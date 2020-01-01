KPL Transfer news: The latest rumours from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Wazito FC and all KPL teams

Zoo FC release six players

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Zoo FC has released six players in the ongoing transfer window.

The club have confirmed the release of the players on their official Facebook page.

“The club has parted ways with Sammy Sindani, Dennis Otieno, Norman Werunga, Martin Elung’at and Japheth Amakanji,” the statement read.

“Sammy who had 6 months left in his contract has been released so has Norman and Japheth who both had longer contracts. Dennis’ and Martin’s contracts have ended and have not been renewed."

The sixth player to be released is Kelvin Oduor, whose contract lapsed and has not been renewed.

“We wish them well in their future endeavours and thank them for their service.”

Zoo are currently in 12th on the 17-team table and will face AFC in a league match on Sunday.

unveil 11 new players

Sofapaka FC have unveiled 11 new players to help them mount a strong charge as they hope to win the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title they last won in 2009.

Among the 11 are four highly rated foreign players and two youth players who have been promoted to the senior team due to their current form and two unattached players.

The foreigners include goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato from Bright Stars Soccer Academy in , defensive midfielder Noukeu Joel from Lion Blesse FC in and Ghanian striking duo of Jedinak Ameyaw Nana and George Owusu, both from Channis Soccer Academy.

The players promoted from Sofapaka Youth team are defenders Stephen Otieno Okulla and Brian Wetende. David Simiyu and Collins Wakhungu have joined from milling sides and respectively.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa told Goal he had confidence with the new players and said he was banking on them to help the side to a podium finish at the end of the season.

AFC Leopards confirm exit of three players

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards have confirmed the exit of three players.

The 13-time league champions are currently undergoing tough financial difficulties and it has contributed to the exit of the trio.

Goal understands the players were reluctant to extend their stay at the club after their contracts expired. Ingwe, through their official Facebook page, have confirmed the exit of the three players.

"AFC Leopards announces the departure of Moses Mburu, Dennis Sikhayi, and Brian Marita after the end of their contracts," Ingwe posted.

"We would like to thank them for their dedicated service to the club. We wish them all the best in their next assignment."

The exit of the three players brings the total number of players who have left Leopards recently to seven.

Ismaila Diarra, Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana, and Vincent Habamahoro are the other players who have left the troubled Den.

Marita ditches AFC Leopards in farewell message

Hours after the club lost the services of Dennis Sikhayi, AFC Leopards have also lost another key player.

Brian Marita has confirmed on his official Facebook page he has quit the cash-strapped Ingwe side but did not state his next move.

“To everyone at AFC Leopards, my teammates, to the staff and to all you the fans, thank you for your support throughout the time we've been together. God bless you. I wish you the best of luck for the future,” Marita wrote on his Facebook page.

Ingwe are currently struggling to pay players and the technical bench and recently lost their head coach Casa Mbungo.

The club’s key players among them midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has also asked to leave the club.

Wazito FC sign Sikhayi from AFC Leopards

Wazito FC have completed the signing of three new players, among them Dennis Sikhayi from AFC Leopards.

The promoted side have confirmed on their official website they have also signed Kennedy ‘Daddy’ Owino and Dennis Ng’ang’a, who have joined from Commercial Bank ( ) FC.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of the three players on the Bosman ahead of the second phase of the season that begins on Saturday,” the club stated.

Speaking on the new arrivals, Wazito team manager Bramwell Makosti explained: “We wanted players who could improve our weak areas. We had identified areas that we needed to beef up and we went for players who we believe will make us stronger.

"The three are quality players and we are happy to have them on board, they definitely make us stronger than we were before.”

On his side, club CEO Dennis Gicheru stated that the management is backing the technical bench in the transfer market by getting the players they need so as to ensure on-pitch success.

Sofapaka confirm Baraza on a three-year deal

Sofapaka have confirmed coach John Baraza on a permanent deal, Goal can reveal.

The former Harambee Stars striker took over on an interim basis after they parted ways with Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves but he has now been confirmed as the coach on a three-year deal.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Goal they have given the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot winner a permanent deal which will see him stay at the club until 2022.

“We have officially confirmed [Baraza] as the coach for the next three years,” Kalekwa told Goal. “He has proved he can handle the team and this can be seen from the recent club’s success after the exit of Alves.

“He [Baraza} understands Sofapaka players well and I have a feeling he can help us to challenge for the title. His contract can also be extended when it expires and it will go hand in hand with the results.”

Kalekwa also confirmed the club will announce their new signings in the next week.

“We have talked to several players as per the coach’s request and we will soon announce the new arrivals,” Kalekwa continued.

Yanga SC seal signing of striker

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially signed Yikpe Gislain Gnamien from Gor Mahia.

The Ivorian striker had skipped training with the Kenyan champions owing to unpaid salaries and he was later confirmed holding talks with the Tanzanian giants over a possible move.

Yanga have now confirmed the arrival of the striker, who will wear jersey number nine and has penned a two-year contract.

“We have officially agreed on terms to sign [Yikpe] from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia,” Yanga said in a statement on their official Facebook page.

“[Yikpe] will join us on a two-year contract which can also be renewed if he performs well. We want to welcome the striker to feel at home and wish him well as he starts his journey with this great club.”

On his part, Yikpe promised to help the club to chase for the targets they had set for the season.

Struggling Wazito FC release four players

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Wazito FC have released four players following unconvincing displays since the start of the season.

Wazito shook the transfer market soon after their promotion to the top-tier but have found the going tough and have now released the former Gor Mahia duo of Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana.

Goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua are the other players who have been released by the club just before the January transfer window opened.

The quartet was among 20 stars who were signed in the previous transfer window with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions targetting the KPL trophy.

“[Karim] Nizigiyimana, [Abouba] Sibomana, [John] Katua and Gad Mathews have been given their release letters already. The club will look to have a better replacement during the short transfer window in January,” a source close to the club has revealed to Goal.

Sibomana was signed from Rwandese military side APR while Nizigiyimana returned to the KPL from Vipers SC, where he had signed a short-term deal since leaving Gor Mahia in February.