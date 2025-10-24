Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

League leaders Arsenal return home to host Crystal Palace in yet another London Derby in consecutive weeks in the Premier League.

'1-0 to the Arsenal' was belted out in full voice by the travelling Gunners fans at Fulham as Mikel Arteta's men picked up their fifth consecutive win in all competitions. Fulham frustrated Arsenal as the first half ended goalless. When little was happening from open play, a set piece helped their cause. Once they took the lead, you could always bet they would never give it up so easily. Despite Fulham's late blitz, the Gunners comfortably saw out the game to another three points. With a three-point gap opening up at the top of the table, the Gunners will be looking to pull further clear. An incredible 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid at home sent a statement to the rest of Europe as well. They will visit Crystal Palace next in an emotional outing for Eberechi Eze.

After going 19 games unbeaten in all competitions, Crystal Palace were minutes away from losing two in a row. The Eagles showed incredible character to avoid defeat. Jean-Philippe Mateta was the hero as his hat-trick, which included a 97th-minute penalty, saved the day. Mateta even skied a 99th-minute sitter as Oliver Glasner had to settle for a point. However, they crashed to a defeat in Europe midweek. A shock 1-0 home loss to Cypriot side AEK Larnaca will sting them. Glasner needs to rotate his thin squad to keep the players fresh. They also eye a first victory at the Emirates Stadium since 2019.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace game will be aired and streamed on Sky Sports for fans in the UK. Peacock will be the home of the game in the US.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace worldwide

Here is how you can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace worldwide.

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Key Matchups

Eberechi Eze vs Marc Guehi: Eze made a stunning move to Arsenal late in the window, leaving the Eagles after five successful seasons. The winger is still waiting for his first league goal for the Gunners and will be eager to get one against his former side. However, it won’t be easy as he will face his ex-captain Guehi, who is currently in superb form. The Palace skipper is expected to leave the club next summer, according to his manager. Despite that, his primary focus will be to stop his former teammate, whom he knows all too well, from hurting his side.

Martin Zubimendi vs Adam Wharton: In a battle between two midfield maestros, Spanish elegance meets English excellence. Both players have made wonderful starts to the season and are pulling the strings for their sides. There will be no shortage of creativity, technique, and flair as they battle it out for midfield dominance.

Gabriel vs Jean-Philippe Mateta: The Brazilian centre-back had yet another masterful outing in the league. He defended his box brilliantly before flicking on a header for Leandro Trossard to win the game. A late injury scare worries his manager before the game. A pumped-up Mateta on the back of a superb hat-trick will be charging at him. Given his knack for dominating defenders in aerials, expect a clash of titans in both penalty areas.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Predictions

The Gunners are in supreme form, and Arteta found the perfect formula to see out games. With superior bench strength and players returning from injuries, he will not be content with anything less than three points. Keeping the midweek European action in mind, both sides will play with tired legs. So do not expect the Eagles to submit to their opponents. They will frustrate the Gunners, similar to Fulham and possess a great threat on counters. We can expect a tight affair with both sides sharing the points.

GOAL's Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium will host the game at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CET / 09:00 ET on Sunday, 26th October.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Getty Images

Piero Hincapie is back just in time as the relentless midweek fixtures pile up. He might be needed to step in if Gabriel fails to train before the game. Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke and Martin Odegaard are out but will be on the way back in a month or so. The lineup against Crystal Palace would select itself as Arteta likes to maintain a stable setup.

Predicted Lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Crystal Palace team news

Getty Images

Glasner has no new injury worries as the infirmary still nurses Cheikh Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Caleb Kporha to full fitness. Rotation would be a key factor as he names his lineup on Sunday. Wharton might partner up with Hughes in the middle. Ex-Gunner Edward Nketiah will be hopeful of getting a start on the left as Yeremy Pino is unable to complete 90 minutes regularly.

Predicted Lineup: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

As Arsenal chased Liverpool in the league desperately, they welcomed Palace to the Emirates Stadium. A Jakub Kiwior header opened the scoring in the first half before Eze equalised for Palace with an excellent volley. Nketiah spurned a golden chance before Trossard bundled the Gunners into the lead for the second time. Bukayo Saka almost secured a win with a fantastic volley, but Dean Henderson denied him. Mateta scored a peach of a chip from outside the box as Arsenal gave away the ball to level things again in the 83rd minute. The Gunners were rattled by the equaliser as they lost more ground in the title race.

Standings

