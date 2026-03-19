Cremonese presented their new manager, Marco Giampaolo, this afternoon. Here are the words of the manager, who has taken over from Davide Nicola at the helm of the Grigiorossi.
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Cremonese: Giampaolo introduces himself: "I can’t buy time, but nothing is impossible. I’ll try to follow in Gigi Simoni’s footsteps"
ARRIVAL ON THE BENCH
"First of all, I would like to thank Cavaliere Arvedi for this opportunity – the very same one he gave me twelve years ago, which marked a new beginning for me. I am returning to a familiar environment, to a sports centre that has been improved, where the working conditions were exceptional back then and remain so today. I arrive here full of enthusiasm, drive and passion – all elements that drive my work and fuel this profession. The only thing I cannot buy is time, but we will do everything possible and impossible to achieve our goal: it’s a full immersion; we are here to work and we will do so with great passion.”
THE COMPARISON WITH GIGI SIMONI
"When I speak to the players, I always emphasise the importance of identity, of identifying with a club, and of the inspiration that a club’s history can provide. Cremonese has a history stretching back almost 125 years, so wearing this shirt comes with a sense of responsibility. You have to represent the team you play for to the best of your ability, keep the flag flying high: that’s what the players must think, and that’s why you always have to give 100%, even if it means making mistakes. Gigi Simoni achieved this goal many years ago, and we must do everything possible – and impossible – to achieve it. I’m very fond of him, and I still keep in touch with his son today.”
MY FIRST DAYS WITH CREMONESE
"Time is tight; yesterday’s session focused on workload management, and then I had today’s session and will have tomorrow’s. I’ll need to focus on two or three key areas; it’s vital to give the players guidance without losing sight of the essentials. The rest is down to the players and the commitment I mentioned earlier: it’s always eleven against eleven, but the rest is down to spirit and motivation. I want a team that never gives up and always gives their all in every match; otherwise, you lose twice: because of the result and because you didn’t try to play. If I have to change anything, I’ll have to do so whilst respecting my players’ individual qualities.”
HOW TO DEAL WITH DIFFICULT TIMES
"Physical condition always takes a back seat to mental strength. When your head feels heavy, your legs do too, and you end up trailing behind your opponents. Mentally, the team has been receptive to my suggestions, but they’re carrying the weight of a run of matches where they’ve failed to get results, and that saps their confidence. I’ve asked the lads to play their game and show courage: I don’t mind if they make mistakes."
THE PROBLEMS
"I understand that for those immersed in this world, all the attention is focused on Cremonese, but I’ve been at home for thirty matchdays and have watched the entire league. The problems Cremonese are facing are shared by all the other teams, and it’s clear that we need a bit of luck on our side right from the start because time is of the essence. But as long as the fixture list gives you a chance, you have to make the most of it, and in football anything can happen: you need to think positively and have the right courage to take action, because things can change. I understand that the recent run of form has caused a loss of confidence, but we need to find the key within ourselves, knowing that football is full of surprises. In Serie A, there are no easy matches and everyone is tactically prepared, but even matches that seem impossible can be won. Other teams face the same problems as Cremo; we must make life difficult for those who stick it out until the end and push ourselves to regain self-esteem and confidence. Nothing is lost; we fight and we battle on."
THE CHANGES
"When a new manager arrives, the players’ level of focus rises: it doesn’t mean the new one is better than the last, but the curiosity to understand what the new manager is saying can probably act as a catalyst. However, we need to understand how to react to a setback; things can change, but the players need to have a thick skin. At the start, this team showed it could pick up points and play well, so the potential is there. The players mustn’t dwell on the problem, otherwise they’ll carry it with them: they need the courage to make mistakes again, but with awareness, because they have character. And this is advice I’ve also given individually to seven or eight lads. Clearly, when you’re not at ease, everything feels heavier, but you need the strength to move on. If you stay stuck there, you’re a loser.”