How to watch today's Brentford vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Round seven of the 2025-26 Premier League wraps up at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday, where Brentford welcome Manchester City in the weekend’s final fixture.

Brentford vs Manchester City kick-off time

Date Sunday, October 5, 2025 Kick-off Time 4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET Venue Gtech Community Stadium Location West London, England

The Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City will be played at Gtech Community Stadium in West London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm BST / 11:30 am ET / 5:30 pm CET on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

How to watch Brentford vs Manchester City online in the US - TV channels & live streams

Both sides head into this clash on the back of convincing league victories – the Bees stunned Manchester United with a 3-1 triumph, while City brushed past Burnley in a commanding 5-1 display.

It's been a stop-start beginning to the campaign for Brentford, who have had to adjust to several big departures both on the pitch and behind the scenes. However, last weekend's impressive result against United could provide the spark needed to build some momentum.

City, meanwhile, were denied a third consecutive win in midweek European action. Erling Haaland struck twice, either side of Jordan Teze's goal, to put Pep Guardiola’s side in control at Stade Louis II, only for Eric Dier to slot home a last-gasp penalty as Monaco snatched a 2-2 draw.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Brentford vs Manchester City.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Brentford and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Universo and USA Network. Spanish language coverage will be available on Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Watch and live stream Brentford vs Manchester City worldwide

In the United Kingdom (UK) and the Republic of Ireland, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier Leagueand Sky Sports Main Event, with streaming options available on NOW TV and Sky Go UK.

In Canada, DAZN and Fubo will show the game, while Jio+Hotstar holds the broadcasting rights to every Premier League game in India.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Watch highlights of the Brentford vs Manchester City

Highlights, live updates and scores from the Premier League matchup between Brentford and Manchester City will be available on GOAL's LIVE Match Centre, X account (formerly Twitter), while extended highlights will drop on both clubs' official YouTube channels once the dust settles.

Supporters can catch all the highlights on Match of the Day in the UK, which airs at 10:50 pm BST on BBC One this Sunday night, with a rerun scheduled for 7:30 am BST the following morning.

