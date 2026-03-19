Cremonese: Giampaolo introduces himself: "I can’t buy time, but nothing is impossible. I’ll try to follow in Gigi Simoni’s footsteps"

"I understand that for those immersed in this world, all the attention is focused on Cremonese, but I’ve been at home for thirty matchdays and have watched the entire league. The problems Cremonese are facing are shared by all the other teams, and it’s clear that we need a bit of luck on our side right from the start because time is of the essence. But as long as the fixture list gives you a chance, you have to make the most of it, and in football anything can happen: you need to think positively and have the right courage to take action, because things can change. I understand that the recent run of form has caused a loss of confidence, but we need to find the key within ourselves, knowing that football is full of surprises. In Serie A, there are no easy matches and everyone is tactically prepared, but even matches that seem impossible can be won. Other teams face the same problems as Cremo; we must make life difficult for those who stick it out until the end and push ourselves to regain self-esteem and confidence. Nothing is lost; we fight and we battle on."