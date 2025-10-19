+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoLiverpool
Anfield
team-logoManchester United
STREAM LIVE IN THE USWATCH ABROAD
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and Northwest derby start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

Liverpool prepare to welcome arch-rivals Manchester United this weekend, aiming to reclaim the Premier League summit.

The Northwest Derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is more than just a Premier League match; it's a clash of titans that captivates football fans around the world. For those looking to engage further with the spectacle, exploring the various betting options available can add to the excitement and depth of this historic rivalry.

Liverpool vs Manchester United kick-off time

DateSunday, October 19, 2025
Kick-off Time4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET
VenueAnfield
LocationLiverpool, England

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET on Sunday, October 19, 2025.

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United online in the US - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

The Reds endured a heartbreaker before the international break, conceding a 95th-minute winner in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea, which allowed Arsenal to leapfrog them at the top of the table by a single point.

Manager Arne Slot has now suffered three consecutive defeats at the hands of Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, and Chelsea — marking a first in his managerial career. Despite this slump, Liverpool have historically held the upper hand against United, losing just once in their last 14 clashes, making this fixture a prime chance to regain momentum.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Premier League
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU

Manchester United, meanwhile, will look to ride the wave of confidence from their last outing, a win over newly-promoted Sunderland courtesy of strikes from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko, hoping to upset the reigning champions and spark a winning streak of their own.

Pressure continues to mount on United boss Ruben Amorim, despite assurances from Jim Ratcliffe that he has job security for the next three years. A victory at Anfield, however, could dramatically improve his standing in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United.

READ MORE: Liverpool vs Manchester United Preview: Team news, tickets, live stream, odds and more

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Watch and live stream Liverpool vs Manchester United worldwide

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK), Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Now, Sky Go UK
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaDAZN, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaJio+Hotstar, Star Sports 1/1HD
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Liverpool vs Manchester United

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Manchester United will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles. 

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

Useful links

Advertisement
0