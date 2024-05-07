Erik ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel swap would be ideal for Man Utd AND Bayern Munich - with Harry Kane and Mason Mount in line to benefit the most

It has been suggested an exchange of managers could be on the cards between two of of Europe's biggest clubs, which would make a lot of sense

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have quite a lot in common right now. The 2023-24 campaign has been a frustrating one for both clubs, not least because they are in the middle of transitional periods, and most of the blame has been laid at the door of their respective managers.

Erik ten Hag has used up all the credit he had in the bank after guiding United to Champions League qualification and the Carabao Cup in his first season at Old Trafford, with his muddled team now on course to record the club's worst-ever Premier League points tally, while Tuchel has become the first Bayern head coach to fail to deliver a customary Bundesliga title in 12 years.

Bayern have already decided to let Tuchel go in the summer, and Sport BILD have claimed that Ten Hag has been discussed as a potential replacement for the German. As is stands, Ten Hag still has the backing of United's minority owners INEOS, but that could change if the Red Devils miss out on European football and suffer another humiliating defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Tuchel is said to be interested in the Old Trafford post, and it's fair to say most supporters would see him as an upgrade on Ten Hag. On the flip side of the coin, the Dutchman seems like a far better fit for Bayern than the former Chelsea boss. A summer swap could be ideal move for all parties concerned as two global footballing superpowers seek the quickest possible route back to the very top of the game...