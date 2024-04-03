EURO 2024 Favourites | Our Top Picks

Who Are the EURO 2024 Favourites by Groups?

In this section, we’ve highlighted the favourite teams per group to help you with your EURO 2024 betting.

Group A

Germany will face Switzerland, Hungary and Scotland in Group A. Julian Nagelsmann and his boys will hope to lead this group and get a comfortable position ahead of the round of 16.

They are favourites to finish first but must be wary of threats from Switzerland. The Rossocrociati are blessed with superstars such as Granit Xhaka, Manuel Akanji, Xherdan Shaqiri, Fabian Schar, and Yann Sommer.

Scotland will also give Germany a good test thanks to the likes of John McGinn, Scott McTominay, and Andrew Robertson.

Group B

Spain are one of the favourites to win the tournament and are likely to advance to the next round without a problem. Croatia have been excellent in major tournaments recently, finishing 3rd in the 2022 World Cup.

On the other hand, Italy are the defending champions after winning EURO 2020. Three teams from this group are likely to qualify.

Group C

After finishing as runner-up in the EURO 2020, England are the favourites to win this year’s edition. As a result, they should not have a problem qualifying out of this group.

However, they must be wary of Denmark and Serbia. Denmark have top players such as Christian Eriksen, Andreas Christensen, and Rasmus Højlund, while Serbia have Aleksandar Mitrović, Dušan Tadić, and Sergej Milinković-Savić.

Group D

France and the Netherlands are the two big names in this group. Les Bleus shouldn’t have a problem qualifying from Group D.

The Netherlands have not enjoyed much glory in major competitions recently. When this competition begins, Ronald Koeman will try to help them get as far as possible to restore some glory.

Austria may also pull some strings and qualify as one of the best losers.

Group E

Belgium are by far the favourites to qualify from Group E. Slovakia are another strong team, but they need to lock horns with the others to secure a place in the next round.

Group F

EURO 2024 is probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s last dance with the National Team. The Portuguese team are favourites to finish first in this group, but they must wade off threats from Türkiye and Czechia.

Who Are the Favourites for EURO 2024?

A number of top betting sites in Kenya offer EURO 2024 odds.

Portugal

Portugal are one of the top teams going into the competition. They won the EURO 2016 and finished in the round of 16 in the last edition.

Spain

Spain are the most successful side in this tournament, alongside Germany. They last won the European Championship in 2012.

The La Roja will seek to improve on their last outing, which saw them reach the semi-finals of the 2020 edition.

Germany

Despite their recent underwhelming performance, Germany are third on our list of the favourites to win the tournament. However, Julian Nagelsmann must get his squad selections right ahead of this one.

France

France are currently in good form and will try to get their hands on the trophy they last won in 2000.

England

Our expert has placed England as the favourites to win the EURO 2024 because of their top players. After falling short in the 2020 edition, there is no better time to get their hands on the trophy.

Which Are the Most Successful Teams in the EURO?

Spain and Germany are the most successful teams in the history of the European Championship, with three trophies each. Germany won in 1972, 1980 and 1996, while Spain won in 1964, 2008 and 2012.

France and Italy have also won the competition twice each. Italy got the trophy in 1968 and 2020, while France won in 1984 and 2000.

FAQ

Who is the top favourite to win EURO 2024?

England are being tipped as the top favourite to win the EURO 2024.

Can an underdog team win the EURO 2024?

It is not out of place for an underdog team to pull a surprise because nothing is impossible in football. For instance, Portugal won the EURO 2016 after finishing as the best loser in the group stage.

How to choose the EURO favourite?

Bettors must check their recent form and performance in recent tournaments before selecting their favourites to win. Bettors must also do their research before betting on EURO 2024 top scorers.