BetAfriq Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on BetAfriq?

The BetAfriq deposit process is a simple and quick one. Find the available deposit methods, their limits, processing time, and how to use them.

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Kenya?

After logging into your account, the next step is to deposit some money into your account. BetAfriq has taken reasonable care to make depositing as seamless and hassle-free as possible.

This is how to deposit using various payment options:

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Using M-PESA?

You will probably already have a Safaricom line on your phone, so making a deposit should be easy to understand.

BetAfriq Kenya offers two ways to deposit with M-PESA – online deposit or using paybill. To deposit online on the website, here are the steps:

First, visit BetAfriq's website or mobile app home and log in. Next, press the "Deposit" button at the top right-hand corner of the page. Then, tap on M-Pesa from the list of all available payment methods. Then, enter the amount you wish to add and tap "Deposit". Enter the required information. Finish by confirming the payment. You will get a message from BetAfriq Kenya that the money has been sent. The funds will arrive in your account immediately. Proceed to place a bet on your favourite sports.

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Using M-PESA Paybill?

You can credit your BetAfriq account through M-Pesa Paybill number 878749. Moreover, new players can get the BetAfriq welcome bonus money in their bonus account and enjoy other offers, such as free bets, if they make their first deposit. To deposit, here are the steps:

Go to the M-PESA mobile app and tap the M-PESA menu on your mobile phone. Tap on Lipa na M-PESA. Select Paybill; enter the Business number, which is 878749. Then, enter the account number. Use your phone number as your account number. In the field, enter the amount you want to deposit. Confirm payment by entering your M-Pesa PIN. You will get the M-PESA and BetAfriq messages confirming your payment.

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Using AstroPay Card?

To deposit on BetAfriq using AstroPay Card, sign in to your BetAfriq account and follow these easy steps:

Select deposits to open a page with all available payment options. From the list, select AstroPay. Then, enter the amount you want to deposit into your account. Input the card security details. Confirm the deposit amount; once successful, the funds will instantly be added to your BetAfriq account. Now it is your time to place your bet.

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Using Flutterwave M-PESA ?

Transactions are usually processed instantly, and BetAfriq does not charge fees for Flutterwave M-PESA deposits. To deposit, follow these simple steps:

Use the BetAfriq app or website to log in. Then click on the deposit button. A new page opens; select 'Flutterwave.' Then, enter the amount to deposit and press 'Deposit'. You will be redirected to the Flutterwave online cashier. Enter the information requested to confirm your deposit. You will get a pop-up message in your M-PESA line; enter the code to confirm and click ok. Your account will be credited with the amount you requested. Start betting on the sports you like.

How to Deposit on BetAfriq Using AstroPay Airtel Money ?

BetAfriq customers can take advantage of a simple deposit procedure when they use AstroPay AirtelMoney. Here are the steps you can use when depositing using AstroPay AirtelMoney:

Visit the BetAfriq website using the BetAfriq app and log in. New players can create a new account and claim welcome bonus money and free bets after depositing. Proceed to the payments section and tap the Deposit button. Select AstroPay from the list of all payment methods. Enter the Amount you wish to deposit; remember the minimum and maximum deposit limits of BetAfriq. Enter your Airtel phone number. Click Confirm Payment; the money will instantly be deposited in your BetAfriq Account. If you are making your first deposit, you can expect a sign-up bonus in your bonus account.

What Are the BetAfriq Deposit Methods?

BetAfriq payment methods in Kenya range from M-PESA, AstroPay Card, Flutterwave M-PESA, AstroPay Airtel Money, and more. Let's understand how each deposit method works and their advantages and disadvantages.

M-PESA

Its speed, convenience, and security make it a perfect payment method for Kenyan bettors who want to enjoy their betting experience without any problem. Based on our research, M-Pesa offers many advantages compared to many other options, and it is no surprise that it has become such a common payment method for betting transactions in Kenya.

Apart from depositing, you can also use M-PESA for BetAfriq withdrawal. This is a plus since deposits and withdrawal services can be accessed on one system.

Nevertheless, customers can deposit money in their accounts anytime and anywhere in the country using M-Pesa mobile money options. The good thing is that BetAfriq customers can deposit as little as 1 KES.

AstroPay Card

This is another famous payment method for depositing funds into your BetAfriq account. However, you need to set up your AstroPay account online first.

Remember, AstroPay is an online virtual debit card service; you won't receive a physical AstroPay card, meaning everything is done online, including registering the card.

Flutterwave M-PESA

BetAfriq also offers Flutterwave as a payment method, allowing their customers to deposit instantly and with just a few clicks.

This payment method provides an option to pay via M-PESA. This method is convenient and secure, and you will not pay any fees to deposit into your account.

AstroPay Airtel Money

To start depositing using AstroPay Airtel Money, you only need to sign up to get started with AstroPay, and there isn't a long BetAfriq registration process.

In no time, your account will be set up to use it in placing bets. The minimum deposit required is 10 KSH, with a maximum of 150,000 KES.

Now let’s look at the pros and cons of using each method. We have researched each method and this is what we found.

Payment methods

Payment Methods Pros Cons M-PESA Very convenient You must register your Safaricom line AstroPay User-friendly Need to go through a registration process Flutterwave M-PESA High protection Channel or network transactional error AstroPay Airtel Money Payments are quick Slower payment method

What Is the BetAfriq Paybill Number In Kenya?

Most Kenyans make deposits to their BetAfriq account using the BetAfriq Pay Bill Number. For M-Pesa, the paybill number that customers can use to deposit in their BetAfriq Kenya account is 878749.

What Are the BetAfriq Deposit Features?

BetAfriq payment methods have various excellent features that are interesting for Kenyan bettors. Check their maximum and minimum limits, processing time, and the required deposit fees.

Payment methods Minimum Deposit Maximum Deposit Processing Time Fees M-PESA 1 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees AstroPay Card 10 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees Flutterwave M-PESA 10 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees AstroPay Airtel Money 10 KES 150,000 KES Instant No fees

BetAfriq Deposit Kenya FAQ

We have concluded our guide to the BetAfriq payment methods with a short FAQ section. Here, we have answered the most frequently asked questions about funding the BetAfriq account.

Is It safe to deposit money on BetAfriq?

Our BetAfriq review team found that all payment methods at BetAfriq are safe. Moreover, we found that the bookie is licensed by the BCLB in Kenya, having passed the tests and checks put forward by the Kenyan body.

Can I deposit funds into my BetAfriq account using a currency other than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

Yes, depending on your deposit method, you can use different currencies, including USD.

What are the deposit limits on BetAfriq?

Each deposit method has its deposit limit. For example, M-PESA's minimum amount you can deposit is 1 KES and a maximum of 150,000 KES.

Why is my deposit not reflected in the BetAfriq account?

Technical difficulties are among the most common reasons for deposit issues on BetAfriq.

Another reason might be you have deposited more than the required limit. BetAfriq has set deposit limits to help customers control their spending. If you try to deposit less than or more than the minimum required, the operator can reject your deposit.

What to do if my deposit is not reflected in the BetAfriq account?

If your deposit takes longer to reflect, you can contact BetAfriq's customer support for assistance.