrictive maximum deposit limit

Is Betano Legitimate and Trustworthy in Nigeria?

Operating since 2018 under a licence from the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Betano Nigeria is a reliable platform. Managed by Kaizen Gaming Nigeria Limited and registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Betano follows the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation, ensuring secure handling of user data. It’s a safe bet for Nigerian users.

Betano Betting Offers & Promotions

Throughout our review, we found that Betano offers an array of promotions for its users, including accumulator boosts, free bets, and other innovative offers. Below, we explore these promotions. We also invite you to check our article about the betano promo code.

2 Goals Ahead: Football

This offer demands you to predict whether the home or away team will lead by 2 goals at any point in the match. If your chosen team leads by 2 goals within the regular 90 minutes, you win. This bonus applies to single, accumulator, bet builder, and system bets, excluding the draw option.

Accumulator Boost: Up to 70% Bonus Up to ₦50,000,000

Place pre-match accumulators on football, basketball, or tennis to earn up to 70% bonus winnings, capped at ₦50,000,000. Eligible selections must have minimum odds of 1.20 each. System bets, bet builders, and combinations are excluded.

Boost starts from 5% with a minimum of two selections for basketball and tennis. The boost starts with 5% for football, with at least three selections in your bet slip.

Accumulator Insurance: Refunds Up to ₦250,000

If one event in your accumulator bet (with at least 5 selections) fails, you receive a refund of up to ₦250,000. Each event must have minimum odds of 1.50, and this offer is limited to football, basketball, and tennis markets.

3 Goals Ahead: Ice Hockey

In ice hockey, bet on any team, and if they lead by 3 goals at any point in the game, you win this bonus, regardless of the final match result. However, only pre-match bets apply.

20 Points Ahead: Basketball

For basketball bets, if your team leads by 20 points at any time during the match, you win the bet. This promotion is available for select competitions, including the NBA and FIBA World Cup, and applies to single, system, bet builder, and accumulator bets.

17 Points Ahead: American Football

Bet on an American Football team to lead by 17 points during the game to secure this bonus. Winning the final match isn't necessary; leading by 17 points at any time suffices.

5 Runs Ahead: Baseball

A similar offer applies to baseball - if your chosen team is ahead by 5 runs, you win the bet.

First Set Decider: Tennis

Wager on a tennis player; if they win the first set 6-0 or 6-1, you win the bet regardless of the final match outcome. This offer is available for pre-match single and accumulator bets.

Betting Markets / Available Sports at Betano

Betano offers over 30 sports and up to 1,000 betting markets on weekends. Popular sports include:

Football

Tennis

Basketball

Volleyball

American football

Motorsports

MMA

Baseball

Rugby Union

Boxing

Football is the predominant sport, and it includes top African leagues such as the Nigeria Professional Football League and European leagues like the EPL, La Liga, and Bundesliga. Additionally, major events in other sports, like the NBA and ATP, are covered.

Some popular betting markets include:

1×2

Over/Under

GGNG

Correct score

Half-time result

Team to Win Both Halves

Both Teams to Score in the First/Second Half

Win Either Half

Player to Score

eSports Betting Options at Betano

Unlike some betting sites, Betano Nigeria caters to esports fans with numerous daily markets. Popular games include:

Counter-Strike

Dota 2

Rocket League

League of Legends

King of Glory

Valorant

Bet on ongoing and upcoming fixtures for various leagues and tournaments. Available markets often include Total Maps, Over/Under, Handicap, and Winner.

Unique Features of Betano

Betano offers additional features like virtual sports, crash games, and casino options. Here’s a brief look:

Virtual Sports

From football to motor racing, virtual sports are aplenty. Detailed leagues and betting options are provided, similar to those of real sports.

Fantasy

You can build and follow your fantasy teams on Betano. This section of the bookmaker is similar to real-life FPL, with weekly fixtures and prize pools.

Odds & Lines at Betano

Betano boasts some of the highest odds in Nigeria, offering substantial value compared to other bookmakers.

Live Streaming and In-Play Betting on Betano

Betano’s platform supports live streaming and in-play betting, with dedicated sections for live matches. Key features include match statistics, summaries, and commentary. However, live streaming is limited to select games.

Betano Mobile App

Betano supports betting via desktop, mobile browser, and mobile apps for iOS and Android. The app is user-friendly, allowing for easy navigation of features like live betting, streaming, notifications, and financial transactions.

User Experience & Site Usability

Our review found the Betano desktop and mobile platforms to be well-designed and user-friendly. Navigation is smooth, making it easy to place bets, access promotions, and reach out to support.

Betano Nigeria Payment Options

Although fewer than some competitors, Betano offers several payment methods. Below are some of these methods.

Payment Methods Types Visa Credit/debit card Mastercard Credit/debit card Verve Credit/debit card OPay Credit/debit card Flutterwave Credit/debit card Paystack Credit/debit card Monnify Credit/debit card Bank transfer Bank transfer

Betano Review FAQ

Who owns Betano?

Betano is operated by Kaizen Gaming, a reputable gaming operator with multiple awards.

What is the maximum winning at Betano?

While there's no universal win limit, the maximum withdrawal is ₦40,000,000 per transaction.

Can I have multiple Betano accounts?

Having multiple accounts is against Betano’s policies.

Is Betano safe to use?

Yes, Betano is fully licensed and compliant with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and NDPR. Hence, signing up and placing bets is safe once you’re 18 years old.

Does Betano offer live streaming?

Yes, certain matches feature live streaming. You will find matches eligible for streaming with a camera icon.