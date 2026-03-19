Brighton vs Liverpool predictions: Betting against the tired Reds

Brighton have all but assured their EPL status for next season. Fabian Hurzeler’s men can now approach each remaining league game with confidence.

Best bets for Brighton vs Liverpool

Both teams to score (Yes) and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 with 1xBet

Brighton or Draw and Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

Mo Salah to score or assist at odds of 1.55 with 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Brighton 2-2 Liverpool

Goalscorers prediction – Brighton: Welbeck, Gomez – Liverpool: Salah, Gakpo

Brighton & Hove Albion play host to Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime. They aim to make it four league wins in their last five matches.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have responded well after coming dangerously close to the relegation scrap. Victories over in-form Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have lifted the Seagulls to 40 points. That is almost certain to be enough to avoid the drop.

A key factor in their upturn in fortunes has been their defensive record. Brighton have conceded just two goals in their last four matches. Hurzeler is waiting on the fitness of Japanese wide forward, Kaoru Mitoma. He may be ready to return to action against the Reds.

Liverpool’s bid to clinch a top-five finish was dealt a huge blow last weekend. The Reds conceded a stoppage time equaliser against relegation-threatened Tottenham to draw 1-1 at Anfield. This is a bitter pill to swallow for boss Arne Slot, who had to watch his side lose 2-1 at bottom club Wolves.

The Reds’ away form has been a concern. They’ve lost just as many away matches as they’ve won (6), averaging just 1.40 points per away game. This Liverpool squad is currently 24 points worse off than at this stage last term – a serious measure of how far they’ve slumped.

Probable lineups for Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion expected lineup: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Kadioglu, Dunk, van Hecke, Milner, Gross, Mitoma, Gomez, Hinshelwood, Welbeck

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Frimpong, Ngumoha, Wirtz, Gakpo

Backing entertainment and goals to flow at both ends

Looking at the head-to-head data, this bet offers excellent value. 90% of their last ten meetings have featured three or more goals. Both teams have also found the net in 90% of their last ten match-ups in all competitions.

We can back both outcomes at a probability of just 53.48%. This would be the ultimate value bet from our trio of Brighton vs Liverpool predictions.

The Reds have been vulnerable away from Anfield this season. They’ve averaged 1.53 goals conceded per away game, despite still scoring an average of 1.47 goals per away game. Meanwhile, both teams have scored in 67% of Brighton’s home matches in 2025/26.

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet 1: Both teams to score (Yes) and Over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.78 with 1xBet

Reds unable to shake off the buoyant Seagulls

Liverpool have the small matter of their UCL last-16 second leg against Galatasaray on Wednesday night. The Reds aim to overturn a one-goal deficit at Anfield. This will require a big effort to get over the line and reach the quarter-finals.

After the disappointment of their late draw with Tottenham last weekend, Arne Slot’s Anfield future still hangs in the balance. If the Reds get knocked out by Galatasaray on Wednesday, calls for Slot’s sacking could intensify ahead of the Brighton game.

Brighton, by contrast, have little to worry about. They are now well clear of any relegation concerns and can play with more freedom in their remaining eight league games.

It’s hard to look beyond the uncertainty surrounding Liverpool right now. Betting against them using the Double Chance market with two or more goals scored seems like a smart play. The betting markets are currently giving an odds-against price on this outcome.

Brighton vs Liverpool Bet 2: Brighton or Draw and Over 1.5 goals at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

Salah to contribute at the Amex

The 33-year-old Egyptian seems to be entering the final stages of his Anfield career, but Salah is still in solid form. He’s got a 50% strike rate for goal contributions in the Premier League so far this season. That’s despite only featuring in 22 EPL matches.

Salah continues to get plenty of touches inside the opposition penalty areas. He’s averaged 7.81 touches per 90 minutes so far this season. Still, that’s down from 10.5 touches per 90 in 2024/25. Salah has scored two goals in his last four competitive appearances for the Reds. Going back further to February, he has posted five goal contributions in his last eight games.

The betting markets believe he has a 43.48% chance of scoring or assisting at the Amex Stadium on Saturday lunchtime. That’s why we’re happy to take this on as his recent strike rate has been closer to the 50%-60% mark.