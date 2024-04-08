Euro Predictions 2024 - Expert Betting Tips

Euro Predictions 2024 for the group stage and final is ready.

Germany is prepared to host the 2024 edition of the UEFA European Football Championship. Germany will welcome the rest of Europe from 14th June this year. In this regard, we give you a prediction game for the group stages and final match.

What Are the Top Predictions for Euro 2024?

England's performance in the Euro 2020 was good even though they fell to Italy in penalty kicks. England takes every tournament with the seriousness it deserves, and 2024 is no different. They have one of the best in-form strikers in the world, Harry Kane, and one of the best young midfielders, Jude Bellingham.

With their recent form, England is the favourite to carry this trophy home. We also predict the traditional powerhouses such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain to be strong contenders.

Group A Predictions - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

In recent tournaments, Germans have lost to low-ranked nations like Colombia, Poland, and Japan.

They have also suffered draws against Mexico and Ukraine. But with home support, they are still the favourites in group A.

Hungary's national team has improved a lot recently.

While Scotland has become a well-organised side, defeating Spain in the qualifying matches. Group B will be tough, but we see Germany topping it.

Group B Predictions - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Italy will be the defending Euro Cup champions this year. In the 2020 Euro Championship, Italy defeated England in an exciting final in London. Since then, the team has been up and down as it could not qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

However, Italy will be underdogs again in Euro 2024.

Italy was not the favourite to win the 2020 Euro title, yet it emerged victorious in an outstanding campaign after beating Belgium, Austria, Spain, and England, claiming the title. Although this will be the most challenging group, Italy is the group B favourite.

Group C Predictions - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

England's squad depth and rising young talent have increased the expectations of many that the Southgate sides are the outright favourites for the tournament. England is looking

forward to winning the UEFA European Championship for the first time and ending their 58-year wait for a major international trophy.

With the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham in blistering form, there is much to expect from the England team. Also, our Euro predictions expert predicted Harry Kane to be among the top scorers in the Euro 2024 competitions.

Group D Predictions - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

France's national team has the most overwhelmingly talented squad.

The world's best player, Kylian Mbappe led the team. An exciting thing about the French team is the quality they have in the attacking areas.

The amount of talent they have in the back line will also impress you. France is one of the strong favourites to top Group D, and it will not be surprising to see them in the final match.

Group E Predictions - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Belgium is in one of the soft groups, pulled alongside Romania, Slovakia, and Ukraine, which could be one of Ukraine, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland or Israel.

Romania are also improving having won their qualifying group ahead of Israel and Switzerland. This is going to be a hard test for Belgium but they are the favourite to top this group.

Group F Predictions - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia

Portugal appears in the Euro Championship for the eighth consecutive time. And as usual, they are one of the serious contenders in the competition.

Ronaldo will lead his country, aiming to win their group-stage matches and probably the trophy for a second time.

In the group stage, Portugal's opponents will be the Czech Republic, Turkey, and Georgia. We predict Portugal to top group C.

What Criteria Guided Our Selection of Euro Predictions?

When making Euro Predictions, we research many areas. We start by digging deeper to know the team's current squad.

We also check how they have performed in the past, and how many shots they take. Do they concede goals? What is their playing style? and so on.

Where to Bet on the Euro Predictions in Kenya?

Today, bettors can access a variety of betting sites in Kenya that offer football betting options. However, not all betting sites are best for Kenyans in terms of Euro 2024 betting odds.

Below is a list of all betting sites that allow Kenyans to bet on Euro 2024.

FAQs

Which team emerged victorious in the most recent Euro?

Italy won the 2020 Euro title by defeating England on penalties in the final following a 1–1 draw after extra time.

Which country holds the record for winning the most Euro?

Countries that have won the Euro many times are Spain and Germany. These two nations have won the Euro three times, while Italy and France have won twice each.

Who are considered the frontrunners for Euro 2024?

Currently, England are the frontrunners for Euro 2024. This is because of their impressive run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the Euro 2020 final.

Can Portugal win Euro 2024?

Portugal emerged as one of the favourites to conquer the tournament alongside France and England. The presence of Ronaldo could take them to unexpected heights yet again.