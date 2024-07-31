Andjelija Blagojevic is a seasoned content writer and editor with a strong foundation in the iGaming industry, boasting over six years of experience. Her expertise is not just limited to crafting detailed sportsbook reviews; she also explores a variety of trending topics in the realm of online sports betting. As a fervent basketball enthusiast and an avid follower of the NBA, her favourite team is the LA Lakers. In her leisure time, Andjelija enjoys immersing herself in comics and fantasy literature and cherishes moments spent with her loved ones.

Professional Expertise

Andjelija Blagojevic is a skilled writer, editor, and SEO expert, known for her comprehensive analysis of various iGaming platforms.

With more than seven years of experience in writing and editing, she has contributed valuable insights and reviews, supported by her proficiency in SEO.

Her past work includes covering major brands in the sports betting world, offering her readers candid evaluations of these operators.

Academic Credentials

Master of Arts in English Language, Literature, and Culture

Language Proficiency

Fluent in English (both UK and US variants), French, and Serbian

Personal Interests

A strong interest in basketball

Favourite sports team: LA Lakers

Website

https://www.linkedin.com/in/andjelija-blagojevic-5153a383/