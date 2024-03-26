BC.Game Deposit Methods | How to Deposit on BC.Game?

This article provides all BC.Game deposit methods, explaining how to deposit using them, pros and cons and also minimum and maximum deposit.

How to Deposit on BC.Game Kenya?

After registering your BC.Game account you may need to deposit some funds in your account. Remember that after depositing, you can access a sign-up bonus as well as casino games, sports betting, and much more. The process of depositing on the BC Game platform is easy and can be completed in a few minutes if the steps below are followed.

How to Deposit on BC.Game using Cryptocurrency?

Depositing funds into your BC.Game is a simple process. Here, we have given you a detailed procedure on how to deposit using Cryptocurrency.

Login to your account if you already have an existing account. But if not, start by registering your new account. You can check the withdrawal process in our BC.Game registration guide. After logging in, click on the BC.Game wallet next to balance on the top. Select which one of the crypto coins you want to deposit with. A window with your wallet address for the corresponding coin will appear on your screen. Copy the BC.Game deposit address and paste it into your own crypto wallet. You may also be offered a memo, which you should copy. Now, you can enter how many crypto coins you want to send to the bookie. Double-check the details, submit your payment, and the deposit should show up in your account in a matter of minutes. Now, the transaction will initiate. Now you start placing bets on your favourite games. New customers will get a welcome bonus after making their first deposit.

How to Deposit on BC.Game using Fiat?

Using Fiat to deposit money into your account is very easy. Here's an easy and quick guide on how to deposit and withdraw funds on your BC.Game using Fiat:

Log in to your account and click the "WALLET" icon in the top right corner. Choose your Fiat as your preferred deposit method. Choose the deposit bonus you would like. Follow the on-screen instructions. Once you confirm everything is okay, click on the deposit button. The money will reach your BC.Game account within 10 minutes, depending on the method you choose. Now start betting on your favorite sports and casino games.

Details about the BC.Game Deposit Methods

In the world of online betting, BC.Game stands out with its variety of deposit methods, welcoming many players in Kenya. Cryptocurrency taking the lead with over 50 of them accepted.

Cryptocurrencies

With the growing acceptance of digital currencies, the betting site ensures you have a variety of popular cryptocurrencies.

You can deposit using over 50 different cryptocurrencies like ETH, TRX, BCD, BTC, USDT, BCH, DOGE, XRP, DOT, LTC, LINK, and many others. There is no maximum amount for deposit, but minimum deposits depend on the crypto you use.

Cryptocurrency transactions often come with reduced fees. The processing time is around 1 hour. Nonetheless, the process is fast and convenient, regardless of how you evaluate it.

Fiat Currencies

BC Game also accepts select fiat currencies for deposits, including USD and EUR. But note that these fiat deposits will be converted into cryptocurrencies upon deposit and will follow the same cryptocurrency deposit process.

Depositing and withdrawing KES Fiat currency can be smooth if you follow the instructions provided by the service provider or payment gateway.

Deposit method Pros Cons Cryptocurrencies Very secure transactions Long deposit process Fiat Transactions are fast Payments are not always instant

What Is the BC.Game Paybill Number in Kenya?

Mpesa mobile money service is one of the most secure payment options that customers can use to deposit money into their betting site accounts. From our investigations, we did not find any paybill number for depositing funds into BC.Game account.

You can only deposit into your account using Cryptocurrency or Fiat. We hope the operator will introduce it soon.

What Are the BC.Game Deposit Features?

Check the features for depositing at BC.Game that include the minimum and maximum deposit, processing time, and processing fees.

Minimum Deposit

The minimum deposit amount in BC Game can vary depending on the cryptocurrency you use and any specific promotions or terms in place. We advise you to check the betting website or your account dashboard for updated information on the minimum deposit amount.

Maximum Deposit

BC.Game does not set a maximum deposit limit.

However, you can still consider the individual requirements of that particular payment option. Some cryptos only allow a specific amount for transfers.

Processing Time

We tested most of the deposit methods on the platform and found that most of them are instant.

The deposit and withdrawal time depends on the payment method you use. Generally, deposits are instant, but sometimes may take up to 10 minutes.

Fees

Our expert tried various methods at BC.Game and noted that making deposits does not incur any fees from the platform. The costs incurred depend on the blockchain network on which the transaction is completed.

These fees can vary from one blockchain network to another but are normally negligible.

Deposit methods Minimum deposit amount Maximum deposit amount Processing time Cryptocurrencies Depend on the cryptocurrency No maximum limit 1-10 minutes Fiat Depend on the fiat No maximum limit 1-10 minutes

BC.Game Deposit Kenya FAQ

Find FAQs and their answers about depositing on BC.Game in this section.

Is it safe to deposit money on BC.Game?

Yes, BC.Game is safe for Kenyan players. This is because the Curacao Government regulates the betting site.

For added security, two-factor authentication has also been put in place. KYC ensures that all the users are verified.

Can I deposit funds into my BC.Game account using a currency other than the Kenyan Shilling (KES)?

Yes, you can enter the amount in USD or EURO when depositing using the Fiat.

What are the deposit limits on BC.Game?

The deposit limits vary from currency to currency, and as such, as cryptocurrency varies in value, so too do the minimum and maximum deposit amounts.

Why is my deposit not reflected in the BC.Game account?

There are a few reasons the deposit is not reflected in your account. The deposit address may have been entered wrongly, or your account is not verified.

What to do if my deposit is not reflected in the BC.Game account?

If you have not yet received the funds within 10 minutes after confirming the transaction, something might be wrong. In this case, you need to contact the customer support.