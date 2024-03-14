BetAfriq App | How to Download the Mobile App in Kenya?

Step into the future of betting in Kenya with the BetAfriq App. Download the app for access to exclusive games, bonuses and more.

➡️ How to Download BetAfriq Android App in Kenya?

To download the BetAfriq app in Kenya, follow these detailed steps to ensure a smooth installation process.

Open the BetAfriq site on your Android device. Tap “Use App” at the top of your device screen to initiate the BetAfriq APK download process. Wait to be redirected to the file hosting site and tap the download button. This will start the APK download to your device. Once the app download has been completed, enable the security settings on your Android device. Open the download location and tap the APK file to install it.

Although the app is available on the Google Play Store, you can install the BetAfriq APK by following the procedure above.

What Are the BetAfriq System Requirements?

The bookie’s app requirement is simple and most recent Android devices should scale it easily. Based on the analysis we made, users should ensure the following.

An operational Google account.

A device with Android 5.0 (Lollipop) operating system or higher.

100MB or more of free storage.

At least 1GB RAM for optimal performance.

Stable internet setup.

➡️ How to Download BetAfriq iOS App in Kenya?

Gamblers using iOS devices will be unpleased to hear that there is no BetAfriq iOS app. They will have to rely on the mobile site in place of the app.

Very importantly, bettors can use many of the same features available on the operator’s mobile app. This includes creating an account, funding it, claiming free bets, placing bets, playing games and more.

Our research also reveals that you can download and install the app using the BetAfriq APK. We will provide more information on this in the next section.

📚 What Are the Features of the BetAfriq App?

We have done the research for the betting app and here’s what we found. The online bookmaker’s app has these features among others.

Neat Interface

The app has a lovely dark theme that is thoughtfully laid out exquisitely. Players can thus easily navigate the various multifaceted sections of the app.

Vast Sports Market

The betting site provides users with more than 35 sports to stake and wager upon. Football is a bettors’ favourite and it is aptly represented on the online bookmaker.

BetAfriq also features eSports, virtual sports and other popular and non-popular sports on its platform.

Decent Casino

BetAfriq offers casino games to its growing customer base. Players can bet and play more than 200 exciting games on the BetAfriq casino.

Multiple Promotions and Bonuses

Bettors can participate in diverse promotions available on the bookmaker. The operator offers bonuses like free bets, cashbacks, boosted odds, deposit bonuses, etc.

Notably, the operator had 9 promotions on its site/app, including a Karibu gift.

Secure Platform

The mobile app is keen on user security. It employs technological solutions and effective collaboration with financial institutions to safeguard your data and transactions.

Responsive Customer Support

The betting app offers support to users on chiefly 2 channels (Phone and WhatsApp). You can contact a customer service representative on Phone and WhatsApp using the number +254712895599.

🖊️ How to Register on the BetAfriq App?

New users can join the online sports betting site using the desktop or BetAfrip app. The BetAfriq registration process is straightforward and most users complete it in under a minute.

Users only need to supply their mobile number and a password while completing their sign-up. Afterwards, they must agree to the bookmaker’s terms and conditions to become members of BetAfriq.

You can complete your account verification later on. This includes verifying your mobile number, supplying your biodata and uploading your ID document.

🎁 What Is the BetAfriq Welcome Bonus on Mobile?

The welcome bonus is a deposit bonus of up to 1,000 KES. The bonus money is added to your betting account.

BetAfriq’s welcome offer has low wagering requirements. Bettors must wager the bonus 3x at least 1.70 odds and a maximum of 10 odds. Additionally, you must select at least 3 games.

Also, the maximum amount that you can redeem from the bonus money is 4,500 KES. Finally, mobile device users can claim the operator’s welcome bonus via the betting app.

Overall, we rate the operator’s Karibu gift as needing improvement.

💳 How to Deposit and Withdraw Money on BetAfriq?

After completing our registration on the site, we went on to critically examine the various payment options. You can read our evaluation of the deposit and withdrawal in the next sections that follow.

BetAfriq Deposit

Users can access the deposit menu in the user profile section of their BetAfriq account. You can add funds to your betting account using the following methods.

M-PESA.

AstroPay – card, instant EFT and bank direct.

Flutterwave.

Furthermore, the deposit limit ranges between 10 KES and 150,000 KES for most methods. The only exception to this is the Flutterwave deposit method.

On average, the processing time for deposits is swift, with deposits happening immediately.

BetAfriq Withdrawal

In addition to depositing, app users can also withdraw their winnings. Bettors however have just 2 broad withdrawal choices available to them. These are:

M-PESA.

AstroPay – bank direct, card and instant EFT.

The minimum amount you can withdraw is 100 KES. M-PESA withdrawals have a maximum limit of 20,000 KES while that of Astro Pay is 100,000 KES.

🌐 What is the Difference between the BetAfriq Mobile Version and the Betting App?

The mobile app and mobile versions are two similar and yet distinct entities. Similar because they have the same screen orientation and you can operate them on the same devices.

They also have many features in common. You can complete your registration, log in to your account, claim bonuses, place a stake and more.

A major difference however is in the app customisation and personalisation settings.

Additionally, app users must consider device storage, OS compatibility, installation of updates, etc. None of these affects users on the mobile version.

🆚 How Does the BetAfriq App Compare to Other Apps in Kenya?

BetAfriq’s mobile app is one of several best betting apps in Kenya. However, in this section, we contrast it with other bookmakers’ apps. You can read up on this below.

BetAfriq App vs 1xBet App

Both BetAfriq and 1xBet are remarkable bookmakers in the market.

1xBet is a global betting heavyweight that covers all its bases. However, BetAfriq’s strength lies in its localised offerings.

BetAfriq offers payment options that cover the vast populace and resonate with locals. Additionally, the bookmaker has a stellar focus on localised sports and betting options which is not as pronounced with 1xBet.

BetAfriq App vs ChezaCash App

Comparing BetAfriq with ChezaCash, the BetAfriq mobile application offers a more comprehensive live betting platform. Also, its users have access to wider live betting options and enhanced odds.

Users on BetAfriq can also stake in a broader selection of sports and events, including international leagues in comparison with ChezaCash.

Our investigations allow you to make an informed decision regarding an app choice. Overall, we rate the betting app as decent.

✅ What is Our Review of the BetAfriq App?

As we conclude our BetAfriq review, we give our expert opinion on the subject. The BetAfriq betting app is a robust option for bettors and gamblers on mobile devices.

Android users can freely utilise the betting app and explore the diverse offerings available. The operator’s app offers multiple betting options cutting across sports, eSports, virtuals and casinos.

The betting app also features a smooth, sleek and visually appealing user interface. Furthermore, users can toggle between the daylight and nighttime themes resulting in quicker navigation, registration and more.

Another perk is that the online bookmaker’s app platform is secure and boasts the popular M-PESA payment service. Bettors can also claim the sports betting promotions available via the app, including a Karibu gift.

Despite the aforementioned, BetAfriq’s app needs to improve its customer support and payment features.

There is no in-app support and bettors have to contact customer service via WhatsApp. Additionally, there is just a sole payment method available on the platform.

Finally, iOS users thus have to rely on the mobile version for their betting needs.

Overall, the mobile app is a remarkable mobile app and platform for your betting needs.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Decent casino No iOS app Large sports betting market Single payment method Competitive odds No live chat

❓ FAQs - App BetAfriq in Kenya

We conclude our sports betting app review by answering some common questions that bettors ask. You can read our responses in the subsections that follow.

Is the BetAfriq app available in Kenya?

Yes, bettors in Kenya can freely download, install and use the betting app without any restriction. However, the app is currently only available on the Android platform.

How to install the BetAfriq app?

Open your Google Play Store, search for the app and select the installation option. You can also install the app using the BetAfriq APK that the bookie hosts on an external file-sharing site.

Why is my BetAfriq app not working well?

The leading causes of this include internet issues, outdated software, and insufficient storage. This is usually resolved when these causes are addressed.

Kindly contact BetAfriq customer support for any recurrent or unsolved issues.

Can I place live bets through the BetAfriq app?

Yes, BetAfriq’s app integrates the live betting feature into it. Gamblers can thus stake and place live bets via the operator’s mobile app.

How to delete the BetAfriq app?

Users can delete the mobile application by tapping and holding the app’s icon and then selecting the uninstall option. The operating system removes the app afterwards.