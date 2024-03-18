BetAfriq Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from BetAfriq?

Learn how to use the BetAfriq withdrawal methods to remove your winnings. Register now to place bets in Kenya and get a welcome bonus.

How to Withdraw Money from BetAfriq Kenya?

As a major player in the Kenyan betting market, BetAfriq services thousands of bettors in the country. This service ensures players can complete registration, make deposits, stake bets, claim promotions in their bonus accounts, and, most importantly, withdraw their winnings easily.

We have tested the withdrawal process to see how it works. We found that new and existing players can access multiple withdrawal methods, each with its features.

The overall process is simple, and players should not have a problem getting their winnings. To make things even simpler, we have created a detailed guide on how to withdraw money from BetAfriq below:

Visit the BetAfriq website on your mobile or desktop browser. You can also use your mobile app. Log in to your account by inputting your registered mobile number and password. Once logged in, click on the profile avatar on the top right corner of the homepage. This takes you to the profile page. On the profile page, click on “Withdrawal" which is located right beside the “Deposit” button. The resulting page provides the available withdrawal methods. However, only M-PESA is functional at the moment. Next, click on M-PESA and input the amount you wish to withdraw on the next page. Finally, click on WITHDRAW.

Following the steps above, you have now submitted your request for withdrawal from your BetAfriq account. The platform will now credit the requested amount to the M-PESA account linked to your account.

What Are the BetAfriq Withdrawal Methods?

BetAfriq currently has M-PESA as its only functional withdrawal method available to users. Therefore, as a BetAfriq customer, you must link your account with your M-PESA account to withdraw funds.

M-PESA Withdrawal Method

As a mobile money service, M-PESA helps its customers send and receive money via their phone numbers. It is a popular payment provider in the country and a regular payment option on betting platforms.

From our experience, we found the M-PESA withdrawal method to be safe, fast, and easy to use. The only information required to make a transaction is the phone number associated with the M-PESA account.

Below is a table summarising the pros and cons of M-PESA as a withdrawal method on BetAfriq:

Pros Cons It is easy to use, even for a new user Withdrawal charges may apply in some situations Transactions are fast and confidential There may be delays or issues with receiving money in some cases It is a relatively cheaper withdrawal method

It is worth noting that Astropay is also listed as a withdrawal method for winnings and welcome bonus money on BetAfriq.

However, that method was not fully functional at the time of writing this article. We will update this page if anything changes.

What Are the BetAfriq Withdrawal Features?

As previously mentioned, BetAfriq’s withdrawal process is designed to help bettors get their winnings from the main and bonus accounts.

Users must know a few peculiar features before using the withdrawal process. These include the minimum and maximum withdrawals, processing time, and fees.

The minimum withdrawal allowed is KSH100, while the maximum is KSH40,000 per day. However, you may only withdraw KSH20,000 at a time via M-PESA.

The transaction processing time is usually instant but may be up to 24 hours. Charges may also apply for withdrawals, depending on the amount you want to withdraw.

The table below summarises the withdrawal features on BetAfriq.

Withdrawal Method Transaction Processing Time Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Withdrawal Fee M-PESA Instant but might be up to 24 hours KSH100 KSH20,000 per transaction and KSH40,000 per day Varies, depending on the amount withdrawn

What is Our Opinion on BetAfriq Withdrawal?

From our BetAfriq review, we found the withdrawal process to be straightforward, safe, and secure. Players can withdraw their winnings with a few clicks.

However, there are a few things to improve on. Everyone loves options, and bettors will prefer having many withdrawal methods available to them to make it easier to get their winnings.

Currently, there is only one functional withdrawal method on BetAfriq, which is M-PESA. While M-PESA is a popular and reliable option, not having alternatives can be a deal breaker for most users.

The maximum withdrawal allowed on BetAfriq is currently KSH40,000 per day. This may be a drawback for bettors wanting to withdraw more money from their bet accounts in a day.

What Are the Potential Issues When Withdrawing Money from BetAfriq?

Our experts have identified a few issues users may face while withdrawing their welcome bonus money and winnings. It is important to note that these issues are normal, and they do not make the withdrawal process faulty or inefficient.

Wrong Account Details

A common withdrawal issue bettors on BetAfriq may experience is using the wrong account details. An incorrect or invalid phone number or a mismatched account name will make the withdrawal unsuccessful or delayed.

The solution to this issue is always to verify the correctness of the account details provided during registration. Only initiate withdrawal requests after confirming the M-PESA and BetAfriq account details match.

Withdrawal Limits

As mentioned earlier, the minimum and maximum withdrawal limits on BetAfriq are KSH100 and KSH40,000 per day. That means a bettor can not withdraw below or above these limits within a day.

Not adhering to this rule may lead to rejected or partially processed withdrawals. The fix here is simple. Ensure the withdrawal amount you input is within the specified limits.

Technical Issues

Sometimes, BetAfriq or M-PESA may face technical issues that may prevent payment processing or cause delays. This happens in both deposit and withdrawal processes.

They could result from server downtime, routine maintenance, or network congestion. Users may be notified of such issues in some cases.

However, if there is no notice, it is best to wait and retry after a while. If the problem persists after waiting, contact BetAfriq customer support for assistance.

BetAfriq Withdrawal Kenya FAQ

We have answered the following frequently asked questions about the withdrawal process on BetAfriq.

Is it safe to withdraw money on BetAfriq?

Yes, it is safe to withdraw winnings on BetAfriq Kenya. The withdrawal process is secure and easy to use. It takes about a minute to initiate a withdrawal following the steps provided in this guide.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

Yes, you can withdraw money using the BetAfriq app. You can stake bets and withdraw your winnings using the app, like on the website. We have listed the steps in the previous section of this article.

What are the withdrawal limits on BetAfriq?

Withdrawal limits apply on BetAfriq. The minimum withdrawable amount is KSH100. The maximum withdrawable amount is KSH40,000 per day and KSH20,000 per transaction.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

No, you cannot cancel a successfully requested withdrawal request. This is because such requests are immediately processed for deposit into your M-PESA account. Withdrawals may take up to 24 hours. Your request will be successfully processed if you input the correct amount and account details.