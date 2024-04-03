Euro 2024 Odds - First Round Matches

In this article, we explore the Euro 2024 odds, providing insights and where punters can find the best bookmakes that offer the best odds for Kenyans.

What Are the Euro 2024 Odds?

We have done the research for Euro 2024 betting to give you the up-to-date odds. Here's a table showcasing the odds for some of the favourites based on the analysis we made.

Which Bookmakers Offer the Best Euro 2024 Odds?

When looking for the best bookmakes that offer the best Euro 2024 odds, you need to consider a reliable and secure platform. Here are some of our top selections:

MozzartBet

MozzartBet offers a quality football betting service and has excellent odds and betting options. The bookmaker has made it possible for players to bet on every Euro match.

All of the available options come with high odds which makes the potential returns higher as well. The odds are displayed in decimal format, which is easy to understand and compare. Moreover, MozzartBet frequently updates its odds.

1xBet

1xBet is one of the most reliable sportsbooks in Kenya that allows users to place their bets on Euro matches. From our research, we found that 1xBet offers the best odds on markets such as outright, full-time results, Euro winner odds and more.

BetAfriq

Betafriq is another football betting site that elevates the betting experience by offering some of the most competitive odds in the market.

Moreover, the live betting experience here is great as betting odds will be continuously and timely updated as the game goes on. The betting options are also excellent including top scorer and Euro final odds.

How to Choose the Best Odds?

Before you place your next wager, here are three tips you need to consider when choosing odds.

Don’t Always Bet Only on the Favourites

Normally, favourites have lower odds because they are more likely to win, meaning that what you can win on these bets is lower compared to betting on an underdog. Remember that sports are unpredictable, and upsets are common.

Favourites are sometimes overvalued based on their current standing rather than their current form. In fact, the favourites often attract money and attention, which might lead to lower odds and less value for the bettors.

Βet on Singles

This is one of the best strategies in betting. Choosing fewer selections increases your chances of winning. Placing single bets is the best option, especially when you choose underdogs.

Although single bets offer smaller odds, they can be great over the long term. A single bet can help you win a higher amount of money from a high stake in one shot.

Do Thorough Research

Doing research on each match is one of the most important sports betting tips. Be informed about each player’s statistics to help you make a better decision.

For instance, you can analyze the results of past games and the players’ form. This will certainly help win from your wagers.

Do statistics on player stats, previous games, the current team’s lineup, and head-to-head. With some time and effort, you can get a feel for the teams playing, and then find odds that are worthy.

FAQ

How often do Euro 2024 betting odds change?

The odds will be updated live in the build-up to the tournament, so feel free to check back and monitor the latest Euro betting odds at any time.

Can I place bets on my mobile device?

You can place a bet using your phone. All best betting sites allow punters to place bets using their mobile phones.

They offer a fast, clean, easily navigable, intuitive app that offers a wide range of betting options. Bettors are able to place bets in their homes while watching their favourite teams.

Which country is the favourite to win Euro 2024?

Our expert considered England and France as the favourites to win Euro 2024. However, with a couple of days left, things can change.