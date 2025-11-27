Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills NFL Preview: Team news, betting, tickets, live stream, Fantasy Football and more

The Buffalo Bills still have the DNA of a Super Bowl threat, but lately they've developed a maddening habit of tripping over teams they should be steamrolling, last week's baffling loss to the Houston Texans being Exhibit A. If Buffalo plans to live up to the preseason hype, the alarm clock needs to start blaring now. No more sleepwalking through "should-win" matchups.

This weekend hands them a prime opportunity to snap out of it against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a scrappy group clinging to postseason hopes of their own. One team is trying to reclaim its swagger, the other is fighting to keep its season alive, and the Bills need to prove they’re done playing down to their competition.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills kick-off time

NFL Acrisure Stadium

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers play on Sunday, Nov. 30, at the Acrisure Stadium in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. Kick-off is set at 4:25 pm ET or 1:25 pm PT.

Team news & squads

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The Pittsburgh Steelers also began 2024 with promise, racing to a 4-1 start highlighted by wins over the Jets, Patriots, Vikings and Browns, with only the Seahawks slowing them down. Then came a roller-coaster 2-3 stretch, mixing victories over the Colts and Bengals with losses to Cincinnati, Green Bay and Los Angeles, leaving Pittsburgh at 6-4 through its first 10 games.

Last week's matchup with the Bears perfectly captured the Steelers' season in miniature. Pittsburgh held a 21-17 halftime lead but let the game slip through its fingers, getting outscored 14–7 after the break in a crushing 31-28 defeat. Mason Rudolph put up a respectable 24-of-31 line for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Kenneth Gainwell was the catalyst on the ground, piling up 92 yards on just 10 carries, while Calvin Austin led a muted receiving attack with four catches for 36 yards.

Steelers Injury Report : DK Metcalf, WR - Questionable , Aaron Rodgers, QB - Questionable , Broderick Jones, OT - Out , Derrick Harmon, DT - Out , Alex Highsmith, LB - Questionable

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills stormed out of the gates this season with a flawless 4-0 stampede, mowing down the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins and Saints like a team on a mission. Then the wheels wobbled, back-to-back stumbles against the Patriots and Falcons briefly stalled the hype train before Buffalo righted the ship with wins over Carolina and Kansas City. Since then, it's been a frustrating 1–2 stretch, sandwiching a victory over the Buccaneers between letdowns against Miami and Houston. The bottom line: the Bills sit at 7–4 through 11 games, but the record doesn’t quite match the expectations they set early.

Last Thursday in Houston, Buffalo dug itself a 20–16 halftime hole and never truly climbed out. A slow-motion exchange of field goals in the second half sealed an aggravating 23–19 defeat. Josh Allen went 24-of-34 for 253 yards but tossed two costly interceptions that came back to bite. James Cook was the lone bright spark, ripping off 116 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while Khalil Shakir delivered a workhorse outing with eight grabs for 110 yards on 10 targets, yet somehow it still wasn’t enough.

Bills Injury Report : Spencer Brown, OT - Doubtful , Curtis Samuel, WR - Questionable , Phidarian Mathis, DT - Questionable , Dalton Kincaid, TE - Questionable , Tylan Grable, OT - IR-R

Watch and live stream Steelers vs Bills in the USA

The Steelers vs Bills game in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season will be broadcast live on CBS. If you've cut the cord, fans can also catch the coverage onParamount+ and Fubo (Try for free today!).

More details on where to watch the game in the United States, including streaming options, will be released soon, so keep an eye out for our dedicated coverage.

Watch and live stream Steelers vs Bills worldwide

For fans outside the U.S. looking to stay plugged into the action,NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the ultimate ticket. It serves up more than 200 regular-season and playoff matchups, complete Super Bowl coverage, plus access to NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and plenty more to keep you locked in all year long.

To bypass regional restrictions or to access the game if you are travelling abroad, you can watch the action using a Virtual Private Network like ExpressVPN.

How to buy Steelers vs Bills tickets

Tickets are already up for grabs on StubHub, with entry starting at $386. From there, prices climb through the tiers — $300, $400, $500, $600, $700, $800, $900, $1,000, and stretching all the way into the premium ranges of $2,000, $3,000, $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, and topping out at $10,406 for the best seats in the house.

Check the link below for the full breakdown of how to purchase tickets to NFL games.

Steelers vs Bills Fantasy Football

The reigning NFL MVP simply can't afford another clunker like last week if he plans to finally drag the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl summit. The Bills need the 2024 version of Josh Allen, the flamethrower, not the turnover-prone roller coaster. Up to this point, Allen is averaging 246.3 passing yards per outing with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions, but that stat line has to tilt far more toward elite if Buffalo wants to go from contender to conqueror.

There's a bit of midweek drama, too, Allen practiced in full on Wednesday but popped up on the injury report with an elbow issue. It doesn’t appear serious, and as long as he's active against Pittsburgh, he remains a no-brainer fantasy starter in every league imaginable.

Meanwhile, the early week outlook isn't quite as rosy for Aaron Rodgers, who opened the week on the wrong foot and will need to be monitored closely to see if he can return to practice on Thursday.

On the ground, the matchup has heavyweight, black-and-blue AFC football written all over it. The Steelers defense has quietly flipped the script, surrendering the eighth-fewest fantasy points to running backs since Week 8. Even so, this game almost begs Buffalo to lean on James Cook, who stays locked in as an RB1 despite the rough terrain.

Pittsburgh flexed its muscle in the run game last week, ripping off 146 yards and two scores on 23 carries outside the tackles, a ridiculous 6.3 yards per pop with a 56.5% success rate. Kenneth Gainwell was the headliner, racking up 81 of his 92 rushing yards on eight outside runs, while Jaylen Warren chipped in 43 yards and a touchdown on 10 such carries, finishing with 18 total touches for 68 yards. It’s impressive production… but let's call a spade a spade: playoff matchups turn ugly for this committee. Weeks 16–17 are a wasteland for running backs, and if this backfield remains split down the middle, fantasy managers could be in for a rude awakening when it matters most.

Steelers vs Bills Game Predictions

The Buffalo Bills offense isn't about to sleepwalk through another disaster, not anytime soon. It's on Joe Brady to quit getting cute and put the rock back in the hands of James Cook, especially with a matchup tailor-made for him against Pittsburgh. And let's be honest, recent tape shows you can air it out on that Steelers secondary if you pick your spots.

For Pittsburgh, the clearest blueprint to stealing this one is pounding away with Jaylen Warren, testing a Buffalo front that has been gashed for 5.3 yards per carry this season. Maybe Aaron Rodgers pulls a rabbit out of the hat and shocks us, but the smart money says Cook and Josh Allen drag the Bills across the finish line and back into the win column.

Steelers vs Bills Betting Odds

Spread

Bills -3.5 (-112)

Steelers +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Bills -205

Steelers +167

Total

OVER 47.5 (-114)

UNDER 47.5 (-106)

Form

PIT - Form All Chicago Bears 31 - 28 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 34 - 12 Cincinnati Bengals W

Los Angeles Chargers 25 - 10 Pittsburgh Steelers L

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 20 Indianapolis Colts W

Pittsburgh Steelers 25 - 35 Green Bay Packers L BUF - Form All Houston Texans 23 - 19 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 44 - 32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Miami Dolphins 30 - 13 Buffalo Bills L

Buffalo Bills 28 - 21 Kansas City Chiefs W

Carolina Panthers 9 - 40 Buffalo Bills W

Head-to-Head Record

PIT Last 5 matches BUF 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Pittsburgh Steelers 3 - 9 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 31 - 17 Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers 27 - 15 Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills 38 - 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills 16 - 23 Pittsburgh Steelers

