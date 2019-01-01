Yikpe: Yanga SC seal the signing of Ivorian striker from Gor Mahia

The Ivorian striker has officially ditched the Kenyan champions to sign for the Tanzanian giants on a two-year contract

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially signed Yikpe Gislain Gnamien from .

The Ivorian striker had skipped training with the Kenyan champions owing to unpaid salaries and he was later confirmed holding talks with the Tanzanian giants over a possible move.

Yanga have now confirmed the arrival of the striker, who will wear jersey number nine and has penned a two-year contract.

“We have officially agreed on terms to sign [Yikpe] from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia,” Yanga said in a statement on their official Facebook page.

“[Yikpe} will join us on a two-year contract which can also be renewed if he performs well. We want to welcome the striker to feel at home and wish him well as he starts his journey with this great club.”

On his part, Yikpe promised to help the club to chase for the targets they had set for the season.

Article continues below

“I know [Yanga] is a huge club and the demands by fans are too high, I know they will expect a lot from me but I am ready to deliver the goods," he said.

“I will strive to do my best and also help this great club to achieve what they have set for the current campaign. I also promise to score as many goals as possible to help the club to do well this season.”

Yikpe could be in contention to feature in the league derby against rivals Simba on January 4 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.