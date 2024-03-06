bet365 Bonus Code March 2024 | Use 365GOAL and Get $60 in Bet Credits

Open an account with the bet365 bonus code to place a bet in Kenya. Read this guide and bet on sports events after signing up.

The bet365 bonus code is 365GOAL (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.) Use it during registration and get the offer after meeting the terms.

+

After completing the registration on the site, we’ve provided this guide to show you how to get the bonus offer. Continue reading to grab the bet365 Open Account Offer.*

*T&Cs: 15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

🏆 What Can I Get with the bet365 Bonus Code?

Using the bet365 bonus code, users can register on the site. To claim the offer, they must meet the bonus terms, such as making a minimum deposit and using it to place a bet.

The table below further gives insight into what you get with the bonus.

bet365 Open Account Offer 🌟 Welcome Bonus Details Bonus Type Open Account Offer* Maximum Bonus Amount Check the site bet365 Bonus Code 365GOAL**

*T&Cs: 15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

**The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

🔍 How to Claim the bet365 Welcome Bonus Using the Bonus Code?

Users may use the bet365 bonus code at registration to activate the offer (the code is optional). However, customers must also meet other requirements to get the bonus successfully.

We have done the research and presented the step-by-step instructions below to get the bet365 welcome bonus.

Tap the ‘Join’ button at the top of the homepage. Input your country of residence alongside other registration details, including your full name, date of birth, email address, etc. Choose whether to receive information on offers and create your login with a preferred username and password. Input the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.) below the form and tap ‘Join bet365’ to finish up the process. Go to your deposit page to fund your bet365 account with the minimum deposit amount. Place qualifying bets using your deposit amount, and the bookie will automatically credit your account once your bet is settled.

Also, the offer amount is not withdrawable or included in the possible returns. Customers can withdraw their possible returns after using the bonus bets to stake.

🛡️ What Are the bet365 Bonus Code Requirements?

Like other top bookmakers in Kenya, claiming the bonus after registering with the bonus code of bet365 has a series of terms and conditions, including wagering requirements. Our expert has outlined the restrictions you should be aware of below.

The offer is only available for new users who have just opened an account .

. Players must be 18 or older and reside in Kenya to accept the offer.

and reside in Kenya to accept the offer. You must meet the minimum deposit amount required to activate the offer.

required to activate the offer. Only bets placed and settled within a certain period qualify as wagering requirements.

qualify as wagering requirements. Players cannot withdraw the bonus amount. They must use it to place bets, after which they could withdraw the possible returns.

🎁 What Other Offers Are Available at bet365?

The welcome offer is not the only bonus available to users. The betting operator also provides promotions for existing customers to enjoy their time on the platform.

We found a few bonuses on the website after doing our research. Find some of them below.

Soccer ACCA Boost

Soccer lovers will find this bonus interesting. The offer is available in selected soccer leagues and competitions.

Only selections under full-time results, both teams to score markets, etc., qualify as wagering requirements.

*Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Bet Boost

Available on a wide range of sports, the bookie provides boosted odds on selected games. Customers will find these games indicated by green arrows with the original odds crossed out.

All you need to do is select your boosted odds, which will be added to your bet slip.

However, you cannot opt-in for offers such as Multi-Sport ACCA Boost, Soccer ACCA Boost, etc, if you've selected a game with boosted odds.

*Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

2 Goals Ahead Early Payout Offer

Kenyan players who place a bet on soccer games can settle their bets early when the team they back to win the game has a 2-goal lead at any point in the game.

The offer is available in over 80 soccer leagues and competitions. However, only bets on pre-match standard full-time results qualify for the bonus.

The bonus applies to both single and multiple bets. Fully cashed-out bets do not qualify.

*Only available to new and eligible customers. Bet restrictions and T&Cs apply.

✨ What Are the Reasons to Register with bet365 Bonus Code?

We tested the bookmaker and discovered a few features new customers will find exciting when they join the platform. Here are the reasons to register with the bonus code bet365 (the bonus code is optional).

Wide Range of Betting Markets

bet365 is a reputable international betting company that offers betting on over 50 sports. What we love about the platform is that betting is not limited to only popular sports.

We have found that players may also bet on politics, TV and Music shows, Ten Pin Bowling, and more. With the wide range of sports competitions available, customers may access thousands of betting markets simultaneously.

You are spoilt for options when you sign up on bet365 Kenya. However, we encourage users to practice responsible gambling at all times.

Live Betting and Streaming

Customers may not only play pre-match betting on bet365 but also wager on games that are already ongoing. The bet365 live betting section is home to a wide range of sports, including the top sports like soccer, American football, basketball, tennis, and many more.

You will find live games under In-Play from the menu on the homepage. Each live event includes statistics, live trackers, and graphical representations, allowing customers to place bets using data.

In addition, our expert is of the opinion that bet365 is one of the leading bookies worldwide with a world-class live-streaming feature. This enables users to watch their favourite teams at their convenience.

However, not all live games are available for live streaming. The service depends on the location. Also, users must have some balance on their accounts or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Casino, Poker, and Bingo

Our experts have discovered that bet365 has different sections for casinos, live casinos, pokers, bingos, etc. The different sections ensure that players can easily locate their preferred betting options.

Thousands of games are available in the casino, bingo, poker, and live casino sections, giving all customers a place on the platform. As always, we encourage Kenyan players to play with moderation.

Mobile Apps

One of the stand-out features of the bet365 sportsbook is the mobile app. The bookie has provided different apps for sports, casinos, live casinos, bingos, etc.

With the mobile app, you would not be restricted to a particular location. Customers can place wagers on the go once they have an internet connection.

The app retains all the betting features of the operator.

Players may register a bet365 account, place bets, claim bonuses, deposit and withdraw directly from the app. However, the app may not be available in all regions.

➡️ What After Registering with bet365 Bonus Code?

After completing your registration using the bonus code of bet365, you may have full access to the platform's betting features. This starts from claiming the bonus offer, depositing, placing bets, downloading the app, and making withdrawals.

Claim Bonus

Jumping on the welcome offer lets customers get used to the platform and explore other betting features.

To opt for the offer, go to the deposit page to make qualifying deposits. Then, wager your deposits according to the wagering requirements, and the bookie will credit your account once your wager is settled.

You may also opt-in for other promotional offers, including Soccer ACCA Boost, Multi-Sports ACCA Boost, 2 Goals Ahead Early Payout, Tennis ACCA Boost, and many more. You can take it one step at a time since you cannot combine some of these bonuses.

Making a Deposit

The first step after registering an account on bet365 Kenya is to make a deposit. This will qualify you to get the bonus the bookie offers.

Go to the payment section via your account and select your most preferred deposit options. The methods available include debit cards, AstroPay, paysafecard, wire transfer, etc.

We encourage users to fund their accounts with the minimum deposit required to claim the welcome bonus.

Enjoy a Wide Range of Sports and Betting Markets

As already mentioned, the bookie is home to up to 50 sports. We love that the platform has options for popular and less popular sports.

Discover offers under Bowls, Darts, Gaelic Sports, Snooker, Speedway, Trotting, and many more. Customers may also wager on virtual sports, eSports, fantasy sports, etc.

We've found that hundreds of sports competitions are available for betting daily. Over a hundred betting markets, including Match Winner, Both Teams to Score, and Double Chance, are available for each event.

In summary, customers may be able to bet on up to a thousand betting options every day.

Placing a Bet

After you've made a deposit, go to the sports section to select the sports of your choice. Choose your preferred competition and event, and select the odds attached to your desired betting market. Bear in mind that the odds change constantly.

The bookie will automatically add your selections to the bet slip. Once you are done, go to your bet slip, enter the amount you want to wager and place your bet.

Making a Withdrawal

Your bets must have settled as a win before you request a withdrawal. If you have opted in for a bonus, you must have fulfilled the wagering requirements and other terms and conditions before making a withdrawal request.

Once your bets have been successful, the bookie will update your balance. Go to the payment section and select your preferred withdrawal method to process your withdrawal.

Download the App

The bet365 sportsbook has provided an app to enhance a user's personal experience on the platform. Betting through the app offers more security than betting directly from the website.

To download the app, visit the download section on the bookmaker. You may also find it on your Google Play Store or App Store by searching for “bet365.”

🆚 How Does the bet365 Bonus Code Offer Compare to Other Operators in Kenya?

As you would expect, bet365 is not the only top bookie in the country with a welcome offer. Our experts have discovered a few other betting sites with welcome bonus offers and compared them with bet365 below.

bet365 vs 22Bet

Compared to 22Bet, bet365 still needs to do some catching-up when it comes to the welcome bonus offer. Newly registered 22Bet customers get a welcome bonus of up to 15,000 KES for sports betting.

Players don't need a code to activate this offer, but they must deposit a minimum of KSH 100. However, in terms of wagering requirements, bet365 is quite better because customers only need to wager their bonus on any sports market.

On the other hand, you must wager your 22Bet bonus 5 times on accumulator bets within 7 days. Each accumulator must have 3 or more selections with odds of 1.40 or more.

bet365 vs 1xBet

Like 22Bet, 1xBet is a preferred bonus over bet365. New 1xBet customers get a 200% bonus of up to 26,000 KES on their first deposit. Use the 1xBet promo code 365GOAL during registration and deposit 112 KES to activate this offer.

Also, the 1xBet welcome offer becomes available immediately after your deposit. On the other hand, you must wager your deposit amount to get your bet365 bonus.

bet365 vs BetAfriq

You don't need a promo code to activate the BetAfriq welcome bonus. New users get KSH 1,000 after creating their account. This offer amount is significantly lower than what you get for signing up on bet365.

Also, customers have a certain period after registering an account to get their bet365. On the other hand, you must fulfil the wagering requirements on BetAfriq within 72 hours.

Bonus Bonus Description bet365 Open Account Offer* 22Bet Up to 15,000 KES for sports betting 1xBet 200% bonus on your first deposit up to 26,000 KES BetAfriq Bet and Get a KSH 1,000 welcome bonus

*T&Cs: 15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

🌟 What Is Our Review of bet365 Bonus Code Kenya?

The bet365 offer is an incentive for new customers on the platform. With the bonus code 365GOAL (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.), you can opt-in for the bonus when you make a minimum qualifying deposit.

However, bet365 may need to improve its offers compared to other leading sportsbooks in Kenya. Nevertheless, the bookie has an international reputation, and customers can safely play on it.

Other betting features attract users to the platform. This may include mobile apps for sports, casinos, bingo, and more.

If you want to learn more about the bookmaker's features, check out our bet365 review page. To conclude this guide, we present the pros and cons of the operator's welcome bonus below.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The welcome offer is straightforward to claim The offer amount is small compared to other bookies Fair wagering requirements

❓ bet365 Bonus Code Kenya FAQs

What is the bet365 bonus code?

The bonus code of bet365 is 365GOAL. (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.) Use it during registration to opt in for the offer and make a qualifying deposit to get it.

How does the bet365 welcome bonus work?

Customers must make a qualifying deposit and wager their deposit amount. The bookie will credit the bonus bets once your bet settles.

What should users do if the bet365 bonus code is not working?

The bonus code for bet365 may not work if users enter it incorrectly. They can copy the code from this page and paste it on the registration page. If the problem persists, users can contact customer support.

Does the bet365 bonus code have an expiration date?

Yes, the bet365 promo codes are available for a particular period. However, we usually update this page once a new code is available.