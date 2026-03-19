AC Milan vs Torino predictions: Toro deny Rossoneri a win

Our betting expert expects AC Milan to return to winning ways. They should continue Torino’s five-match away winless streak across all competitions.

Best bets for AC Milan vs Torino

Under 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.02 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 2.06 on Bet9ja

First-half draw at odds of 2.37 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: AC Milan 1-1 Torino

AC Milan 1-1 Torino Goalscorers prediction: AC Milan: Rafael Leao; Torino: Duvan Zapata

AC Milan’s 24-match unbeaten league run came to an abrupt end against Parma. The Rossoneri responded with back-to-back wins over Cremonese and Inter Milan. However, they were handed a reality check in the 1-0 loss against Lazio last time out.

Gustav Isaksen’s first-half strike proved decisive. Inter now hold an eight-point lead atop Serie A. Napoli trail Massimiliano Allegri’s men by a single point. That makes this clash a must-win for the Rossoneri if they are to pile pressure on the Nerazzurri.

Torino arrive in Milan following a 4-1 victory against the same Parma side that ended AC Milan’s unbeaten streak. Toro netted three second-half goals to claim maximum points and continue their push towards the top half of the table.

Roberto D’Aversa’s side have won two of their last six Serie A games. Both victories have come recently in March. Their 2-1 loss two matchdays ago to reigning champions Napoli saw the Bulls push the Partenopei all the way, conceding a late winner.

Morale is high in the Torino camp, having scored seven goals in their last three games. Playing at the San Siro generally favours Milan, but Torino are in arguably their best form of 2026. Expect a hard-fought draw in the cathedral of football.

Probable lineups for AC Milan vs Torino

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, De Winter, Pavlovic, Estupinan, Jashari, Modric, Fofana, Saelemaekers, Pulisic, Leao

Torino expected lineup: Paleari, Coco, Ismajli, Ebosse, Pedersen, Ilkhan, Gineitis, Obrador, Vlasic, Simeone, Adams

Low-scoring San Siro affair

AC Milan have adopted a cautious approach this season. They average 2.2 goals per game and have the joint-fourth highest number of matches under 2.5 total goals (17).

This trend is even more pronounced at the San Siro. Each of their last five outings at the San Siro has produced fewer than 2.5 goals. No team has netted more than once in this span. The last time Milan netted multiple strikes here was in their final match of 2025, a 3-0 triumph over Genoa.

Torino mirror the pattern. Only 11 of their 29 Serie A games have crossed the 2.5 mark. Their away form is particularly bleak – four losses in their last five trips, with a mere three goals scored in that stretch.

The Granata average 0.93 away goals per game, among the lowest in the division. However, they arrive in a buoyant mood. Milan’s recent wobbles suggest Torino could find the net. The data points firmly to a low-scoring contest.

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tip 1: Under 2.5 total goals at odds of 2.02 on Bet9ja

Defences to be breached in Milan

Torino have averaged nearly a goal per game across their 14 away matches, netting 13 times on their travels. They now face the league’s best defence in AC Milan. However, the Rossoneri have not been at their imperious best since mid-February.

Milan have lost two and drawn one of their last five fixtures, scoring just four goals in the process. Allegri’s identity is built on defensive solidity. Yet, the club desperately need goals to secure maximum points at the San Siro.

Their head-to-head record favours this bet. Both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings. The last time a side drew a blank was back in 2023, when Olivier Giroud’s solitary strike earned Milan all three points.

Momentum is evenly distributed in this encounter. Both sides need to score to move closer to their respective objectives. Milan remain defensively formidable. However, Torino arrive high in spirit after scaring Napoli and beating both Lazio and Parma in their last three fixtures.

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 2.06 on Bet9ja

Patience is the name of the game

AC Milan have seen 16 of their 29 Serie A matches this season level at half-time. That is the joint second-highest tally, behind only Parma and Bologna’s 18 first-half draws. On nine of those 16 occasions, they emerged victorious by full-time.

However, the Rossoneri have managed just one first-half strike across their last five matches. That goal was Pervis Estupinan’s strike that gave them the lead against Inter. Two goalless stalemates at the interval have occurred in that span.

Meanwhile, Torino follow a similar pattern. 11 of their 29 league outings have ended level in the first period. D’Aversa’s men have led at the break only once across their last five matches, trailing twice and drawing twice.

A tense opening half is expected to play out at the San Siro. Neither side will want to take unnecessary risks. The match will likely be decided after the half-time team talk, as usually happens with these contests.

AC Milan vs Torino Betting Tip 3: First-half draw at odds of 2.37 on Bet9ja

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