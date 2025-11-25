European Golden Shoe 2025-26: Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe & the race to be Europe's top goalscorer

The European Golden Shoe remains one of football’s most prestigious individual trophies, rewarding the most prolific marksman across Europe’s top domestic leagues.

Each season brings a fresh battle among elite forwards who consistently deliver extraordinary goal tallies. While form, fitness and team dynamics inevitably fluctuate, certain names have become perennial contenders - strikers whose finishing ability, movement and consistency ensure they remain in the conversation year after year.

Over the decades, it has been dominated by legendary strikers, from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking eras to more recent winners who have defined the modern game. The 2024-25 edition was claimed by Kylian Mbappé, whose blistering scoring campaign underlined his status as one of the sport’s most reliable goal machines, beating Salah to the honour. As the 2025-26 season unfolds, the race once again features a mix of established superstars and rising elite forwards.

The European Golden Shoe uses a weighted scoring system based on the difficulty of each domestic league. A player’s points are calculated by multiplying their league goals by a factor assigned to that league — 2.0 for the top-ranked leagues such as the Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga, 1.5 for mid-level competitions, and 1.0 for lower-ranked leagues. This ensures that goals scored in more competitive leagues carry greater value in the final standings.

Below is a look at the leading candidates who routinely shape the race for Europe’s top goalscorer.