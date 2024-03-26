BC.Game Withdrawal Methods | How to Withdraw Funds from BC.Game?

Want to know the available BC.Game withdrawal methods in Kenya? This article unravels the processes of withdrawing money from your BC.

How to Withdraw Money from BC.Game Kenya?

The process of withdrawing at BC.Game is easy and quick. You can withdraw using either Fiat or cryptocurrency. Below we have given the procedure of depositing using both options.

How to Withdraw Funds at BC.Game with Cryptocurrency?

Visit the BC.Game official website, log in to your account, and continue with the steps described below:

Open the crypto wallet to which you want to send the amount, then choose the coin. Next copy your wallet address of the coin selected. Now navigate to the BC.Game wallet then select the coin that you prefer and click on the 'withdraw' button. Then paste the copied wallet address. Check if the crypto wallet has a payment ID/Memo/tag found on the address screen. If a tag is there, copy it and paste to your withdrawal screen. Enter the amount to withdraw. Note that each coin has a minimum withdrawal limit; you will find it there. Then click confirm. You will see a popup on your screen requesting you enter a 2FA code/password. Fill in all the required details and click confirm. Now, the process of withdrawal has been initiated, and it can take 5 minutes to 6 hours to complete.

How to Withdraw at BC.Game with Fiat Currencies?

Withdrawal on BC.Game using Fiat currencies is as simple as a deposit. Let’s explore how to withdraw money from BC.Game using Fiat Currency in just a few minutes.

Once you land in BC.Game website, log in to your account. Click the “Wallet” button to open the banking section. Open the “Withdrawal” and select fiat currency Fill this in and confirm the transaction. Note that there is a minimum and maximum withdrawal amount required. Wait for the funds to hit your account. Withdrawals are processed within 6 hours.

Details about the BC.Game Withdrawal Methods

On BC Game, you can withdraw funds into your account using cryptocurrencies and Fiat. Withdrawals are available using 50+ cryptocurrencies and several fiat currencies.

Cryptocurrency

If you like withdrawing using cryptocurrency, BC.Game will act like a playground. There are over 50 cryptocurrencies available for withdrawal. BC Game supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Tron, Tether, and more.

Fiat Currencies

The betting site regularly adds fiat currencies to locations with a huge variety of FIAT currencies catered for.

Payment methods Pros Cons Cryptocurrency Fast, safe and secure It may take time to process

What Are the BC.Game Withdrawal Features?

Now, let’s look at BC.Game key features include processing fees, time, and minimum and maximum withdrawals.

Minimum Withdrawal

BC.Game has a minimum withdrawal requirement that applies to all users, including Kenyan customers. The specific minimum withdrawal amount can vary based on the selected method and the cryptocurrency used.

There are over 50 different cryptocurrencies available for BC withdrawal. Each has different minimum withdrawal requirements.

Maximum Withdrawal

When doing the BC.Game review we noted that the maximum withdrawal limit for Fiat varies from one option to another.

Processing Time

Once a transaction is initiated, Blockchain confirmations might introduce some delays. However, after necessary confirmations on the Blockchain, withdrawals or deposits are usually complete within 5-45 minutes.

Fees

The withdrawal from BC.Game does not attract any fees. The fees you incurred are due to the blockchain network process.

They vary on the blockchain and the status at a particular time of processing.

Withdrawal Methods Minimum Withdrawal Maximum Withdrawal Processing Time Fees Cryptocurrency Vary No maximum limit 1-6 hours Free FIAT Currencies Vary Vary 1-6 hours Free

What Is Our Review of BC.Game Withdrawal?

At the time of writing this review, we tested most of the payment methods. Crypto and fiat payments are swift.

The site is committed to catering to a diverse range of players, as evidenced by its multiple withdrawal methods.

Security is paramount in the world of cryptocurrencies, given the decentralised and digital nature of these assets. Using cryptocurrency, you can be sure of robust security and that your funds and personal information are protected.

Pros Cons Variety of cryptocurrency withdrawal methods Withdrawals are not processed instantly Deposits are safe and secure

What Are the Potential Issues when Withdrawing Money from BC.Game?

Most withdrawal issues are as a result of customers trying to withdraw using a payment option that they have not used previously. Also, maybe you entered the withdrawal address wrongly. Also, your account may not be verified.

Double-check and see that all information you provide is correct, and make sure your account is verified. If the problem is still unresolved, contact customer services and they will help you resolve any issue you may have.

BC.Game Withdrawal Kenya FAQ

In this section, we discuss the frequently asked questions about withdrawing from BC.Game.

Is it safe to withdraw money on BC.Game?

Yes, all withdrawals are safe and instant. You might do a KYC check when you withdraw large sums.

Moreover, the betting site uses advanced encryption and security technologies to protect user data and funds, including SSL encryption and two-factor authentication.

Can I withdraw money using the mobile app?

Yes, many withdrawal and deposit methods are available to all Kenyans on mobile app. Withdrawing funds using the BC.game app is fast and takes just a few minutes.

Unlike the other bookmakers, BC.game offers a wide range of withdrawal options for mobile users.

What are the withdrawal limits on BC.Game?

There is no maximum withdrawal limit, and therefore you can withdraw any amount you wish. But there is a minimum withdrawal depending on the method you use.

Can I cancel a withdrawal request?

BC.game does not allow you to cancel a withdrawal request as part of their safer gambling approach. If you request to withdraw, you cannot cancel your request. But you can contact customer support, and they can help you cancel your bet.