bet365 Registration March 2024: How to Open an Account in Kenya?

This guide will discuss bet365 registration and its procedure for players in Kenya.

We will also provide details on getting the available OPEN ACCOUNT OFFER* to customers who sign up with the bookmaker.

*T&Cs: 15% of your qualifying deposit in Bet Credits (up to $60) Min deposit requirement. Bet Credits are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

🔍 How to Register on bet365?

Bettors in Kenya looking to sign up with bet365 will find the process simple. According to our expert, who already conducted research on the registration process, players only need to provide little information to sign up.

Follow the step-by-step instructions below to register on bet365.

Visit the bet365 website to access the homepage. Click 'Join' at the top of your screen. Choose your title, and enter your first name, surname, date of birth, email address, etc. Select 'Yes please' or 'No thanks' to receive information on available offers. Enter your physical address, username, password and bonus code. Check the box at the bottom of your registration form to confirm that you're at least 18 and agree to the site's terms & conditions and privacy policy. Lastly, click 'Join bet365' to complete your bet365 sign up.

An alternative means to register on bet365 is through the mobile app. To do this, you have to download and install the bet365 app from the website (if available in the region).

🎁 What Is the bet365 Registration Bonus?

Our research on bet365 revealed that new customers get an OPEN ACCOUNT OFFER* for signing up with the betting site.

Kenyan players eligible for this offer can use the bet365 bonus code 365GOAL during sign-up. (The bonus code 365GOAL can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.)

Specific terms and conditions apply to claim the offer. For instance, players intending to claim the bet365 registration bonus must be at least 18 years old.

Players must possess one account and make a qualifying deposit. Ensure you check and fulfil the full terms of the welcome bonus offer to qualify.

🛡️ How to Verify the bet365 Account?

One of the most important tasks for customers on bet365 is account verification. Once you undergo verification, your account becomes secure, and the site protects you from fraudsters or hackers.

The first procedure to verify your bet365 account is to provide accurate information during sign-up. Doing this lets the operator confirm your identity to allow you to continue using your account, but it doesn't end here.

After completing our registration on the site, we discovered that bet365 requires players to submit a few documents for further verification. You will be able to do this in the verification section of the site.

These documents required for verification could include a copy of ID and a proof of residence. The site reviews your document, and you will get a notification via your email address.

It's also important to note that verification is necessary for withdrawals. In other words, your account must have been verified before you can initiate a withdrawal.

✅ What Are the bet365 Registration Requirements?

Players in Kenya don't need so much to register on bet365. The operator sets up your account as soon as you meet the necessary registration requirements.

What are these requirements?

You must be at least 18 years old to sign up with bet365. In other words, underage bettors can't register on the site.

The site uses geolocation technology to determine where customers are registering. Hence, players in Kenya must reside in the country to create an account with the betting site.

bet365 requests certain personal information. Providing accurate details when registering is essential to allow the operator to create your account.

Ensure you've read the site's terms & conditions, rules and privacy policy before signing up. Creating an account with bet365 automatically means you agree to the laws guiding the use of the betting site.

💳 Once Registered, What Are the Available Deposit Methods?

After finishing your bet365 registration, the next step is to fund your account to start placing bets. You will find a variety of payment methods to do this, including Debit/Credit Card, eWallet, and others.

You can easily deposit money into your bet365 account with any of these methods.

An essential reason we rate the bet365 deposit methods is their swiftness. The methods are secure and quick, except for Bank Transfers, which may experience a delay.

Also, the site does not charge a fee for your transactions, which is quite laudable. Depending on your deposit method, you will find details on the site, such as the minimum and maximum deposit amount you can fund your account with.

☑️ What Are the Advantages of Registering with bet365?

There are several advantages to registering with bet365 in Kenya. We know this because we tested the various features available to their customers. They include

Comprehensive sports section

Easy-to-use and quick deposit and withdrawal methods

Interesting in-play and live-streaming service (it depends on the location and users must have some balance on their accounts or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours)

Cashout feature

Bet Builder

Different bonuses and promotions

Comprehensive Sports Section

Kenyan players can access a variety of sports when they sign up with bet365. They include Soccer, Cricket, Tennis, Basketball, Golf, etc.

It doesn't matter which one of the sports offerings is your favourite. The site ensures that every sporting event has an extensive market to choose from. Hence, you have enough sports betting options as a bet635 user.

Easy-to-Use and Quick Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Different payment methods are available for customers after signing up. These payment methods are common amongst bettors, making them easy to use.

They include card payments, Bank Transfers, and more. The betting site processes your transactions quickly, whether you're funding your account or withdrawing your money after winning a bet.

Interesting in-Play and Live-Streaming Service

The in-play section and the live-streaming service are some of the standout features of this site. With the in-play feature, customers can get involved in several matches as they unfold.

You can follow as your favourite sports team plays with the help of a live feed, providing you with updates on every key moment in the game. bet365 also provides a live streaming option*, allowing customers to watch and place bets on various sporting events.

You can easily detect matches available for live streaming with a video icon. Once you click the event, you can start watching the game.

*Sports events available for streaming may depend on your location. Also, users must have some balance on their accounts or have placed a bet in the last 24 hours.

Cashout Feature

The cashout feature is another essential advantage of registering with bet365. With it, you can end your bet and claim part of your potential winning before a game ends.

Interestingly, bet365 also provides a variety of cashout options. You can fully, partially and automatically cash out your bets.

Partial cashout allows you to remove a part of your potential winning while keeping the remaining running. On the other hand, full cashout requires you to remove all the funds available for cashout on your bet.

You can also auto cash out. This feature allows you to set a threshold for your bet. So, when it reaches your set value, the site sends your payout to your bet balance.

Bet Builder

Customers who sign up with bet365 can participate in Bet Builder. The site offers a couple of bet builder selections that you can choose from.

bet365 also provides the option to create your bet builder selection. Furthermore, players can combine bet builders from multiple games.

Bonuses and Promotions

bet365 boasts a couple of bonuses and promotions for various sports, including Soccer, Basketball, and more.

Apart from providing various bonuses to customers, they also offer lenient terms and conditions. It is usually easy for customers to fulfil the wagering requirements of these offers. To see the full details, visit the site.

⭐ What Is Our Review of the bet365 Registration Process?

We conducted thorough research on the bookie to ease the stress of intending users wanting to sign up on bet365. The bet365 registration procedure is easy and quick, allowing you to open an account within 2-4 minutes.

The good aspect is that players can complete their registration on the website or via the app. We've provided a step-by-step guide to assist users, which is easy to understand and follow.

Furthermore, players must undergo a compulsory verification procedure to safeguard their accounts. You can do this after your bet365 registration process, but reviewing and confirming your documents may take around 48 hours.

Aside from the smooth and easy registration that bet365 offers, several other features are available to customers post-registration. They range from providing a welcome bonus to offering outstanding sports betting features to make wagering on the site enjoyable.

The bookie undoubtedly possesses the quality of a top sportsbook. You may check our bet365 review page to learn more about how to use the bookmaker's features.

Despite being a fantastic platform, there are a few setbacks that you may encounter. The table below highlights the pros and cons of using bet365 Kenya.

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Has a beautiful user interface No mobile money payments Provides the option to register via the mobile app or website Doesn't accept the local currency Provides a welcome offer for new customers Customer support may take a while to respond Offers various sports betting features like cashout, bet builder, in-play, etc

🆚 How Does bet365 Registration Compare to Other Operators?

Kenya is one of the countries where sports betting thrives. As a result, several new betting sites are emerging in the Kenyan market, with bet365, BetWinner, Dafabet and MozzartBet being some of the most recent.

We have done the research for the bet365 Kenya registration process. Now, we want to compare the registration process to that of BetWinner, Dafabet and MozzartBet.

From our findings, MozzartBet has the shortest duration to set up your account. The site only requires a phone number and a password to register.

Dafabet, on the other hand, requires players to choose and provide answers to two different security questions. This step is missing in the other sportsbook.

BetWinner and Dafabet are quite similar to bet365 in terms of the information needed to be provided by customers. However, we noticed that only bet365 and BetWinner allow customers to enter a bonus code during registration.

App registration is also possible via bet365, BetWinner and MozzartBet. We couldn't find a mobile app to register with on Dafabet.

Despite these sites offering an easy way to register, the bet365 sign up process is the most secure. Details like your contact and address are requested to verify your identity with the betting site.

❓ FAQs of the bet365 Registration

To finish up this guide, here are answers to some of the common questions about registering on bet365.

How to register an account on the bet365 app?

The bet365 app registration is an alternative way to sign up with this bookmaker. After downloading the app, you can complete the sign up process and start exploring this bookie.

How long does it take to open a bet365 account?

It takes 2-4 minutes to complete your bet365 sign-up process.

What documents do I need to register on bet365 Kenya?

You don't require any documents to register on bet365 Kenya. You only need to provide some personal information. However, the site will request a few documents to verify your identity after registration.

Why can't I register on bet365?

Challenges during your bet365 registration may result from providing inaccurate details. If this isn't the case and you can't still sign up, contact customer service for assistance.